Kazakh President inaugurates plant for production of components for wind power plants in Zhambyl region

The Kazakh President attended the opening ceremony of the plant for the production of essential wind turbine components in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.





The project is a collaboration between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and China’s SANY Renewable Energy. It is the first of its kind in Kazakhstan.





The production facility is situated in the Silk Road special economic zone in the city of Shu.





The project is purposed to ensure the construction of new renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan and contribute heavily to the development of the country’s green energy.