Kazakh Foreign Minister Meets with Heads of Leading Italian Companies
Қазақстандағы бөлшек сауда айналымының маңызды драйверлерінің бірі - электрондық сауда
Өсім елдің барлық өңірлерінде байқалады. Сауда өсіміне ең көп үлес қосқан өңірлер - Алматы, Астана, Шымкент қалалары мен Атырау және Қарағанды облыстары. Аталған бес өңірдің үлесіне жалпы сауда көлемінің 71,3%-ы немесе 37,6 трлн теңге тиесілі. Осылайша, негізгі іскерлік және тұтынушылық белсенділік орталықтары сауда секторының дамуының негізгі бағыттарын қалыптастырады, онда логистика инфрақұрылымы, цифрлық қызметтер мен дистрибуциялық қуаттар шоғырланған. Сала құрылымында көтерме сауда үлесі 66,4%-ды құрайды", - деді Арман Шаққалиев.
Бөлшек сауда да тұрақты өсім көрсетіп отыр. Сауда саласының нақты көлем индексі 107,1%-ды, ал айналым көлемі 17,5 трлн теңгені құрап, өткен жылдың сәйкес кезеңімен салыстырғанда 2,6 трлн теңгеге артық болды. Сауда кәсіпорындары арқылы сату 6,7%-ға өсті, жеке кәсіпкерлер арқылы, оның ішінде базарларда жұмыс істейтіндерді қосқанда, 8,1%-дан астам деңгейінде қалыптасты", - деді министр.
Bektenov Instructed to Continue Increasing Growth Rates in Key Economic Sectors and Take Measures to Raise Incomes of the Population
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at a recent meeting on improving the quality of economic development, instructed to ensure strengthening of macroeconomic stability, improve citizens’ welfare, and take measures to reduce inflation. Greater attention should be given to qualitative transformations aimed at increasing people’s incomes. Based on the results of 9 months of this year, GDP growth amounted to 6.3%. To ensure sustainable economic growth, it is necessary to continue increasing the pace primarily in key sectors: industry, construction, trade, transport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, noting that special attention should be paid to growth in the manufacturing industry.
The main focus should be on developing deep-processing industries and producing products that will be in demand both domestically and abroad. Heads of line ministries and national companies must personally control the issues of workload and ensuring orders for domestic producers, including through long-term contracts and off-take agreements. When processing Kazakh raw materials, priority should be given to local processors," Olzhas Bektenov noted and instructed responsible government agencies to create all conditions for intensifying efforts to attract investment in the manufacturing sector.
For stable economic growth, full commitment and consolidation of efforts by all government agencies, akimats, and businesses are required. We have all the tools to accomplish this task. I instruct the Deputy Prime Ministers to strengthen control over the implementation of approved indicators of socio-economic development in their respective areas," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
National Bank raises base rate to 18%
Food remains the main driver of inflation, with prices rising by 12.7%. Certain food categories are becoming more expensive at an accelerated pace, largely due to increased production costs and higher import prices. Service inflation also makes a significant contribution, driven by rising costs of regulated services as well as several market-based services. Non-food inflation is accelerating, having reached 10.8%. Fuel prices rose by 11.9% over the year, with a 3.4% increase recorded in September alone. Monthly inflation accelerated to 1.1%. Core and seasonally adjusted inflation indicators also saw notable increase - to 1.2% and 1.3%, respectively. This trend points to the persistent nature of inflation and the gradual emergence of secondary effects in price dynamics," an official statement from the National Bank reads.
Kazakhstan harvests 22.7 mln tons of grain
So far, 14.3 million ha - or 88.9% of the total area - have been harvested, yielding 22.7 million tons of grain. In addition, farmers have collected 1.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.6 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 227.3 c/ha, and 3.5 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 306.7 c/ha," the ministry’s press service reported.
Kazakhstan proposes Russia create joint grain processing clusters
Kazakhstan's LPG export ban extended for six months
Kazakhstan’s tax revenues higher 23.4% in fiscal year 2025
Air Astana CEO Peter Foster to retire
