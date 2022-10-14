Система Orphus

Kazakh President suggests studying diversified carriers’ routes

13.10.2022, 11:12 2381
At today’s CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about cargo deliveries problematic issues, Kazinform reports.
 
The President said Kazakhstan’s CICA two-year chairmanship sets ambitious goals and counts on the close cooperation and support of the member states. "The first is the economic dimension. I believe it is a timely decision to establish the CICA Council for sustainable interconnected relationships," the Head of State told the VI CICA Summit.
 
He noted that discontinuities in global supply chains force us to take a new look at building efficient transit and transport corridors.
 

Convenient and available loading approaches are the important factor for sustainable economic growth. It is crucial to focus on the development of transit and transport potential through studying diversified communication and cargo deliveries routes," the President said.

 
As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.
 

Crucial to build "green corridors" between CICA states, Kazakh President

13.10.2022, 11:35 2266
Addressing the CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered to create "green corridors" between CICA states, Kazinform reports.
 

The CICA needs an effectively functioning mechanism for food security governance. Asia produces two-thirds of the world’s agricultural output but still remains vulnerable," the Head of State said.

 
The President said it is necessary to elaborate unified approaches to assess the conformity of significant goods to national standards and create "green corridors" between the CICA member nations for the said goods.
 

It is a promising direction to establish cooperation between the CICA and Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana. Given the agricultural potential of our countries we could take measures to provide the countries in need with foodstuff and fertilizers," the President said.

 
As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.
 

Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on free trade zone with Iran

12.10.2022, 20:46 5731
Images | akorda.kz
The Kazakh Head of State signed the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Protocol to the Interim Agreement of May 17, 2018, leading to the establishment of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member States as well as Iran, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 

Kazakhstan- Türkiye commodity turnover reached $3.5bln in 7 months of 2022

12.10.2022, 19:45 5796
Images | akorda.kz
Commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye has reached $3.5bln in seven months of 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the briefing for mass media in Akorda today after the talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform reports.
 

The fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council took place today within the visit of the President of Türkiye. The sides exchanged views on the most important issues. The meeting was substantive. Upon completion of the event, we have signed a number of intergovernmental documents called to raise our ties in various spheres to a new level. The bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation is the core of our ties. Our relations in these areas are developing dynamically, especially in the military sphere," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 
The President noted that commodity turnover between the two countries increased by 33% and exceeded $4bln last year.
 

Türkiye is one the five largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. In seven months of 2022, our bilateral trade has increased by 66% and reached $3.5bln. We intend to raise commodity turnover to $10bln This is the strategic threshold set to our countries. Turkish businesses have invested $4.35bln in Kazakhstan economy, and Kazakhstan injected $1.13bln in Turkish economy. In general, Türkiye joined top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan as per the last year results," the Head of State concluded.

 

Türkiye's companies to funnel $200mln of investment in Kazakh agro-industrial complex

12.10.2022, 19:26 5866
$200mln is expected to be invested by Turkish companies in the agro-industrial complex of Kazakhstan, agriculture minister Yerbol Karashukeev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Our relations with Türkiye are at the very high level. In seven months of this year, the exports and imports rose twofold. Kazakh exports doubled, whereas imports from Turkiye were up 60%. Trade dynamics is high as of now," said Karashukeev.

 
He went on to note that Türkiye is planning to implement a number of major projects in Kazakhstan.
 

Turkish investors intend to invest in the agro-industrial complex. This includes some major projects. Over $200mln worth of investment is expected. Among the projects are leather processing, cultivating garden crops. Agriculture Ministry provides necessary support," said the minister.

 

Türkiye ready to assist Kazakhstan in constructing shipbuilding plant

12.10.2022, 19:14 5956
President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the readiness of his country to assist Kazakhstan in constructing a shipbuilding plant, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Turkish leader stressed that the two countries intend to increase trade turnover to $5bn in the short term, and to $10bn in the longest term.
 

We are also ready to assist in building a shipbuilding plant so as to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transport fleet in the Caspian Sea and to produce ships of different specifications," said Erdoğan.

 

Turkish companies interested in mining in Kazakhstan – Industry Ministry

12.10.2022, 18:18 6046
Turkish companies take interest in development of deposits in Kazakhstan, Industry and Infrastructure Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Nine plants are under construction together with Turkish companies, of which three are to be opened by the yearend. Turkiye’s companies also take interest in mining. Seven companies are involved in this area, three more major companies expressed their interest in nickel and other deposits. We work on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route crossing Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia," the Kazakh industry and infrastructure minister said.

 
He went on to say that a plant is being built in the special economic zone in Astana. Its construction will be fully competed by next November.
 

Kazakhstan, Qatar tentatively agreed on meat exports

12.10.2022, 11:45 6191
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin briefed about the plans in the field of Kazakhstan-Qatar trade-economic cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Being the co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission, I have thoroughly studied the documents signed by my predecessors. There is a tentative agreement on export of mutton, frozen meat and on dairy cows breeding," he said.

 
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Airport of Astana, who arrived in our country for a state visit.
 
On October 13, Qatari Amir will participate in the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.
 

Kazakhstan, Qatar to sign two important agrts in mutual trade

12.10.2022, 10:41 5931
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin briefed about the documents to be signed during the state visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In his words, the sides will sign two important documents. One of them is a framework agreement on trade-economic cooperation which will create a legal framework for further trade-economic interaction. The second document is the agreement in the field of standardization and metrology.
 

This document is of high importance, in terms of recognition of our commodities at the markets," Zhumangarin said.

 
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Airport of Astana, who had arrived in our country for a state visit.
 
On October 13, Qatari Amir will participate in the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.
 

