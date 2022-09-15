Система Orphus

Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover up 38% in 2022

13.09.2022, 19:26 2586
China is the top trade partner of Kazakhstan, excluding the EAEU member States, following the first seven months of 2022, Kazinform cites the State Revenue Committee of Kazakhstan.
 
China accounted for 22.6% of the total foreign trade of Kazakhstan in the 7 months of this year.
 
The trade turnover between the countries was estimated at $13.5bn, up 38.3% compared to the same period of 2021. The growth was mostly attributed to the 52% rise in goods exports.
 
Kazakhstan’s exports to China stood at $8bn in the 7 months of 2022, compared to the last year’s figure of $5.3bn.
 
Kazakhstan imported goods from China worth $5.5bn, up 22.6% compared to the same period of 2021. 
 
China, Kazakhstan discussing opportunity of opening new checkpoint - Xi Jinping

13.09.2022, 13:17 2656
China, Kazakhstan discussing opportunity of opening new checkpoint - Xi Jinping
Images | www.wykop.pl
China and Kazakhstan are actively working on the creation of a highly efficient and convenient multimodal transport artery in the vast expanse of Eurasia. President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping raised the issue of development of cooperation in transport sector in his article published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper ahead of his state visit to our country.
 

30 years is a period of significant strengthening of infrastructure connectivity. A multi-vector and multi-modal infrastructure network is being successfully formed, covering road, rail, air transportation and pipelines. At present, China and Kazakhstan are actively working on the creation of a highly efficient and convenient multimodal transport artery in the vast expanse of Eurasia. All 5 automobile checkpoints and 2 railway checkpoints between our countries have already resumed their normal operation," Xi Jinping writes.

 
The parties are intensively discussing the possibility of opening a new railway checkpoint, he adds.
 

The China-Kazakhstan Lianyungang Logistics Terminal opens access to the sea for Kazakh goods," he stresses.

 
In his words, freight trains running en China-Europe route via the territory of Kazakhstan contribute to the diversification of the supply routes and play an important role in ensuring non-stop operation of the global supply and production chains. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover reached $74.3bln in Jan-Jul 2022

13.09.2022, 12:22 2736
In January-July 2022, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover rose by 36.% and reached $74.3bln. Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said at the Government’s weekly meeting today.
 
Meanwhile, exports increased by 52.9% and made $48.9bln. The export of processed goods grew by 35.7% and made $14.3bln. The volume of imports is reported at $25.3bln.
 
As the Minister noted, positive trade surplus made $23.6bln. Positive dynamics is observed in processing industry, where the volume of production grew by 4.8% in January-August.
 

Growth is observed in 16 regions. The leaders are East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions, as well as Almaty city," Alibek Kuantyrov added. 

 
Source: kazinform
 
Stokson to open confectionery factory in Nur-Sultan

13.09.2022, 11:43 2881
Stokson to open confectionery factory in Nur-Sultan
Images | stokson.com.pl
One of the largest Polish confectionery plants Stokson plans to launch production in Kazakhstan. This was announced at a meeting of the Polish company’s delegation with Chairman of the Kazakh MFA Investment Committee Ardak Zebeshev and Chairman of the Board of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC Meirzhan Yussupov.
 
The project worth 5 million euros will be implemented in 2023 in Nur-Sultan and will let employ more than 100 people. The products will be supplied both to the domestic market and neighboring countries, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST informs.
 
Stokson is one of the largest Polish confectionery factories. For 30 years, the company has been supplying products to the domestic market, and exports to more than 40 countries around the world. The company uses automated high-tech production equipment.
 
Stokson founders Henrik Stoklosa and Mateusz Stoklosa believe that the opening of a production complex in Kazakhstan will have a positive impact on the economy of Kazakhstan, and will play an important role in expanding the company's representation in world markets, as this is the company's first investment project.
 

We are very pleased that we chose Kazakhstan for our first foreign production. We occupy a leading position in the EU in the supply of confectionery products, and thanks to the opening of a plant in the country, we plan to enter the markets of Central Asia, the CIS and the Caucasus. In Kazakhstan, we were attracted by the high level of development of agriculture, as well as the systematic work of Kazakhstan to attract investment. We are very grateful that you were able to organize our visit in a short time, and we believe that thanks to your support, next year we will supply products at an affordable price to the Kazakh market," Henrik Stoklosa said.

 
Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ardak Zebeshev said that regardless of the amount of investment, Kazakhstan is always glad to all investors coming to Kazakhstan, and also assured that the Investment Committee and KAZAKH INVEST are ready to provide full support to the company in Kazakhstan.
 

Kazakhstan at the government level is interested in attracting investments in the manufacturing sector of the economy. We, as a national agency for attracting investments, are always ready to help at any stage of the project implementation and are aimed at creating the most comfortable conditions for working in Kazakhstan," concluded Meirzhan Yussupov.

 
Representatives of the Polish company arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit, where they will also meet with the mayor of Nur-Sultan, heads of construction companies and the banking sector. KAZAKH INVEST organized the visit with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Head of State meets with reps of large businesses

09.09.2022, 19:37 15521
Images | akorda.kz
A meeting between the Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and representatives of the business community of the country took place at Akorda, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh President.
 
In his speech, the Kazakh Head of State pointed out that the goal of the event was to discuss the role of domestic entrepreneurship in the future development of the country.
 

