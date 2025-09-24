$4.2 billion deal: Kazakhstan to receive American freight locomotives

Images | akorda.kz

As part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s working visit to the United States, a signing ceremony was held in the presence of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick with the American company Wabtec, amounting to approximately $4.2 billion. The agreements provide for the production of 300 advanced freight locomotives in Kazakhstan and their subsequent maintenance, akorda.kz reports.





Recognized as a global leader in transport technologies, Wabtec is one of the key partners in modernizing Kazakhstan’s railway industry.





Since 2009, the Wabtec Kazakhstan locomotive assembly plant has been successfully operating in Astana. Over this period, the company has invested more than $230 million. Since its launch, the plant has produced more than 600 locomotives for the national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and for export. The localization level of production has reached 45%.





In July 2024, Wabtec opened a technology and engineering center in Kazakhstan, which has become a hub for innovation and workforce training.