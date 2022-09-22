Система Orphus

It is imperative to exclude food and fertilizers from any sanctions and restrictions - Tokayev

21.09.2022, 09:52 4521
Kazakhstan will continue to act as a reliable supplier of grain and other food-staples. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session in New York, Kazinform reports.
 

My country, as the world’s seventh largest grain producer, is the breadbasket of Central Asia. We are committed to utilizing this agricultural potential to fight global food insecurity. Kazakhstan will continue to act as a reliable supplier of grain and other food-staples," Tokayev said.

 

We also intend to grow our cooperation with the Islamic Food Security Organization, located in Kazakhstan, as well as UN agencies. It is imperative in this connection to exclude food and fertilizers from any sanctions and restrictions whatsoever," the Kazakh President stressed. 

 
Kazakh government supports construction of gas processing plant at Kashagan

21.09.2022, 20:07 4166
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with, Eni’s Natural Resources Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco and Director Upstream Luca Vignati, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
During the meeting, Smailov noted that the Kazakh government commends the company’s contribution to the development of oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan and is committed to the further strengthening of long-term cooperation.
 
He added that the government supports the Consortium’s plans to build a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1bn cubic meters with QazaqGaz.
 
In his turn, Guido Brusco confirmed the company’s long-term work plan in the country. 
 
Investment attraction in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry discussed in Jordan

21.09.2022, 18:02 4256
Images | gov.kz
As part of the work carried out by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Jordan to attract investments, Ambassador Aidarbek Toumatov held a meeting with the heads of several leading Jordanian pharmaceutical companies, during which the investment climate and the potential of the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan were presented, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.
 
There was also a visit to one of the leading Jordanian enterprises "Al-Taqaddom Pharmaceutical Industries" (TQ PHARMA), which produces a wide range of modern medical products for local and foreign markets.
 
During a visit to the headquarters and production facilities of "TQ PHARMA", the practical aspects of investing in the pharmaceutical complex of Kazakhstan, in particular, state support measures, the possibility of concluding an off-take contract, registration and certification of medicines were discussed.
 
General Director of "TQ PHARMA" Faruk Murad noting his interest in the capacious and rapidly growing pharmaceutical market of Kazakhstan, expressed his readiness to explore the possibility of launching an investment project of medicines production in Kazakhstan.
 
Romania debates new niches of trade and economic coop with Kazakhstan

21.09.2022, 15:08 4346
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Nurbakh Rustemov met with the Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (IGC), Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil Popescu, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
The sides discussed the agenda of the 16th IGC meeting scheduled for October 6-7, 2022 in Astana. As part of the event, the parties intend to give a qualitative impetus and discover new promising areas in energy, agriculture, finance, medicine, transport and logistics, education and science.
 
In addition, the sides agreed to deepen interaction on launching direct flights between the countries, as well as on creation of a working group on cargo transportation with the participation of government agencies and national companies of the two countries to unlock the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
 
The parties discussed also the course of preparation for the Kazakh-Romanian business forum with the participation of entrepreneurs from the two countries. 
 
Kazakhstan to export grain to Pakistan, Iran

21.09.2022, 14:56 4436
On September 10, 2022, Kazakhstan lifted ban on grain export.
 

We have enough reserves of grain. The Food Corporation has also purchased [some - editor]. We do not see any threat [of grain shortage - editor]," Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration, said answering journalists’ questions after the Government’s sitting.

 
In his words, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the leaders of Pakistan and Iran during his trip to Samarkand and gave certain instructions to the Cabinet.
 

Next week, we will discuss supply issues, transport logistics expansion, the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission. A whole package of issues. We have huge plans on export, because we were set a task to double non-resource exports," the Minister said.

 
AFSA participates in annual Budapest Eurasian Forum

21.09.2022, 09:26 4841
Images | aifc.kz
19-20 September 2022, Budapest (Hungary) hosted the Annual Budapest Eurasian Forum, which is an international project of the Central Bank of Hungary.
 
The event is held annually with the involvement of 15 thousand participants, including top executives of major banks, politicians, well-known representatives of academia and international organisations. This year, the line-up of speakers included the Governor of the Bank of Thailand, Director of Ban Ki-moon Foundation, Director of the Center for Sustainability at Columbia University and others, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
Chief Executive Officer of AFSA, the Astana Financial Services Authority of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), Nurkhat Kushimov took part in the forum as a speaker at the panel session "FINANCE: Ingredients of success in the financial sector: How to strengthen new financial hubs in Eurasia?". The session discussed the creation of a sustainable financial infrastructure and an attractive investment environment, the role of financial innovation and regulatory sandboxes that ensure success in the financial sector, as well as international competition for investment. Critical issues for building effective startups and a FinTech ecosystem were also addressed during the discussion.
 
