First Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan appointed

By the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Zhaksylykov Timur is appointed to the post of First Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, PM's press service said.





Timur Zhaksylykov was born in 1968 in the East Kazakhstan region, graduated from the Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov with a degree in history, Institute of Political Research - master of political science and public administration, Kazakh Financial and Economic Institute - economist.





He began his labor activity in 1985 as a worker of the 2nd category of the East Kazakhstan Geological Department. 1993-1997 - executive rector of the Kazakhstan Agro-technological University.





1997 - 1998 - worked as a chief specialist, head of a department of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for strategic planning and reforms.





1998 - 2003 - worked in the structure of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





2003-2004 - director of the Department for accession to the WTO of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





2004-2005 - head of the department-head of the group of representatives of the Ministry for WTO issues in the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Geneva of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From July to November 2005 - First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





November 2005 - February 2006 - managing director of the Center for Marketing and Analytical Research JSC.





February - October 2006 - acting General Director of the RSE "Institute for Economic Research" of the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





October 2006 - September 2007 - director of the Center for Sustainable Development of the Capital LLP.





September 2007 - April 2008 - acting director, director of the Department of Economics and Budget Planning of Astana.





2008 - 2009 - deputy akim of Astana.





2009 - 2010 - Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





April - August 2010 - chairman of the Committee of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





2010 - 2012 - chairman of the Board of JSC "Kazakhstan Investment Fund".





2012 - 2013 - Vice Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan. From 2013 to 2014 - Vice Minister of Economy and Budget Planning of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





2014–2017 - Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





2017–2018 - Minister for Economy and Financial Policy, Eurasian Economic Commission, Moscow. F





From September to November 2018 - assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From December 2019 to the present, he held the position of the Minister for Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission, Moscow.

