GE Healthcare considers expanding coop with Kazakhstan

The delegation of the American company GE Healthсare led by the president and CEO in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region Robert Walton arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, a meeting was held with the Chairman of the Management Board of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC Meirzhan Yussupov, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST reported.

Robert Walton called Kazakhstan a long-standing and reliable partner of the company. He noted that the main reasons why Kazakhstan is considered as a location for production are the presence of domestic demand, the strategic location of the country, as well as access to nearby markets.

In turn, Meirzhan Yussupov spoke about the activities of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC, preferences provided by Kazakhstan for companies in the healthcare sector and the production of medical equipment, about the possibilities of the regions of the country, and also assured that within the framework of the project, the company can count on the full support of KAZAKH INVEST.

It is worth noting that the visit of the American delegation took place with the support of KAZAKH INVEST, within the framework of the visit, representatives of GE Healthcare will hold meetings with heads of state bodies and the quasi-public sector.

Reference:

The GE Healthcare takes part in projects for the modernization and development of the healthcare system in Kazakhstan. The company successfully cooperates with public and private medical institutions of the country, providing high-tech medical diagnostic equipment, expertise and ensuring the continuous development of the competencies of medical specialists.

In Kazakhstan, according to the Register of Medicines and Medical Devices, more than 80 types of medical equipment manufactured by General Electric Healthcare are registered. In total, more than 2,200 units of GE medical equipment, including computer and magnetic resonance tomographs and ultrasound systems, were delivered to medical institutions in Kazakhstan.



