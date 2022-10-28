This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
GE Healthcare considers expanding coop with Kazakhstan
relevant news
Investment agr’t on green hydrogen production and distribution centre signed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
UAE, Kazakhstan trade exchange amounts to $907 million during past year: Kazakh Ambassador
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
KMG increases its carbon capture and storage capabilities
Considering that our company is exploring opportunities for carbon capture and storage projects as part of its energy transition, Chevron’s CCUS experience is very valuable at this stage", said Dastan Abdulgafarov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Strategy, Investments and Business Development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prime Minister Smailov calls on EAEU states to eliminate barriers in government procurements
The technical and technological requirements, local content, even the geographical limitations - this is not a complete list of barriers that enterprises face when trying to participate in the government procurements of partner countries," Alikhan Smailov noted.
The goal of establishment of a unified database of technical guidelines is to ensure free circulation of goods meeting safety requirements. The existing gaps in regulation of this process, leads to the import of goods on fictitious certificates," the Kazakh Prime Minister said.
I am sure that only joint efforts and real actions of each of the parties will allow us to overcome the current challenges and achieve further development of the Eurasian Economic Union," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Qatari business representatives presented benefits of AIFC
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves, President
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn
Around $23-24bn of direct foreign investment was attracted to the country yearly in the past five years. The exception is the year 2020 when the pandemic broke out and the flows dropped with the figure declining to $17bn. Nevertheless, in 2021 the amount recovered to $23.7bn. This year’s figure which has so far stood at $14.2bn with a 28% rise is expected to hit $25bn," said Almas Aidarov/
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
27.10.2022, 10:37Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets European Council President Charles Michel in Akorda 27.10.2022, 12:405286Akan Rakhmetullin presents credentials to UN Sec-Gen 27.10.2022, 13:235286Kazakh President and European Council President get acquainted with green hydrogen project 27.10.2022, 14:305131Kazakh President and President of European Council made joint press statement 27.10.2022, 14:33504623 CIS observers already accredited for 2022 Presidential Election 22.10.2022, 15:4039131Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations 22.10.2022, 14:2039086Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad 22.10.2022, 20:3838896Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day 22.10.2022, 19:4838886Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk 21.10.2022, 19:2735656Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections 28.09.2022, 16:1350511Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists 28.09.2022, 15:5748666AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan 28.09.2022, 14:5046481Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley 28.09.2022, 14:0746156Kazakh President discusses potential scientific cooperation with Samsung Electronics 22.10.2022, 15:4039131Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations