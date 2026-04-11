Kazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular SphereKazakhstan and Armenia held Consular Consultations and Expressed Interest in Expanding Cooperation in the Consular Sphere
10.04.2026, 21:25 13311
Kazakhstan-US trade reaches $487.4 million in two months
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Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met on Friday with U.S. Ambassador Julie Stufft to discuss the further development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in digitalization, AI, and the space industry, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Government press service.
The discussions covered the progress of agreements reached as a result of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to the United States. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted that the Kazakh President's visit to Washington, D.C., last November demonstrated the scale of the economic partnership, with 29 signed agreements totaling $17 billion providing a major boost for expanding economic ties. The Government of Kazakhstan is prioritizing the implementation of these agreements.
Presently, Kazakh-American cooperation is developing at a rapid pace. It is based on strong relations between our countries' leaders, whose strategic vision translates into practical cooperation. We expect that close dialogue at the highest political level will continue to create favorable conditions for deepening trade and economic ties between our countries," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
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10.04.2026, 21:04 9596
Kazakhstan and Finland Strengthen Cooperation in Elections and Democratic Institutions
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov, held a meeting with the Head of the Department for Elections and Democracy of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Finland Niklas Wilhelmsson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat informed his counterpart about the outcomes of the national referendum on the adoption of the new draft of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting that the document envisages amendments related to the redistribution of powers among the branches of government, the development of the parliamentary system, and the expansion of citizens’ participation in socio-political processes. In this context, it was noted that the envisaged transition to a unicameral parliamentary model takes into account, inter alia, the experience of countries with well-established democratic institutions, such as Finland.
It was emphasized that these transformations are being implemented within the framework of the political and constitutional reforms initiated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and are aimed at further improving the system of public administration, including the development of electoral procedures and their implementation mechanisms.
The Finnish side expressed its readiness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including through interaction between relevant state bodies, as well as the exchange of best practices in the field of electoral technologies and legal regulation.
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10.04.2026, 17:49 13576
EDB investments reach $5.2bn in Kazakhstan
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday met with Chairman of the Management Board at the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolai Podguzov, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Focusing on the EDB’s two decades of operations, the meeting addressed the future expansion of investment cooperation with the Bank.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations on the Bank’s 20th anniversary, while stressing its significance as a core partner for Kazakhstan in implementing strategic projects.
During the meeting, Nikolai Podguzov briefed the President of Kazakhstan on a positive economic outlook, forecasting GDP growth of 5.5% in 2026, underpinned by continuous investment activity, large-scale infrastructure projects, stable domestic demand, and strong social indicators.
President Tokayev was informed that under its 2022-2026 strategy, the EDB’s total investment in the country has reached 9.2 billion US dollars. To date, the Bank has successfully invested 5.2 billion US dollars into Kazakhstan’s economy, matching the total investment volume of the previous 15 years. Key funding allocations included 2.1 billion US dollars for manufacturing, 1 billion US dollars for energy, 1 billion US dollars for transport infrastructure, and 1.1 billion US dollars for the financial sector.
A special focus was placed on supporting digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence, with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighting the Bank's expanded geographical presence as a driver for new initiatives and enhanced regional integration.
Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic partnership and investment cooperation aimed at sustainable development of Kazakhstan's economy.
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10.04.2026, 14:55 13871
Rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%
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The volume of rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries has increased by 34% since the beginning of the year, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) attributes the growth to improved transportation efficiency, reduced delivery times, and the development of railway infrastructure.
Export shipments have seen a notable increase, especially in the agro-industrial sector, where grain exports rose to 2.08 million tons, up 50% from the same period last year.
Industrial exports also showed growth, with ferrous metals rising by 43% to 442,000 tons and petroleum products up 6% to 212,000 tons.
Positive dynamics are also observed in transit shipments through Kazakhstan toward Central Asian countries. Transit volumes of petroleum products grew by 28%, ferrous metals by 42%, and food cargo by 28%.
A similar upward trend is seen in the reverse direction, where shipments of chemical products, including soda ash, doubled to 36,000 tons, fruit and vegetable products grew by 50% to 28,000 tons, and non-ferrous ore rose by 10% to 56,000 tons.
By country, rail freight volumes rose by 37% with Uzbekistan, 31% with Turkmenistan, 16% with Tajikistan, and 13% with Kyrgyzstan.
