28.11.2025
Finnish Business Summarizes the Results of Its Business Trip to Kazakhstan
The office of EastCham Finland hosted a meeting with Finnish companies that were part of the business delegation accompanying President of Finland Alexander Stubb during his official visit to Kazakhstan on 28-29 October 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Participants reviewed the outcomes of the Kazakhstan-Finland Business Forum, the agreements reached, and the first practical results of the cooperation.
During the meeting, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov emphasized that the visit of such a significant business delegation to Kazakhstan will serve as a starting point for further strengthening business partnerships, increase the interest of companies in the region, and open new opportunities for the dynamic growth of bilateral relations.
Finnish business representatives highlighted their strong interest in Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in Central Asia. Special attention was given to the sectors of energy, transport and logistics, education, healthcare, forestry, water management, tourism and environmental protection.
The meeting also included discussions on proposals to further develop joint projects and expansion business contacts within the framework of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.
relevant news
28.11.2025
American Chamber of Commerce Intends to Intensify Cooperation with Kazakh Business
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev met with the Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Kazakhstan, Jeff Erlich, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties agreed to work closely on the effective implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level following the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Washington, D.C., in November of this year.
Following the meeting, the leadership of AmCham emphasized the readiness to actively contribute to strengthening trade and economic ties and expanding the presence of American businesses in Kazakhstan.
28.11.2025
Kazakhstan allocates 7bn tenge in additional funds to boost grain exports
The Kazakh Government earmarked 7 billion tenge to compensate the costs of transporting and encourage grain shipments to priority markets, Qazinform News Agency reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.
The Kazakh Government explained it became necessary to secure additional funding due to the high grain harvest and increased demand for Kazakhstani grain from foreign buyers.
This year, 31 billion tenge from the Government’s reserve has already been allocated to subsidize transportation costs. These funds made it possible for Kazakhstani products to enter new export destinations, restore supplies to previously lost markets, and increase export volumes to distant countries through alternative logistics routes. As a result of these measures, the volume of shipments to new and restored markets exceeded 2.5 million tons. Earlier, a decision was made to extend the transportation cost-subsidy program into 2026, ensuring the required funding in an amount of at least 30 billion tenge, reads a statement.
28.11.2025
National Bank Revises Inflation Forecast for 2025-2026
The inflation forecast for 2025 and 2026 has been revised. Inflation in 2025 is expected in the range of 12.0-13.0%, and in 2026 within 9.5-12.5%. By the end of 2027, inflation is expected to slow to 5.5-7.5%. This revision is driven by the substantial overshoot of actual inflation relative to forecasts this year and by the elevated trajectory of inflation expectations. At the same time, the forecast revision also takes into account a more predictable increase in regulated prices, reflecting the revised pace of the reform carried out under the "inflation + 5%" scheme in 2026-2027, nationalbank.kz reports.
The wider forecast range for 2026 reflects increased uncertainty in assessments related to the implementation of the tax reform and the response of aggregate demand, as well as the substantial increase in quasi-fiscal financing and its stimulative impact on the economy.
Disinflationary effects over the forecast horizon will be supported by a moderately tight monetary policy stance, fiscal consolidation, and measures implemented under the Joint Action Programme. Pro-inflationary effects will come from further liberalization of the fuel market and increased pressure from domestic demand driven by quasi-fiscal stimulus.
Forecast risks are associated with the intensification of imbalances between domestic demand and lagging supply, the acceleration of external inflation and inflation expectations, and second-round effects from increases in regulated prices, fuel prices, and VAT rate. A key source of uncertainty is the growing influence of increased financing to the economy by Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC (which, according to Government statements, is planned at 8 trillion tenge, equivalent to 4.4% of GDP in 2026), which may intensify inflationary pressures and partially offset the effect of the forthcoming fiscal consolidation.
The economic growth forecast for Kazakhstan for 2025 has been revised upward to 6.0-6.5%, reflecting the impact of faster growth in oil production, as well as an acceleration in investment and consumer demand in the final months of the year, partly driven by the upcoming VAT reform in 2026. The forecast for 2026 has been revised downward to 3.5-4.5% due to the high base of 2025 and the constraining effects of the fiscal reform and fiscal consolidation on domestic demand. In 2027, economic growth is projected in the range of 4.0-5.0%. The growth will be supported by continued growth in investment activity, moderate consumer demand, and higher oil production.
