6.8 trillion tenge required to revitalize Kazakhstan's utilities

According to Vice Minister of National Economy Assan Darbayev, 6.8 trillion tenge is needed to reduce the infrastructure deterioration rates to below 50% and bring it up to modern technological standards, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The mentioned funds will be used to repair 86,000 km of utility networks. Darbayev noted that implementing these projects will significantly reduce the number of utility failures.





The funds are planned to be allocated as follows:





Heat supply: Approximately 1.3 trillion tenge for 1,600 km of networks

Electricity supply: Over 3.8 trillion tenge for 77,600 km of networks

Water supply: Around 600 billion tenge for 4,700 km of networks

Wastewater disposal: Over 1.1 trillion tenge for 2,600 km of networks