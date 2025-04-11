This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Government suggests reducing VAT accounting threshold to 40 mln tenge
Need to focus on optimising business processes
In general, we need to focus on optimising business processes in public services so that users get the necessary maximum "in two clicks". In addition, according to the Head of State's instruction, we need to actively implement artificial intelligence. First of all, on the platform of ‘electronic government’. Its application should ensure smooth operation of information systems of state bodies and will help to simplify access of the population to services," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
- to modernise the portal of e-Government with the launch of elements of artificial intelligence by the end of the year;
- to timely implement projects to provide Internet in remote settlements, as well as to solve the issues of financing the provision of public services in all rural post offices;
- together with interested government agencies, to ensure that the most popular services provided by the Population Service Centres are converted to electronic format by the end of the year;
- to regularly conduct explanatory work with the population on new electronic services, rules of use and receipt, observance of simple security measures for personal data.
