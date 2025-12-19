This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Artificial Intelligence, Transport and Agri-Industrial Sector in the Focus of Greek Business Interest
KazTransOil and Transneft sign agreement on transportation of kazakh oil for 2026
Tokayev Meets with Head of Rakuten Group Hiroshi Mikitani
Construction of Ferrosilicon Plants and a Nanotechnology Park: Indian Investors Choose Kazakhstan
Construction and installation work is scheduled to begin in the near future, with an initial tranche of funding in the amount of approximately US$50 million already allocated for this purpose. Due to the revision of projects to increase the scale of construction, the total investment will amount to approximately US$2 billion", - he said.
Kazakhstan Commends Cooperation with UNHCR on Refugee Protection
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Strategic Economic and Investment Partnership
Growth in mechanical engineering, chemicals, and metallurgy: manufacturing output increased by 5.9%
The growth in indicators is driven by increased domestic demand and the implementation of investment projects. This year, automobile manufacturing plants in Kostanay and a multibrand plant in Almaty were commissioned, as well as a passenger railcar manufacturing enterprise in Astana and a freight railcar plant in Atyrau," Olzhas Saparbekov reported.
The construction phase at the field has been completed, and commissioning works are underway. The share of this project accounted for more than half of all construction and installation works in the region. Thus, the current changes are temporary in nature and are due to the high base of the previous year," the speaker noted.
Growth of 20.3% and launch of large-scale railway projects: results of transport sector development
The increase was driven by the development of basic sectors of the economy: the mining and metallurgical complex, the oil and gas industry, agriculture, construction, and trade. In regional terms, the leaders in growth were the city of Astana, Zhetysu Region, and Kostanay Region," the Deputy Minister noted.
All the measures being implemented create conditions for stable growth of the sector and an increase in its contribution to the country’s economy," the Deputy Minister concluded.
Oil and gas condensate production volume for 11 months of 2025 amounted to 91.9 million tons - Ministry of Energy
It should be noted that the 2025 oil export plan of 70.5 million tons has been achieved," Sungat Yesimkhanov added.
During the reporting period, electricity generation amounted to 111.4 billion kWh, or 104.4% compared to the same period last year. The plan for the current year is 117.9 billion kWh. Over 11 months, electricity generation from renewable energy facilities amounted to 7.3 billion kWh, or 104.2% compared to the same period last year. The achievement of key indicators is under constant monitoring," Sungat Yesimkhanov emphasized.
