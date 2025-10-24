Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating AgenciesKazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
23.10.2025, 21:43 10141
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan agree on unified transport tariff along Middle Corridor
The railway operators of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan have reached an agreement on implementing a unified long-term tariff for transportation along the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Xinhua reports.
At the opening of the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Asadov said Azerbaijan and Georgia are committed not only to developing physical infrastructure but also to improving administrative and legal mechanisms to boost regional connectivity, according to Report News Agency.
The prime minister also outlined plans for joint modernization of port, railway and logistics infrastructure, removing existing bottlenecks, expanding digitalization, and increasing the corridor's overall capacity.
We are confident that our joint efforts will help unlock the region's full transport and logistics potential, increase trade turnover and investment flows, and strengthen economic ties across the Eurasian space," Asadov said.
23.10.2025, 15:40 9841
Kazakhstan Showcased Investment Potential to International Investors in London
The investment strategy and economic priorities of Kazakhstan were presented to the international business community at an exclusive panel session titled "Kazakhstan - Diplomacy & Trade: Middle Power Countries", held as part of the Future Resilience Forum 2025 in London, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh delegation was led by Alibek Kuantyrov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It included Sanzhar Zharkeshov, Vice Minister of Energy; Yerlan Galiyev, Chairman of the National Geological Service; Bakhtiyar Tleubekov, Chairman of the Astana International Financial Centre Authority; Zhussup Yeralin, Chairman of the Kazakhstan Infrastructure Development Fund (KIDF); and Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Kazakh Invest" National Company.
The programme of the Kazakh delegation’s visit also included meetings with representatives of the UK Government, business leaders, investors and international financial institutions aimed at expanding partnerships and promoting Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities.
Opening the session, Alibek Kuantyrov emphasised Kazakhstan’s commitment to building a resilient and trusted economyю "Kazakhstan is developing an economy founded on resilience, openness and trust. More than USD 474 billion in foreign direct investment stands as proof of the confidence the global business community has in Kazakhstan. Our country is ready to be your partner in building a sustainable, inclusive and interconnected future. We firmly believe that true resilience is achieved through cooperation, and that the future belongs to those who unite rather than divide." - noted A. Kuantyrov.
Vice Minister of Energy Sanzhar Zharkeshov outlined Kazakhstan’s strategy for ensuring energy security and a gradual transition towards a green economy, highlighting the country’s balanced approach to developing both traditional and renewable energy sources.
The panel explored a wide range of investment opportunities across sectors such as critical minerals, energy, agriculture, transport, finance and healthcare. Kazakhstan was presented as a key link in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and a reliable partner in ensuring Eurasia’s food and energy security.
Particular attention was drawn to the successful example of AstraZeneca, which launched local production in Kazakhstan in 2025 - a clear indicator of the country’s growing attractiveness to global pharmaceutical companies and the effectiveness of its investment reforms.
Kazakhstan was highlighted as a resilient, predictable and trustworthy partner, ready to develop long-term, mutually beneficial projects within the evolving architecture of the global economy.
The presentation of Kazakhstan in London marked an important step in strengthening international engagement and attracting investment to support the country’s sustainable growth, innovation and technological progress.
Established in 2023, the Future Resilience Forum has already become a respected international platform for dialogue between governments, businesses and experts. The 2025 Forum, held under the theme "New World Order, New World Thinking," focused on the growing role of middle powers in strengthening international cooperation and fostering sustainable economic ties.
23.10.2025, 08:40 10366
Coverage of the republican budget by own revenues will grow from 63.7% in 2025 to 83.5% in 2028 - Ministry of National Economy
At a plenary session of the Mazhilis, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin submitted to the deputies the Forecast of the country’s socio-economic development for 2026–2028, primeminister.kz reports.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted that under the baseline scenario, real GDP growth in 2026 will amount to 5.4%, with an average annual growth of 5.3% over three years. Nominal GDP will increase from 183.8 trillion tenge in 2026 to 229.8 trillion tenge in 2028. Economic growth will be driven by expansion in the real sector and the services industry.
It was noted that in Kazakhstan’s manufacturing industry, growth rates are forecast to increase from 6.2% in 2026 to 6.6% in 2028 due to the implementation of investment projects.
The average three-year growth is projected as follows: mining industry – 2.8%, agriculture – 3.9%, construction – 11.0%, transport services – 10.1%, trade – 6.7%.
