Investment income hit KZT 741 bln, National Bank

11.10.2022, 11:44 326
Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov told the Government that the retirement assets of the Unified Pension Savings Fund at the close of September reached KZT 14.1 tn, and investment income hit KZT 742 bln since the beginning of the year, Kazinform reports.
 

The retirement assets of the Unified Pension Savings Fund made KZT 14.1 tn at the end of September growing by KZT 1 tn or 8% since the start of the year," Pirmatov said.

 
He noted that the investment returns made KZT 742 bln, pension contributions equaled KZT 1 tn 238 ml 500 mln, and retirement befits stood at KZT 197.4 bln.
 
The benefit assets income for the past 12 months made 7.5%. The accumulated yield of pension assets for the past 5 months totaled 55.8% at cumulative inflation of 53.7%.
 

AFSA’s World Investor Week brings together 5,000 participants

11.10.2022, 12:38 251
AFSA's World Investor Week brings together 5,000 participants
Images | aifc.kz
Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has closed World Investor Week (WIW) themed "Sustaining Resilience Investing" by engaging around 5,000 participants from 20 countries and holding 30 events featuring over 100 speakers.
 
A series of forums, including ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) Investment Forum, Islamic Finance Forum, New Financial Instruments Forum, Digital Assets Investment Forum and others were held within the framework of the event. AFSA raised topics of investor resilience, fraud prevention, sustainable finance, crypto literacy and smart investing. The Astana Financial Services Authority works to establish an environment that delivers fair and transparent financial and capital markets by ensuring registration, authorisation, supervision and overall regulation of firms. In addition, AFSA promotes and provides the necessary framework for protection of rights of financial services consumers, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
One of the main events at the ESG Investment Forum was a panel session organised by the AIFC Green Finance Centre "National ESG Club as a platform for sustainable business". The participants exchanged views on the ongoing work to promote and implement the principles of sustainable development and discussed such trending topics as the development of a Strategy to achieve carbon neutrality in Kazakhstan until 2060.
 
World Investor Week is held annually under the auspices of IOSCO, the International Organisation of Securities Commissions. Its main goal is to encourage a behaviour whereby people have more understanding of financial risks, embrace financial education and are able to invest smart.
 

World Investor Week is one of the key annual events in the AIFC and AFSA is committed to continue promoting investor education and protection. Throughout the events we have emphasized the key messages of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions which are the basis for financial literacy, such as avoiding "get rich quick" and "can't lose" schemes; not investing based solely on a celebrity endorsement; verifying that an investment company is licensed; understanding that risk exists in all investments; overcoming financial shocks with an adequate emergency fund; conducting research before investing to protect against financial scams etc.," - said AFSA Chief Executive Officer Nurkhat Kushimov.

 
AFSA was the organizer of the World Investor Week. Co-organizers and contributors included the AIFC Authority, AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre, Green Finance Centre, Astana International Exchange, Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, Tech Hub, and AIFC Business Connect.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which is established in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Astana International Financial Centre" for the purposes of regulating financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA administers the AIFC Regulations and Rules and is responsible for the authorisation, registration, recognition and supervision of financial firms and market institutions in the AIFC.
 
Over 1,500 firms from 65 countries are registered in the AIFC. These firms provide banking, insurance, investment, professional and other services. The range of financial services offered at the AIFC is comparable to the list of services available in long-established financial centers of the world, such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and others. www.afsa.kz
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the 2025 Development Strategy, the key task of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and South Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
Source: kazinform 
 

EU supports integration of Water-Energy-Food Nexus approach into educational curricula in Kazakhstan

11.10.2022, 10:51 401
EU supports integration of Water-Energy-Food Nexus approach into educational curricula in Kazakhstan
Images | iitd.ie
Last week more than 80 faculty members of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University learnt about the interactions between water, energy, food and environment security through the Nexus Simulation Game as part of the series of training sessions organized by the European Union funded project "Nexus Dialogue in Central Asia" together with the USAID Regional Water and Vulnerable Environment Activity.
 