In the Address to Kazakhstanis, I focused on our economic policy’s unchanged basic goal, which is a quality and inclusive growth of the wellbeing of the entire country. This goal can be achieved only through building a free and effective market economy. The country’s central role in the economy, and especially its involvement in businesses’ work should and will be a thing of the past. It is the country’s responsibility to support law-abiding businesses within the country and in international markets", said the Head of State.

 
According to him, the work to demonopolize the economy and open markets will be continued.
 

In 2024, a new Tax Code will be in place. Businesses will be more directly involved in its development. "Regulation from scratch" will be launched in 2024, which will save businesses from excessive administration pressing. Approaches to government purchases and the public-private partnership model will be fully revised as well as improvements will be made to the subsoil use law", said Tokayev.

 
During the meeting, Tokayev called on the reps of large businesses do not stay aside in solving pressing issues the society faces.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State noted the importance of carrying out constructive dialogue between the government and businesses. 
 
Kazakhstan’s oil products output to hit record high

08.09.2022, 14:33 19651
Kazakhstan’s oil products output to hit record high
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Head of State was reported on the measures KazMunayGas takes to stabilize the situation on the market of oil and lubricants.
 
This year, Kazakhstan is to hit a record high of 17 million tons in its output of oil products.
 
Delays in planned repairs at the Shymkent and Atyrau oil refineries led to up to 150 thousand tons of diesel fuel being supplied to the domestic market.
 
In addition, the national company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is to import up to 100 thousand tons of diesel fuel.
 
Mirzagaliyev also briefed the President on the implementation of the company’s projects in the field of oil and gas chemistry.
 
The Head of State was also informed about the realization of the projects for e polyethylene and butadiene production as well as the current situation at the marine terminal of the Caspian pipeline consortium.
 
In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions regarding the implantation of investment projects. 
 
Kazakhstani companies’ sales stand at $167.7mln on Alibaba

08.09.2022, 12:37 19881
Kazakhstani companies’ combined sales totaled $167.7mln on Alibaba, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
This year, Kazakhstan opened its national pavilion on the Alibaba market platform with 130 national companies and over 7.5 thousand goods names. As of today, Kazakhstani companies have sold goods worth $167.7mln on the platform.
 
According to the Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Kazakhstan could play its part in global e-commerce trade turnover and become a reliable transit hub given its geographical location.
 
Earlier it was reported that the country’s e-commerce stood at 9.6% in its retail sector in 2021. 
 
Belgian and Luxembourg companies determine to expand presence in Kazakhstan

08.09.2022, 11:31 19881
Belgian and Luxembourg companies determine to expand presence in Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan AmbassadorMargulan Baimukhan visited the production lines and held constructive meetings with the management of Norditube Technologies (Belgium) and Faymonville (Luxembourg), who are considering opportunities for developing their businesses in the market of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
At the meeting in Liege, the Production Manager of Norditube Technologies, one of the world's leading suppliers of technologies for trenchless pipe rehabilitation, Fabrice Pirotte emphasized the company's intention to establish long-term cooperation with Kazakhstani partners in order to develop the company’s activities in the markets of Central Asian countries. The high-tech solutions of the Belgian company reduce the cost of restoring utility networks by more than half. The company has extensive experience in the successful restoration of pipeline networks of various modifications and purposes around the world.
 
At the same time, Faymonville, a Luxembourg company, a leading manufacturer of lowbed trailers for bulky cargo, can arrange maintenance of its equipment together with Kazakhstani partners to support customers in the region.
 
In Luxembourg, the Ambassador Baimukhan also met with the Head of Division of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Rafal Rybacki. Currently, the bank's management is studying specific projects in our country that can positively influence the resolution of issues in the field of economic development as well as a number of environmental problems, and promote the introduction of energy-saving technologies. An agreement was reached on organizing the next working visit of the EIB delegation to the regions of Kazakhstan.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Vector of Eurasian continent's development determined by EAEU-SCO relations

07.09.2022, 20:15 21686
Vector of Eurasian continent's development determined by EAEU-SCO relations
Images | belta.by
Relations between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) determine the vector of future development of the entire Eurasian continent, BelTA learned from Iya Malkina, a spokeswoman of the Eurasian Economic Commission, at a media briefing on 7 September.
 
Iya Malkina said: "The Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union are major associations. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization accounts for over 30% of the world's GDP, over 16% of the world's trade, and over 41% of the world's population. The Eurasian Economic Union is a market that operates according to unified rules. It is home to over 184 people and represents 14% of the world's land. Countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization essentially represent the nucleus of the Eurasian continent. Their relations determine the vector of future development of the entire huge region".
 
The official reminded that Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia are simultaneously members of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Belarus is an observer in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization while Armenia is a dialogue partner. 
 

It enables mutual relations between our integration associations", Iya Malkina pointed out.

 
According to the source, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich will take part in a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on 15-16 September. The summit will be a key event of the year. Leaders of all the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states have already confirmed they will participate in the summit in person. Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization observer countries, international organizations, and integration associations are also expected to come to Uzbekistan.
 
The spokeswoman went on saying: "The Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization persistently advance interaction. A memorandum of understanding was signed at the jubilee summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Dushanbe in 2021. Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich met with Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Zhang Ming in Moscow in May 2022 and discussed practical steps meant to expand and deepen cooperation".
 
Source: kazinform
 