AFSA is an independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre and a unique body that regulates financial, market and ancillary services provided within the AIFC. AFSA's strong regulatory framework regulating innovation in FinTech, green finance and Islamic banking in addition to traditional finance has helped the AIFC establish itself as a leading regional platform in Eurasia. AFSA is an active member of the world's key international standard-setting organisations. For example, last year AFSA chaired the Group of Banking Supervisors in Central and Eastern Europe (BSCEE). The fact that the AIFC has chaired the BSCEE group is significant in that Kazakhstan hosted an event of this magnitude for the first time in Central Asia.
 

Currently there are over 1,500 companies from 65 countries of the world in the AIFC. The geographical coverage of participants continues to expand. The AIFC companies cover such major global players as China, the USA, the UK, Singapore, Germany, Finland and many others. Naturally, for us as a financial regulator the quality of companies is a priority. High standards of financial conduct, best international practices and recognition of the world's leading financial institutions mean that participation in the AIFC is a sign of quality," - said AFSA Chief Executive Officer Nurkhat Kushimov.

 
Reference:
 
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which is established in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Astana International Financial Centre" for the purposes of regulating financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA administers the AIFC Regulations and Rules and is responsible for the authorisation, registration, recognition and supervision of financial firms and market institutions in the AIFC.
 
Over 1,500 firms from 65 countries are registered in the AIFC. These firms provide banking, insurance, investment, professional and other services. The range of financial services offered at the AIFC is comparable to the list of services available in long-established financial centers of the world, such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and others. www.afsa.kz
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the 2025 Development Strategy, the key task of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and South Caucasus. www.aifc.kz 
 
Kazakhstan and UAE sign $900mln worth of agreements

20.09.2022, 17:36 10636
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held talks with the representatives of business circles of the UAE, Kazinform cites Primminister.kz.
 
As part of his visit to the UAE, the Kazakh PM presented Emirati investors a list of 40 new investment projects to the tune of over $6.5bn in such spheres as mining, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, and so on.
 
The Kazakh PM met with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, the Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments platform, put13th in the world’s sovereign fund ranking with estimated assets of $285bn.
 
Smailov pointed out that the Kazakh government takes interest in expanding cooperation in a wider range of areas.
 
According to him, the Trans-Caspian international transport route develops actively. As part of capacity-building, it is planned to construct a shipbuilding plant along the shore of the Caspian Sea by attracting private investments.
 
The Kazakh PM also highlighted prospects for launching joint projects in agriculture, energy, and banking.
 
For his part, Musabbeh Al Kaabi pointed out that Mubadala actively looks for opportunities to launch investment projects in Kazakhstan. Of particular interest is cooperation in green energy, finance, mining, and oil and gas.
 
Alikhan Smailov also met with Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ADQ and Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Ayana Holding.
 
Following the meeting, a number of bilateral commercial documents worth $900mln were signed in different sectors of the economy.
 
Kazakh PM presents investment projects worth over $6.5bn in UAE

20.09.2022, 17:23 10726
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of his visit to the UAE, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Emirati Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
During the meeting, Smailov noted that Kazakhstan and the UAE have established constructive political dialogue and reached an exemplary level of bilateral cooperation to which regular high-level contracts contribute. 
 

The United Arab Emirates is the main trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the region. The Emirates are the top Arab country in terms of trade turnover with Kazakhstan," said the PM.

 
The Kazakhstan-UAE mutual trade turnover stood at $709mln in 2021, rising by almost 50% compared to the previous year. 
 
Last year, the inflow of investment from the UAE to Kazakhstan rose by 43%, reaching $250mln.
 
The Kazakh PM presented Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan a list of perspective investment projects to the tune of over $6.5bn.
 
Following the meeting, a number of bilateral interdepartmental documents in the field of ecology, trade, culture, and education were signed. 
 
In his turn, the Emirati Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Affairs Minister highlighted the special significance of the visit to strengthen and expand the cooperation between the two countries.
 
He noted that Kazakhstan is one of the leading partners of the UAE in Central Asia and expressed interest in carrying out joint projects in the banking sphere and agriculture, including sugar and diary production. 
 
Kazakhstan-Latvia trade turnover up 23%

20.09.2022, 16:21 9411
Kazakhstan-Latvia trade turnover has been up 23% compared to last year, Uldis Reimanis, Deputy State Secretary at Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Speaking the New Silk Way forum in Almaty city, Uldis Reimanis said that such an increase is mostly attributed to railway transit cargo from Kazakhstan, especially coal, as well as ferroalloys.
 
He added that the delegations of the two countries discussed the development of marine and rail transport. The two countries also have multimodal transport ties. 
 
