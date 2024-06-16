This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Costs for 271 mln tenge were reimbursed to enterprises
relevant news
Brand new car sales in Kazakhstan decline in May
The 2024 sales figures were on par with those of the previous year, but the figures continued declining in May. The market is getting back to a normal, as it should be. We forecast sales at the level of 160,000 to 165,000 new cars this year. In turn, official dealers are continuing promotions and lucrative offers in order to encourage people to purchase new vehicles. However, the illegal importation of the older vehicles continues to grow," Anar Makasheva, KAU president, stated.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
State fulfills all its social obligations in 2023 - Finance Minister
Budget deficit made 3.1 trillion tenge or 2.6% against GDP (119 251.1657 billion tenge). As of January 1, 2024, state debt totaled 27.2 trillion tenge or 22.8% of GDP," Madi Takiyev said, reporting on utilization of the national budget in 2023.
In general, compared to 2022, incomes increased by 4 trillion tenge (+138.8%, from 10.5 trillion in 2022 to 14.5 trillion in 2023). 2.9 trillion tenge of this amount was secured by tax revenues which rose by 29% (from 10 trillion tenge in 2022 to 12.9 trillion tenge in 2023)," Madi Takiyev added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan starts developing Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar oil fields
This large-scale project will contribute to the country’s economic potential growth. The project will also enable to train professionals meeting global standards, create new jobs and have a favorable multiplicative effect on socio-economic development," says the Ministry of Energy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Deflation on food products recorded in Kazakhstan for first time in 4 years
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Locust control measures to be intensified in Aktobe and Kostanay regions
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Agreement for construction of $1.5bn copper smelter signed in Kazakhstan Government
The Head of State has set the task of sustainable economic growth. The construction of the new copper smelter is a major industrial project that will increase the processing of copper raw materials mined in the country and will make a great contribution to the economy of our country. Copper industry is one of the priority sectors of our industry and its dynamic development is very important for us," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Volume of investment in the furniture industry increased 11-fold
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov: Rates in new Tax Code to be linked to complexity of products. Higher redistribution, lower rate
In the draft of the new Tax Code, tax rates will be determined depending on the complexity of production output. If the enterprise will produce products of high conversion, the tax rates are lower, and if they produce raw materials, the tax rate is correspondingly higher. This important measure will contribute to the development of production," Olzhas Bektenov said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
10.06.2024, 17:30Former minister Bagdat Mussin to head Kazakhtelecom 10.06.2024, 14:50Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Personal Representative of President of the Republic of Congo Francoise Joly34231Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Personal Representative of President of the Republic of Congo Francoise Joly 13.06.2024, 21:5133396Head of State Tokayev chairs meeting on tourism promotion 13.06.2024, 14:15Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration visited enterprises and met with the business community of Turkestan region32626Vice-Minister of Trade and Integration visited enterprises and met with the business community of Turkestan region 10.06.2024, 11:5432581Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev appointed Advisor to President of Kazakhstan 22.05.2024, 12:2290601"Qazaqstan halqyna" fund to allocate over 15 billion tenge for flood-hit victims 22.05.2024, 10:1689546First Australian method fattening site to be launched this year in Turkestan region 22.05.2024, 09:3985161UNT 2024: more than 7 thousand applicants passed testing over 4 days 31.05.2024, 19:0184801Kazakh Head of State urges greater scientific work on forecasting natural disasters 31.05.2024, 18:4484471Fate of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan to be decided at nationwide referendum - President