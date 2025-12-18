Economic growth of Kazakhstan amounted to 6.4% in January-November 2025

Images | Depositphotos

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development for January-November 2025 were reviewed. A report was delivered by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Vice Prime Minister, Kazakhstan’s economy is demonstrating steady dynamics. As a result of 11 months, GDP growth amounted to 6.4%. At the same time, growth in the real sector (8.3%) continues to outpace the services sector (5.3%).





The main drivers of the economy were the transport sector (+20.3%), construction (+14.7%), and the mining industry (+9.7%). Positive dynamics were also observed in trade (+8.8%), agriculture (+6.1%), and manufacturing (+5.9%).





Investment in fixed capital remains an important development factor, increasing by 13.3% to reach 18.5 trillion tenge. Private investment grew by 9.8%.





The largest inflow of capital is observed in sectors that form the basis of high-quality growth: financial activities (+82.8%), energy supply (+57.9%), education (+31.6%), and manufacturing (+20.7%)," Serik Zhumangarin noted.





In the regional breakdown, Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Aktobe regions were the leaders in terms of investment growth rates.





In the real sector, manufacturing continues to post strong performance. Growth was driven by an increase in output in mechanical engineering by 11.6%, including automotive manufacturing (+15.2%) and the production of electrical equipment (+16.7%). Production volumes of food products (+8.7%), beverages (+9.2%), and construction materials (+7.1%) also increased. A significant role was played by financial support from the Baiterek holding, which directed more than 8 trillion tenge to priority sectors.





The mining sector grew by 9.7% due to increased production of oil (+14.1%), natural gas (+16.7%), and coal (+9.7%).





Special attention was paid to the agro-industrial complex, which entered a phase of seasonal growth. Gross agricultural output increased by 6.1%. Thanks to favorable weather conditions, a record grain harvest of about 27 million tons was obtained for the second consecutive year. Record volumes of legumes (1 million tons) and oilseeds (4.7 million tons) were also harvested.





The construction sector is demonstrating growth at the level of 14.7%. Since the beginning of the year, 16.9 million square meters of housing have been commissioned, which is 3.9% higher than last year’s figures. The leaders in housing commissioning were Zhetysu Region, Ulytau Region, and Karaganda Region.





Foreign trade turnover for January-October amounted to $116.3 billion. A positive trade balance has been maintained, exceeding $12.9 billion.