The Nexus Simulation Game represents a facilitated process of playing five different scenarios for developing the territories upstream and downstream while addressing water needs of population, industry and agriculture and taking into account climate change challenges. It is a good training tool for policy makers to practice how different water management policies could facilitate sustainable development in harmony with the environment. Equipped with training materials and practical skills, the faculty members will pass newly acquired knowledge on to their students, the press and information team of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan reports.
 

Teaching the Nexus intersectoral approach in an interactive format helps to form a comprehensive understanding of the water-related challenges. All relevant sectors need be involved in finding the best solutions to tackle these challenges to develop our region in a sustainable way," noted Raushan Dulambayeva, Professor at the Institute of Management of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

 

Ensuring water, food and energy security is at the top of today’s global development agenda. Nexus simulation is a great tool to learn to appreciate many interconnected challenges arising from the interactions between the water, energy, food sectors and ecosystems. It is valuable for training future specialists who will work in these key sectors to manage vital resources in the most efficient way to make our economy more resilient to climate change and revert environmental degradation," stated Dana Akhmedyanova, Head of the International Relations Department of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

 
Addressing the participants of the Nexus simulation game, EU Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas underlined: "This is EU investment into the friendship and cooperation with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian partners. EU needs partners to work together on combating climate change and other global challenges. We stand ready to share our best knowledge and technologies. The training is aimed at learn team-work, sharing and making compromises, seeing a bigger picture so we all could benefit together!" Ambassador thanked USAID, APA and CAREC partners.
 
It is expected that the Nexus Game will be incorporated in the curricular to complement the Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programmes at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.
 
Similar training sessions with more than 100 participants for a number of leading universities and civil service academies have been conducted by the EU funded project in Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in 2022.
 
The EU-funded project "Nexus Dialogue in Central Asia" is implemented by the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC). The project’s duration: June 2020 – May 2023; total budget: EUR 1.25 million with the EU’s contribution of EUR 1 million.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

PM, Head of IMF Mission discuss implementation of new economic reforms

06.10.2022, 12:23 6481
PM, Head of IMF Mission discuss implementation of new economic reforms
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov has met today with Head of the IMF mission for Kazakhstan Nicolas Blanchet, Kazinform learned from the Prime Minister’s press office.
 
The sides discussed the results of the IMF Mission’s activity in Kazakhstan, as well as the Government’s measures on ensuring macro-economic stability, tackling inflation, upgrading efficiency of tax administration and budget planning, employment issues, digitalization, and reduction of state’s involvement in economy.
 
Among other issues discussed was Kazakhstan’s initiatives on achievement of carbon neutrality by 2060, investment attraction, current foreign economic challenges and other acute issues of the regional agenda.
 

We highly praise the strategic character of the Kazakhstan-IMF partnership and its contribution to the development of our country," Alikhan Smailov said.

 
In turn, Nicolas Blanchet highly appreciated the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan and the work of the IMF Mission.
 

Kazakhstan and IMF enjoy strong and constructive cooperation. We welcome Kazakh Government’s steps on implementation of new reforms and we are ready to offer our consultations and technical assistance in all areas of interest," he noted.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan agree on joint development of innovations of Fourth Industrial Revolution

06.10.2022, 10:20 6561
The World Economic Forum’s Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan (C4IR Kazakhstan) and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Azerbaijan) signed a cooperation agreement.
 
C4IR Kazakhstan and C4IR Azerbaijan agreed to exchange experience in the digital economy and application of 4IR technologies, joint research, and events on digital solutions in the industry, as well as the implementation of initiatives on artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) and mobility, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 

The C4IR Kazakhstan provides access to international practices and knowledge bases. Cooperation with C4IR Azerbaijan will create favorable conditions for the implementation of joint projects in the field of the digital economy", - emphasized the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub Kairat Kaliyev.

 
Tamerlan Taghiyev, Executive director of C4IR Azerbaijan, Javid Abdullayev, Head of Digital Economy Department of C4IR Azerbaijan, Rovshan Kazimov, Counselor of the Azerbaijan Republic Embassy in Kazakhstan and Kairat Kaliyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub took part in the signing of the document.
 
