Growth in mechanical engineering, chemicals, and metallurgy: manufacturing output increased by 5.9%

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development for January-November 2025 were reviewed. Indicators in the areas of industry and construction were reported by Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov, primeminister.kz reports.





According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry, positive dynamics have been maintained in the main sectors of the manufacturing industry over the 11 months, with overall growth amounting to 5.9%. An increase in production volumes was recorded in metallurgy, mechanical engineering, the chemical and light industries, as well as in the production of construction materials.





The main driver of growth is the mechanical engineering sector, where production volumes increased by 11.6%. Positive results were achieved due to the production of motor vehicles, railway and agricultural machinery, as well as household equipment.





The growth in indicators is driven by increased domestic demand and the implementation of investment projects. This year, automobile manufacturing plants in Kostanay and a multibrand plant in Almaty were commissioned, as well as a passenger railcar manufacturing enterprise in Astana and a freight railcar plant in Atyrau," Olzhas Saparbekov reported.





In the metallurgical industry, growth amounted to 1.1%, driven by increased production of gold, copper, steel, and cast iron. In the chemical industry, production grew by 8.1% (fertilizers, polypropylene), while in the light industry it increased by 7.4%. The production of construction materials rose by 7.1%.





The construction sector is demonstrating high growth rates. The volume of completed work reached 8.1 trillion tenge, increasing by 14.7% compared to the same period last year. Positive dynamics were observed in all regions except Atyrau Region.





The Deputy Minister separately explained the situation in this region. The decline in indicators is associated with the completion of the major "Future Growth Project" at the Tengiz field, investments in which exceeded 25 trillion tenge.





The construction phase at the field has been completed, and commissioning works are underway. The share of this project accounted for more than half of all construction and installation works in the region. Thus, the current changes are temporary in nature and are due to the high base of the previous year," the speaker noted.





In housing construction, 16.9 million square meters of housing were commissioned, which is 3.9% higher than the 2024 figure. The leaders in housing commissioning were Karaganda Region, Almaty Region, and Zhetysu Region.





In conclusion, Olzhas Saparbekov emphasized that the Ministry will continue work on launching new production facilities, increasing the level of localization, and stimulating investment activity in the regions.