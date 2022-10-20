Cargo transit via Kazakhstan increases

$35bln have been invested in Kazakhstan’s transport sector in the past 15 years. 2,500km of railroads and 13,000km of motor roads have been built. Kazakhstan has great plans for forming trans-border hubs, and for increasing the potential of North-South, East-West transport corridors," he said.
123mln700thousand tonnes of cargo were transported by railroad in 2021. 3mln500thousand tonnes of them are exports, 19mln200thousand are imports and 21mln tonnes are transit. As for European countries, 6mln500thousand tonnes of goods were exported, 122,600 tonnes were imported and 3mln500thousand tonnes fall on transit," Kassym Tlepov clarified.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.