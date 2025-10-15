Economic growth slows down in Kazakhstan - Amrin

Images | Depositphotos

Economic growth in Kazakhstan reached 6.3% over the first nine months of 2025, though a slight slowdown is seen against January-August, Vice Minister of National Economy Azamat Amrin told the Government, Kazinform News Agency reports.





He said real sector growth made 8.1%, and production of services rose by 5.3%.





The most growth was recorded in transport, construction and mining industries. Trade rose by 8.8%, the processing industry by 6.2% and agriculture by 4.4%. Industry, trade and transport contributed to the GDP growth.





Capital investments soared by 13.5% to 13.8 trillion tenge, including private investments that grew by 7.8%.





He noted, investments in the finance sector doubled, by 1.8% in education, by 30.7% in the processing industry, by 21.1% in agriculture, and by 14.8% in transport.





The highest growth in investments is recorded in Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions and Astana, while a decline is observed in Atyrau region.