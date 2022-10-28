Investment agr’t on green hydrogen production and distribution centre signed

Images | aifc.kz

During the Kazakh-Qatari investment forum organized as part of the state visit of His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of Qatari business were presented with the advantages of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC, Centre).

Within the framework of international events held these days in the capital of Kazakhstan, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov held meetings with the official and business delegations of Qatar, in particular with the Minister of Trade and Industry, who is the Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the Qatar Financial Center, the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Office for attracting investments by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Thani, the AIFC’s official website reads.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority Y. Rysmagambetov noted the uniqueness of the jurisdiction of the Centre, based on the principles of the law of England and Wales. He emphasized that the Kazakh model embodied the best practices of the world's leading financial centres. Highly qualified international specialists with successful experience in creating similar centres from scratch were involved in the creation of the AIFC.

The AIFC operates the Court and the International Arbitration Centre, Astana International Exchange, Astana Financial Services Authority, Green Finance Centre, Tech Hub, Expat Centre, Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, etc.

In the period from 2015 to present AIFC and its Bodies and Organisations are establishing close ties with the Qatari side, where central banks, financial centres, departments of regulators of financial markets and services, stock exchanges, as well as banks of the two states play a special role. In addition, it was noted that the Parties are ready to continue developing relations on the basis of a solid contractual and legal framework, which in 2022 was replenished with a number of important documents. So, in March and June of this year between the Offices of the two financial centres, as well as the Astana International Exchange (AIX) and the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) agreements were concluded to deepen cooperation in specific mutually beneficial areas.

Along with this, on the eve of the visit of the Qatari leader to Astana, the head of the AIFC gave a detailed interview to the Qatari state news agency Qatar News Agency (QNA), in which he noted the important role of the State of Qatar and its financial institutions in trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. Several Qatari and Kazakh publications, which widely covered Kazakh-Qatari relations, emphasized the activity of the AIFC and its organizations in bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.