Exports are forecast to increase from $77.1 billion in 2026 to $83.7 billion in 2028, while imports are projected to rise from $67.7 billion to $75.2 billion.
At the same time, inflation is projected at 9.0–11.0% in 2026 and an average of 6% in 2027–2028. Based on the macroeconomic forecast, the parameters of the budget and the National Fund for 2026–2028 have been developed.
Serik Zhumangarin also reported on the state of public finance. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan’s fiscal policy aims to ensure the sustainability and balance of public finances, reduce the budget deficit, and replace National Fund transfers with own revenues.
The budget forecasting was based on the fiscal rules and targets established by the Public Finance Management Concept until 2030.
According to the presented data, revenues excluding transfers in 2026 are projected at 19.2 trillion tenge, or 10.5% of GDP. Compared to the estimate for the current year, this represents an increase of 4.7 trillion tenge. Over the planning period, revenues are expected to grow to 23.2 trillion tenge by 2028, or by 20.8%. Overall, the coverage of the republican budget by own revenues will rise from 63.7% in 2025 to 83.5% in 2028.
The Deputy Prime Minister said that the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund is set at 2,770 billion tenge annually. The rate of expenditure growth in 2026–2028 is stabilized at 108.7–109.3%.
Expenditures of the republican budget in 2026 will amount to 27.7 trillion tenge, or 15.1% of GDP; in 2027 – 28.8 trillion tenge, or 14.0% of GDP; in 2028 – 29.8 trillion tenge, or 13.0% of GDP.
It was emphasized that with these levels of revenues and expenditures, the budget ensures self-sufficiency, without the need to attract additional funds from the National Fund in the form of a targeted transfer.
It was also noted that the fiscal and non-oil deficits are set at 2.5% and 4.9% of GDP in 2026, respectively, with subsequent reductions to 0.9% and 2.7% of GDP in 2028. Taking this into account, government debt is forecast to stand at 21.4% of GDP in 2026, decreasing to 19.6% in 2028, which does not exceed the established covenants.
22.10.2025, 13:13 29616
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds in the amount of $ 1.5 billion
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan has successfully placed sovereign Eurobonds on the international capital market in the amount of $ 1.5 billion with a maturity of 5 years. The placement was accompanied by high interest from global investors and made it possible to fix the final yield at 4.412% and the spread to US Treasury bonds in the amount of 85 basis points - the lowest values in the entire history of Kazakhstan's presence on the Eurobond market.
The bid book exceeded $ 4.4 billion, which ensured a significant excess of demand over supply and allowed to optimize the price parameters of the transaction. A wide range of institutional investors from Europe and the United States took part in the placement, and a record level of participation of investors from Asia and the Middle East was recorded, including new participants who had not previously participated in the placement of Kazakhstan's sovereign debt.
The established yield on the issue became the lowest among all 5-year sovereign Eurobonds issued by countries with a comparable investment rating, and one of the lowest in 2025 among the countries of the Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East region, second only to Kuwait (A+rating). Moreover, fixed yields fell below those of higher sovereign-rated countries such as Poland, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, underscoring the high confidence of the global investment community.
A significant factor contributing to the strengthening of investor confidence was the consistently implemented fiscal and tax reforms, as well as large-scale political transformations carried out at the initiative of the Head of State. These measures provided a positive perception of Kazakhstan's investment climate in the international arena.
Eurobonds will be listed on the London Stock Exchange, the Astana International Financial Center Exchange and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.
22.10.2025, 10:58 26466
Kazakhstan increases new-season grain exports by 14%
Kazakhstan exported 1.6 million tons of new-season grain between September 1 and October 19, 2025 - a 14% increase compared to the same period last year, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of Agriculture.
According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the main export destinations include Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan.
Exports to Uzbekistan are up 41%, rising from 568,000 to 801,000 tons. Shipments to Tajikistan increased by 3.8%, while exports to Kyrgyzstan surged 2.6 times - from 17,000 to 45,000 tons.
Significant growth is also seen in the Caucasus region, where exports to Azerbaijan rise 3.4 times from 11,000 to 38,000 tons. Afghanistan imports 72,000 tons of grain, up 28.6% from last year, while Turkmenistan receives 5,000 tons, an increase of 66.7%.
21.10.2025, 16:50 39366
Kazakhstani oil transit via Azerbaijan reaches nearly 1.5 mln tons
During the press conference, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev discussed energy cooperation, where both nations hold great potential, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.
