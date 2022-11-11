Система Orphus

Experts discuss possibility of boosting export of Kazakh products to Africa

10.11.2022, 11:09 6171
Experts discuss possibility of boosting export of Kazakh products to Africa
Images | gov.kz
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Ethiopia, together with the Center for the Development of Trade Policy "QazTrade" of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Export Insurance Company "KazakhExport", the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a seminar on: "Trade and investment promotion between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia", the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The event, held in a hybrid format, was attended by representatives of the business circles of Addis Ababa, interested in the supply of Kazakh goods to the market of Ethiopia and other African countries, as well as in the development of bilateral trade and exports of Ethiopian products.
 
In his speech, Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov acquainted the seminar participants with the course of economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, conducted in the country in the context of creating a new, fair and inclusive Kazakhstan, based on the principles of socio-economic justice, intolerance to corruption, fair and equitable competition and efficient allocation of resources.
 
Deputy Secretary General of the Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Industry Associations Zekarias Assefa noted the great potential for increasing mutual trade between Ethiopia and Kazakhstan.
 

With a population of more than 120 million people, Ethiopia is the largest market among the countries of East Africa, and an aviation transit hub on the African continent, with convenient access to the market of the East African Community. We expect an increase in trade turnover with Kazakhstan," - the representative of AACCIA said.

 
Galym Nurgazinov, Director of the Project Development Department of JSC Center for Development of Trade Policy "QazTrade", and Armana Bekbasova, Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Export Insurance Company "KazakhExport", made a presentation on the trade, economic and investment potential of Kazakhstan at the seminar.
 
The information presented by the Kazakh participants aroused great interest among businessmen of Ethiopia, who made proposals for the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan, establishing direct contacts with businessmen of our country, creating joint ventures, and asked practical questions concerning doing business with Kazakhstan.
 
According to Tadesse Sisay, Managing Director of the "Sendros" trading company, today it is necessary to solve the main barrier in trade - logistics issues.
 

We learned today that Kazakhstan has significant trade opportunities. Your products may be in great demand in the Ethiopian market. In my opinion, the main task is to build logistics routes for the mutual supply of goods," - Sisay said.

 
Ermeyas Asfaw, General Manager of "Edcon" PLC, spoke about his plans for cooperation with Kazakhstan.
 

Our company is interested in importing plastic and other petrochemical products from your country. These goods are in great demand in Ethiopia and we hope to find reliable partners in your country," - he said.

 
In general, the experts confirmed significant opportunities for the growth of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia, and also decided to work closely to eliminate such barriers as the lack of direct communications to support trade, the lack of information about differences in technical standards, permits and accompanying documents, the development and proposal of mutually beneficial logistics routes for the supply of goods.
 
The seminar participants expressed interest in working together in these areas. In this regard, the parties will assist in organizing meetings and finding partners to increase bilateral trade.
 
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Ethiopia in January - September 2022 amounted to 280.6 thousand US dollars, which is 2.9 times higher than in the same period of the previous year (95.7 thousand US dollars). Almost 100% of the turnover is accounted for by the import of Ethiopian goods to Kazakhstan, such as coffee, live plants, flowers, vegetables, clothing and textiles.
 
In general, the growth of the trade turnover of Kazakhstan with Ethiopia corresponds to the general trend of the growth of the trade turnover of Kazakhstan with all African countries. In January-September 2022, this figure amounted to $849.2 million. And grew 1.3 times compared to the same period in 2021 ($380 million). Moreover, Kazakhstan's exports of goods to African countries are growing faster and exceed imports from Africa. Thus, Kazakhstan's exports to Africa amounted to 624.6 million US dollars (increased 1.8 times), imports amounted to 224.6 million US dollars (increased by 40%).

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023

10.11.2022, 14:47 6081
Kazakhstan has developed a special program on diversification of oil transportation. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said it at a briefing after the Senate’s plenary session today, Kazinform reports.
 
The point at issue is the transportation of oil through the Aktau Port to the Port of Baku and then via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.
 

Through the port of Baku, Kazakh oil can be transported via the Baku-Supsa and Baku-Batumi oil pipelines. There is also a railroad route from Atyrau towards Batumi and towards Uzbekistan. And also there is a Chinese direction. Currently, we are working on expanding and raising oil export potential in these directions," Smailov said.

 

As for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan route, we have agreed on transportation of 1.5mln tonnes of oil beginning from January 1, 2023," said the Prime Minister and added that later the volumes will be increased to 6-6.5mln tonnes.

 
He noted that Tengizchevroil Company doubled the number of oil-tank cars and had piloted rail shipments towards Batumi and Uzbekistan.
 

Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets

10.11.2022, 10:36 6241
Pakistan ready to provide Kazakhstan access to Persian Gulf markets
Images | primeminister.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin met with a governmental delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.
 
This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, Serik Zhumangarin noted. In his words, over this period, the two countries have established close friendly and economic ties. A joint intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation has been created.
 
Pakistan has a strategic geographic location in South Asia. For this reason, the expansion of trade and transport cooperation is a promising objective for the two states, he emphasized.
 

The initiative to sign an agreement on trade transit is of particular importance for us, since it is the transport sector that remains the "weak point" in mutual trade," Serik Zhumangarin said at the meeting.

 
In turn, Pakistani business is interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan in oil and gas, banking, agriculture and other sectors.
 

Our demand in energy resources is growing every year. Pakistani market is large, the country’s population exceeds 200 million people. We do not have minerals, but we have favorable transport links, railway infrastructure," said the Federal Minister of Industries and Production Division of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Syed Murtaza Mahmud.

