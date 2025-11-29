Finnish Business Summarizes the Results of Its Business Trip to Kazakhstan   

Images | Depositphotos

The inflation forecast for 2025 and 2026 has been revised. Inflation in 2025 is expected in the range of 12.0-13.0%, and in 2026 within 9.5-12.5%. By the end of 2027, inflation is expected to slow to 5.5-7.5%. This revision is driven by the substantial overshoot of actual inflation relative to forecasts this year and by the elevated trajectory of inflation expectations. At the same time, the forecast revision also takes into account a more predictable increase in regulated prices, reflecting the revised pace of the reform carried out under the "inflation + 5%" scheme in 2026-2027, nationalbank.kz reports.





The wider forecast range for 2026 reflects increased uncertainty in assessments related to the implementation of the tax reform and the response of aggregate demand, as well as the substantial increase in quasi-fiscal financing and its stimulative impact on the economy.





Disinflationary effects over the forecast horizon will be supported by a moderately tight monetary policy stance, fiscal consolidation, and measures implemented under the Joint Action Programme. Pro-inflationary effects will come from further liberalization of the fuel market and increased pressure from domestic demand driven by quasi-fiscal stimulus.





Forecast risks are associated with the intensification of imbalances between domestic demand and lagging supply, the acceleration of external inflation and inflation expectations, and second-round effects from increases in regulated prices, fuel prices, and VAT rate. A key source of uncertainty is the growing influence of increased financing to the economy by Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC (which, according to Government statements, is planned at 8 trillion tenge, equivalent to 4.4% of GDP in 2026), which may intensify inflationary pressures and partially offset the effect of the forthcoming fiscal consolidation.





The economic growth forecast for Kazakhstan for 2025 has been revised upward to 6.0-6.5%, reflecting the impact of faster growth in oil production, as well as an acceleration in investment and consumer demand in the final months of the year, partly driven by the upcoming VAT reform in 2026. The forecast for 2026 has been revised downward to 3.5-4.5% due to the high base of 2025 and the constraining effects of the fiscal reform and fiscal consolidation on domestic demand. In 2027, economic growth is projected in the range of 4.0-5.0%. The growth will be supported by continued growth in investment activity, moderate consumer demand, and higher oil production.





Strong domestic demand, amid declining real incomes and rising imports, increases the importance of coordination between fiscal and monetary policy. In this regard, the Government, the National Bank, and the Financial Regulation Agency are implementing the Joint Action Programme for Macroeconomic Stabilization and Welfare Enhancement for 2026-2028 (hereinafter - the Programme). The Programme is aimed at addressing imbalances between demand and supply, improving the efficiency of budget expenditures, implementing micro- and macroprudential measures, increasing real household incomes, and creating conditions for sustainable economic growth through reducing and stabilizing inflation.





Given the moderately tight nature of current monetary conditions, the expected contribution of the Programme, and measures to cool demand in consumer lending, the Committee’s decision aims to ensure a sustainable disinflationary trajectory.





The National Bank will continue to assess the pace of disinflation, the response of domestic demand, and the effectiveness of the coordinated measures implemented under the Programme and the Comprehensive Measures on Inflation Control and Reduction.





At present, the National Bank sees no room for rate cuts until the end of the first half of 2026, taking into account elevated inflation expectations, core inflation dynamics, and the delayed impact of tariff and tax reforms. In the absence of convincing evidence of a sustained disinflationary trend, the possibility of tightening monetary conditions cannot be ruled out.