The Kazakh leader said he is pleased to note the joint work on transporting Kazakh oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. "Last year, transit of this strategic resource through Azerbaijan reached almost 1.5 million tons," said Tokayev.
Plans are in place to significantly increase this volume. A major boost to the development of our national energy systems will come from the project to lay a deep-water electric cable, which will greatly strengthen our positions in the export of ‘green’ energy. Substantial work is also being done to supply Kazakh uranium products to foreign markets through Azerbaijan. In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to the esteemed President of Azerbaijan for supporting all key initiatives and projects, stated President Tokayev.
Amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the heads of state also noted the broad opportunities emerging in the IT sector.
20.10.2025, 21:47 55601
Kazakhstan and Luxembourg Confirm Commitment to Deepening Political and Economic Cooperation
During a working visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov held talks with Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Luxembourg Jean Olinger, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to the development of political dialogue, as well as to the expansion of cooperation in economic and cultural spheres.
The diplomats paid particular attention to implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2025. The Kazakh diplomat noted that this meeting had given new momentum to bilateral relations and opened up opportunities for further development of cooperation.
Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Luxembourg as an important partner within the European Union, taking into account that this year Kazakhstan and the EU mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. The potential for cooperation between the two countries covers such areas as green technologies, digitalization, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.
For his part, Secretary-General Olinger highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts in strengthening regional stability and emphasized that Luxembourg views our country as a reliable partner in Central Asia. He expressed his readiness to continue cooperation within the framework of the EU and international organizations, including the UN, as well as to support joint initiatives aimed at expanding economic and humanitarian ties.
Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing political dialogue, enhancing trade and investment cooperation, and strengthening contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries.
17.10.2025, 12:55 111461
Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
As part of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings, the Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin held meetings with representatives of the three largest international rating agencies – Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P, primeminister.kz reports.
The Kazakh side was represented by Chairwoman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Madina Abylkassymova, senior officials of the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Bank, and the Baiterek Holding.
During the meetings, Kazakhstan’s delegation presented key macroeconomic indicators, medium-term forecasts, and the priorities of structural reforms aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth.
Special attention was given to the country’s ongoing structural transformation. As noted by Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan’s economy today is significantly more diversified than it was 15 years ago. In particular, the share of the oil sector in GDP has declined from 16.5% in 2010 to 8.1% in 2024. For the first time, the share of the manufacturing industry has surpassed that of the extractive sector, while over the past 20 years, the volume of foreign direct investment in manufacturing has increased severalfold. It was also noted that small and medium-sized enterprises now account for about 40% of GDP, compared to 25% a decade ago.
These changes demonstrate Kazakhstan’s transition from a resource-dependent model to a more sustainable and balanced economy.
In the first nine months of 2025, investments in fixed assets grew by 13.5%. In the first half of the year, inflows of foreign direct investment reached $10 billion, of which $6.3 billion were directed to non-extractive industries. The Government of Kazakhstan aims to further strengthen the state’s role in stimulating investment activity, with the goal of achieving a GDP volume of $450 billion by 2029.
The delegation also presented the results of large-scale reforms in fiscal and tax policy. The new Budget Code introduces two countercyclical rules designed to reduce the budget’s dependence on oil revenues and stabilize public spending. These include limits on the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund and on the growth of republican budget expenditures. The current year’s budget was developed in line with these principles, which will help reinforce fiscal sustainability.
Representatives of the rating agencies expressed strong interest in the implementation of the new Budget and Tax Codes, as well as in measures to contain inflation and maintain macroeconomic stability. Comprehensive responses were provided by the Kazakh side to all questions raised.
16.10.2025, 21:56 129021
Kazakhstan to step up international cooperation against money laundering
The deputies of the Kazakh Senate approved the Law On ratification of the establishment of the international center for risk assessment of legitimization (laundering) of proceeds of crime and terrorism financing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Senate deputy Nurlan Bekenov, the agreement is aimed at strengthening international cooperation in countering financial crimes, including money laundering and financing terrorism.
The main goal of building the International Risk Assessment Center is to create an integrated information and resource space and infrastructure for real-time data exchange between financial intelligence units, strictly adhering to information protection standards.
According to the CIS Executive Committee, the technological foundation for analytics has already been launched. The International Risk Assessment Center will receive exclusively data from open sources and will not exchange sensitive or restricted information.