Strong domestic demand, amid declining real incomes and rising imports, increases the importance of coordination between fiscal and monetary policy. In this regard, the Government, the National Bank, and the Financial Regulation Agency are implementing the Joint Action Programme for Macroeconomic Stabilization and Welfare Enhancement for 2026-2028 (hereinafter - the Programme). The Programme is aimed at addressing imbalances between demand and supply, improving the efficiency of budget expenditures, implementing micro- and macroprudential measures, increasing real household incomes, and creating conditions for sustainable economic growth through reducing and stabilizing inflation.
Given the moderately tight nature of current monetary conditions, the expected contribution of the Programme, and measures to cool demand in consumer lending, the Committee’s decision aims to ensure a sustainable disinflationary trajectory.
The National Bank will continue to assess the pace of disinflation, the response of domestic demand, and the effectiveness of the coordinated measures implemented under the Programme and the Comprehensive Measures on Inflation Control and Reduction.
At present, the National Bank sees no room for rate cuts until the end of the first half of 2026, taking into account elevated inflation expectations, core inflation dynamics, and the delayed impact of tariff and tax reforms. In the absence of convincing evidence of a sustained disinflationary trend, the possibility of tightening monetary conditions cannot be ruled out.
28.11.2025
National Bank Keeps the Base Rate at 18%
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to maintain the base rate at 18.0% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point. This decision is based on the results of the forecasting round, updated assessments of key macroeconomic indicators, and the balance of inflation risks, nationalbank.kz reports.
Annual inflation in October stood at 12.6% (compared with 12.9% in September). Food price growth continued to accelerate, reaching 13.5% (from 12.7%), and non-food price growth rose to 11.0% (from 10.8%). Price growth in services slowed to 12.9% (from 15.3%) as a result of administrative reductions in regulated housing and utility tariffs. Elevated inflation dynamics are forming amid sustained demand that systematically exceeds supply capacity. Additional pressure stems from the continued transmission of second-round effects from tariff reforms and the liberalization of the fuel market into prices and inflation expectations.
The main contribution to inflation continues to come from the food component amid persistent imbalances in certain commodity markets, sustained demand, rising import costs, and higher production expenses. The contribution of service inflation has decreased but remains significant despite the slowdown in price growth. Within non-food inflation, an acceleration is observed in fuel prices and in prices for pharmaceutical products.
Monthly inflation slowed markedly in October to 0.5%, but core inflation remains high at 1%, which corresponds to 12.2% on an annualized basis. Furthermore, about 80% of goods and services in the consumer basket are experiencing price increases above the 5% target. All this indicates the persistence and broad scope of price pressures. This pro-inflationary dynamic is being reinforced by fiscal and expanding quasi-fiscal stimulus, as well as heightened consumer demand.
Inflation expectations among households increased in October to 13.6%, compared with 13.2% in September. Short-term expectations remain volatile and accompanied by high uncertainty. Long term expectations have risen to 14.3% (previously 14.0%). Elevated inflation expectations constrain the pace of disinflation and increase price sensitivity to changes in costs and demand.
External inflationary pressures persist. Global food prices remain at elevated levels. In Russia, despite the deceleration, inflation still significantly exceeds the 4% target. Against this background, the regulator maintains a firm rhetoric and signals the need to preserve restrictive monetary conditions. In turn, the Federal Reserve, amid heightened uncertainty, continues to take a cautious approach, noting moderate economic growth, a cooling labor market, and rising inflation, which remains above target. The European Central Bank’s rhetoric likewise remains restrained. The regulator has once again kept rates unchanged. Going forward, a more gradual pace of policy easing is expected.
As part of the updated forecasts underpinning the policy decision, the Brent oil price in the baseline scenario has been maintained at USD 60 per barrel on average through the end of the forecast horizon.
28.11.2025
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran almost doubles since 2023
During a working visit to Moscow, Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov held talks with his Iranian counterpart Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh. Leaders of Iran’s major companies also took part in the meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Ministry.
The meeting discussed prospects for expanding trade, deepening cooperation, and implementing joint projects in the agro-industrial sector.