 
In addition, the Pakistani side voiced its readiness to provide Kazakhstan access to the sea and to the markets of the Persian Gulf countries through the Gwadar Port.
 
At the meeting, the parties outlined also the prospects for cooperation in energy sector, in particular, in gas transit using the capacities of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. The sides agreed to discuss in detail the issues raised at the 11th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, slated for December 2022 in Islamabad.
 
In 2021, the volume of bilateral trade amounted to $95.1mln, having increased more than two times against the same period in 2020. Trade turnover between the two countries in 9 months of 2022 increased by 17.9% compared to 2021 and reached $57.0mln.
 

Russia's Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan

09.11.2022, 11:49 8801
Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin had a meeting with Governor of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region Aleksandr Uss. The sides discussed the ways of further interaction, Kazinform learned from primeminister.kz.
 
As Serik Zhumangarin noted, Kazakhstan aims at expanding the interregional cooperation with the Russian Federation.
 
In the first half of 2022, foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Krasnoyarsk region made $75 217.7 which is 77.7% higher against the same period in 2020. As many as 200 enterprises of Krasnoyarsk region have established trade relations with Kazakhstan. In August 2022, Kazakhstan’s Akmola region and administration of Krasnoyarsk region agreed on cooperation in trade-economic, scientific and humanitarian spheres.
 
The sides agreed that both countries have great potential for strengthening the ties in various spheres.
 
In turn, Governor of Krasnoyarsk region Alexander Uss expressed interest in search for new sales markets and alternative logistics routes for the Russian export. He invited Kazakhstani businessmen to cooperate in aluminum, timber processing, machine-building, agriculture, food industry, wood processing and chemical sector.
 

Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development

08.11.2022, 15:46 15921
Kazakhstan and Fortescue sign deal on green hydrogen projects development
Images | t.me/KZgovernment
The Government of Kazakhstan and Fortescue Future Industries signed a framework agreement on realization of the green hydrogen projects in several regions of Kazakhstan, including Atyrau and Mangistau regions, the PM’s press service reports.
 
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov and Fortescue CEO Andrew Forrest signed the agreement at the meeting held on the sidelines of the COP27 in Egypt.
 
The deal is called to contribute heavily to achieving the country’s ambitious tasks to reduce emissions by 15% by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.
 
The future projects are set to generate considerable amounts of green hydrogen that will be supplied to the European market as part of the memo of mutual understandings between Kazakhstan and the EU.
 
As stated there the green hydrogen project is one of the largest ones in the region.

Head of State commissions to accelerate reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line

08.11.2022, 12:02 16256
Today, at the meeting with the public of Atyrau region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to speed up the reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
 

Many rural settlements of Atyrau region are in urgent need of a centralized water supply system, due to wear and tear of the existing infrastructure. People have to stand in queues for clean water. Water purification facilities in Atyrau and Makat district need to be restored. Drinking water shortage in the region may reach 40% in the nearest five years. Therefore, the Government and the regional akimat must give serious attention to the modernization of the water supply system. The reconstruction of Astrakhan-Mangistau water supply line should be accelerated," said Tokayev.

 
The Government has to boost the talks with the banks and financial institutions on the construction of a new water supply line from the Volga River, he added.
 

Tokayev proposes to attract foreign investors to social projects implementation

08.11.2022, 11:29 16256
Kazakhstan’s oil sector faces a number of problems, which require prompt solution. We must prevent unemployment in the future. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the meeting with the public of Atyrau region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 

The Government must keep this issue under control and actively interact with major foreign companies. I commission the Government to immediately begin to fulfil the tasks outlined," said Tokayev.

 

The foreign companies operating in Kazakhstan should actively join the solution of problems in education, healthcare and environment sectors. The Government and the regional akimat must attract foreign investors to this work. Special attention should be given to the implementation of social projects. This issue should be submitted for the consideration of the Foreign Investors Council," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 

President speaks on construction of oil terminal in Atyrau region at meeting with local public

08.11.2022, 11:17 16331
Expanding the capacity of oil storage facilities is a topical issue for Kazakhstan. Today we have to export our oil immediately, as required by technology. Halting production is unacceptable. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at a meeting with the public of Atyrau region today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State mentioned China’s experience in this area. "Large oil terminals are operating in China, which let meet the country’s internal demand in oil for 3-4 months," he said.
 
The President commissioned KazMunayGas company to consider an issue of building an oil terminal in Atyrau region. The ministry of energy was assigned to hold talks with the large oil produces on this issue.
 

Oil transportation via Aktau, Kuryk ports should be increased to 20mln tonnes per annum - Tokayev

07.11.2022, 13:29 15636
Oil transportation via Aktau, Kuryk ports should be increased to 20mln tonnes per annum - Tokayev
Images | Depositphotos
Mangistau region has a huge potential for its advantageous geographical location. The objective we face today is to rationally use our advantages and make the region a world-level transport and transit hub. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the meeting with the public of the region in Aktau, Kazinform reports.
 
Aktau city-port is widely regarded as the sea gates of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
 
Amid the reshaping global logistics chains, the role of the Caspian Sea has sharply increased , he stressed.
 

We plan to implement a number of activities aimed at the attraction of investments in port infradtructure development and establishment of a container and transport-logistics hub," said the President.

 
With the consideration of the current situation at the global markets, further development of the Trans-Caspian route gains a special significance.
 

We have a mutual understanding on this issue with our partners. We need to increase the capacities of Aktau and Kuryk ports and raise oil transportation volumes to 20mln tonnes per annum," the Head of State said.

 