In addition, the parties discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of fintech and venture capital.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz
 
The affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign investors, President

05.10.2022, 12:52 9236
Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign investors, President
Images | akorda.kz

Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign investors," Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting with the residents of Karaganda region.

 

Kazakhstan is known as a responsible in international affairs and a dynamically developing country aimed at achieving progress in its development and striving for mutually beneficial cooperation. It is of great importance amid critically complicated geopolitical situation, growing atmosphere of total hostility and mistrust. Recently Pope Francis who visited Kazakhstan this September said that Kazakhstan is "a place for a meeting and a dialogue", "a driver in promotion of peace and human fraternity", and "puts the focus on the efforts to build the world where all listen to each other and respect each other". These are the words of one of the most respected spiritual leaders of humanity that concisely characterizes Kazakhstan and outline our values," the Head of State said.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

AIFC Tech Hub, INCIT sign agrt to enhance coop on SIRI programme

04.10.2022, 13:24 14556
AIFC Tech Hub, INCIT sign agrt to enhance coop on SIRI programme
Images | aifc.kz
The World Economic Forum’s Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan (C4IR) and the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) have signed an agreement of understanding that aims to build a closer partnership across the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) programme. An agreement was signed by Kairat Kaliyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub, Vikram Kalkat, Vice President of INCIT and Mike Chan, Director of Partnership Relations of INCIT, a press release from the AIFC reads.
 
The main purpose of the SIRI programme is to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises in different sectors of the economy. The programme comprises a suite of tools to help manufacturers scale and sustain their manufacturing transformation journeys, identify strengths and weaknesses, and track production progress towards digital transformation. Today SIRI has been supported and adopted by WEF and it's a part of the platform Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains.
 
At the 2022 Digital Bridge C4IR Kazakhstan held a panel session "S4IR. Digital Transformation of Kazakhstani Enterprises through Independent Digital Maturity Assessment SIRI" for the implementation and development of SIRI in Kazakhstan.
 

Kazakhstan is a promising country for implementation of SIRI tools. The effective application of SIRI program will have a positive impact on economic activity in general, as the program itself changes the culture and mindset of people towards to elements of Industry 4.0", - said the Vice President of INCIT Vikram Kalkat.

 

The fourth industrial revolution is already underway and will inevitably affect all sectors of the economy. The C4IR Kazakhstan is presented as a unique platform for scaling the SIRI programme in Kazakhstan, as well as for accelerating economic recovery in relation to existing enterprises and industries", - emphasized the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub Kairat Kaliyev.

 
As part of the agreement, C4IR Kazakhstan and INCIT will focus their efforts on exploring new opportunities offered by Industry 4.0 technologies, exchange of experience and knowledge of innovative and high-tech technologies and creating, promoting, and cooperating with other parties in attracting investment in various projects.
 
By introducing new solutions on the way of digital transformation with INCIT, the C4IR Kazakhstan will open new opportunities to move to a new level of technological development in the country.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz
 
The Affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Volgograd region companies visit Kazakhstan

04.10.2022, 10:53 14886
On September 12-15 the leading companies of Volgograd region took part in the international business mission held in two large cities of Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Astana.
 
It was organized by the export support center of Volgograd region.
 
Over 40 bilateral b2b meetings were held as part of the business mission.
 
On the first two days the delegation visited Kazakhstani companies located in Atyrau, held talks with local entrepreneurs. On the last day the companies paid a working visit to Astana.
 
As the delegation reps said, participation in the business mission let present the companies of Volgograd region, find new business partners and ways for the development as supply and demand of services change.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh and Romanian energy ministers to meet in Astana

03.10.2022, 18:54 17476
Kazakh and Romanian energy ministers to meet in Astana
Images | gov.kz
The 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan -Romania intergovernmental commission for trade and economic, scientific and technical cooperation will convene in Astana, Kazinform reports.
 

The meeting will take place on October 6-7 in Astana. It will be co-chaired by Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu," an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.

 

Romania is one of the important trade partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. The sales between the two nations hit USD 1.57 bln, exports reached USD 48 mln. For the past seven months the commodity turnover hit USD 1.25 bln that is 31% more against the same period of 2021," he said.

 