Kazakh Minister Saparov noted that thanks to productive cooperation with the Iranian side, it was possible to achieve significant growth after a decline in trade turnover in 2023.
In 2023, the trade turnover fell to 165.2 million US dollars, wheat supplies decreased more than eightfold, and barley exports halved. But in 2024, the situation improved considerably, with the trade volume reaching 220 million US dollars, and barley exports increasing threefold.
The positive trend strengthened in 2025. Over nine months, the trade turnover amounted to 249.1 million US dollars - nearly double the level of the same period last year. Barley exports increased 4.6 times, and wheat supplies also grew.
27.11.2025
Promotion of Kazakhstan’s Exports Discussed in Hong Kong
The Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Hong Kong SAR held an official meeting with Uni-China Group, one of the largest and most reputable distribution companies in Hong Kong. The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral trade relations and discuss the promotion of Kazakhstani food exports to the Hong Kong market, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Consul General Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov delivered a presentation on Kazakhstan’s trade opportunities, highlighting key industries with high export potential. Special attention was given to the agricultural sector, food products, pharmaceuticals, as well as the chemical and light industries. The high quality of Kazakh products and the reliability of supply volumes were emphasized.
The Hong Kong side, represented by Uni-China Group senior management including James Ling (Vice Chairman), April Huang (CEO), and Ivan Tin (Senior Manager), expressed strong interest in importing products from Kazakhstan.
Both sides agreed to arrange the provision of product samples for testing in order to assess their quality and discuss potential supply to Hong Kong. The Consulate General expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to promote this cooperation at every stage and emphasized the importance of the Asia-Pacific region as a strategic partner in expanding Kazakhstan’s trade relations.
27.11.2025
Kazakhstan and Moldova Discussed Expansion of Agricultural Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Moldova Almat Aidarbekov met with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova, Ludmila Catlabuga, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador congratulated Minister Сatlabuga on her reassignment to her post, wished her further success.
The parties expressed interest in increasing trade volume, strengthening cooperation, exchanging experience in agricultural technologies, improving the quality and safety of products, as well as effective management of agricultural resources.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the possibilities of expanding the supply of agricultural products, developing joint projects in the field of processing, logistics and innovation.
The sides confirmed their readiness for further coordination of actions within the framework of bilateral mechanisms, including the work of the Intergovernmental Commission, which is scheduled for 2026.
26.11.2025
Structural and Substantive Transformation of Baiterek Holding: Board of Directors Approves Investment Attraction Commitments
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of JSC "National Managing Holding Baiterek" on matters related to the further transformation of the Holding as part of the instructions of the Head of State to strengthen support for the real sector of the economy and attract investments, primeminister.kz reports.
Taking into account the expansion of the Holding’s activities and the renewal of its investment policy, the Work Plan of the Board of Directors for 2026 was reviewed and approved. The document includes issues of implementing the transformation agenda, improving corporate governance, enhancing the effectiveness of business support instruments, and expanding the investment activities of subsidiary organizations.
The Board of Directors approved the transformation into JSC "National Investment Holding Baiterek". The Investment Holding is assigned additional functions to support infrastructure, export, and industrial projects. The main goals are proactive capital attraction, development of domestic production, and import substitution. Emphasis is also placed on increasing the share of non-resource exports and forming a competitive business environment. The result will be the opening of high-performance enterprises and the creation of new jobs, which will ensure the qualitative development of the economy and an increase in household incomes.
As a result of the structural and substantive transformation, the Holding must become an effective mechanism for attracting major investors to Kazakhstan - bringing capital, competencies, and new technologies - specifically into the sectors we define as priority. A great deal of work lies ahead," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
As part of the implementation of the President’s instructions on full-scale digitalization, a new KPI (coefficient of performance) has been established for the Holding’s leadership regarding the introduction of AI tools in the field of business support. It was also instructed to adjust the KPIs of deputy chairpersons for the areas they supervise, with an emphasis on the volume of foreign investments attracted, as well as to revise overall target indicators and goals to ensure positive dynamics.
During the meeting, the Consolidated Risk Report and the report of the Anti-Corruption Compliance Service for the third quarter of 2025 were approved. The leadership of Baiterek reported on the sustainability of the financial model and the effectiveness of the corporate risk-management system amid the expansion of investment activities.