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10.04.2026, 10:00 14211
Investment Protection Forum: Ensuring Stability and Investment Attractiveness
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As part of the implementation of the Action Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia for 2026-2027, scheduled consular consultations were held in Yerevan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, headed the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Artur Petrosyan, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, represented the Armenian side. Representatives of relevant agencies of both countries also took part in the consultations.
The meeting was held in a constructive and business-like atmosphere, with participants conducting a comprehensive review of the current consular agenda. Particular attention was paid to the practical implementation of the agreements on travel and stay procedures for citizens, as well as cooperation in the field of migration, signed on April 15, 2024. The parties noted that these arrangements not only strengthened the legal framework of bilateral relations but also created favorable conditions for expanding direct contacts between citizens and business communities of the two countries.
At the conclusion of the negotiations, the heads of the delegations signed the final Protocol of Consultations, formalizing the agreements reached and outlining priority areas for further interagency cooperation. The Kazakh and Armenian sides reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen their partnership in the interests of their citizens.
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09.04.2026, 17:10 32926
The Japan Business Federation has been presented with Kazakhstan’s new Investment Policy Concept
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Yoshinobu Tsutsui, Chairman of the Japan Business Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador presented the Concept of Kazakhstan’s Investment Policy through 2030, approved on December 31, 2025, and briefed his counterpart on government support measures for foreign investors, including tax incentives, investment subsidies, and mechanisms to protect investors’ rights. He invited Japanese companies to participate in joint investment projects, highlighting Kazakhstan’s export opportunities and promising areas for cooperation. The business environment in Kazakhstan’s special economic zones was presented, along with the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as an efficient and reliable logistics corridor between Europe and Asia.
In his turn, Yoshinobu Tsutsui highlighted Kazakhstan’s dynamic economic development as a leading country in Central Asia, noting the importance of deepening business ties and practical cooperation. He also expressed particular interest in strengthening economic cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation and logistics, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies, given the unstable international situation.
The meeting was also attended by Takeshi Hashimoto, Chairman of the Keidanren Committee on Cooperation with the Newly Independent States and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.
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08.04.2026, 10:25 45201
Kazakhstan posts 17% rise in state budget revenue in Q1
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Following the first quarter of 2026, Kazakhstan’s state budget revenue exceeded expectations, with an execution rate of 104.4 percent, the government data showed on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
State budget revenue totaled 6.4 trillion tenge during the reporting period, surpassing the target of 6.2 trillion tenge by 268.7 billion tenge, while rising by 930.6 billion tenge or 16.9 percent year over year.
The data shows revenue collections for both republican and local budgets have surpassed projected targets.
The growth stems from strong export pricing, rising transaction volumes, and enhanced tax and customs compliance, according to the Kazakh government.
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07.04.2026, 11:35 58391
Kazakhstan Ranks in World TOP-10 in Coal Reserves
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At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, issues of developing coal energy and implementing the National Project on Coal Generation were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports were delivered by Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Samruk-Energo" Kairat Maksutov, akims of Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Abai regions, as well as representatives of coal mining enterprises "Bogatyr Komir" and "Qarmet".
At the National Kurultai, the Head of State highlighted the importance of developing coal energy and instructed the adoption of a National Project on Coal Generation. The project provides for the commissioning of about 8 GW of additional capacity over 5 years through the construction of 8 new power stations and the modernization of 11 existing ones.
The coal industry and electricity generation at coal-fired power plants are backbone sectors of Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy complex. They ensure the country’s energy security. The Head of State has repeatedly emphasized the importance of coal for the republic’s economy and outlined several directions for the further development of this industry. We rank in the TOP-10 countries in coal reserves. This is our competitive advantage that must be utilized," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
It was noted that coal continues to be one of the important sources of energy in the world, including for energy-intensive industries and digital platforms. At the same time, technologies for "clean coal" with minimal environmental impact are actively developing.
Notable examples in this direction include China, the USA, India, South Korea, and other countries. Modern technologies make it possible to capture up to 90% of carbon dioxide and impurities, as well as safely store combustion products. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan is also working in this direction. The Prime Minister focused on the need for more active application of similar technologies to modernize existing coal-fired power stations, reduce emissions, and increase efficiency.
Given the growing electricity consumption and accelerated development of digital assets in Kazakhstan, it is necessary to ensure the planned and timely commissioning of energy facilities. In this regard, the Ministry of Energy, together with JSC "Samruk-Energo" and regional akimats, must take special control over the implementation of the National Project.
The Head of State emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of new thermal power plants. In the context of growing consumption and the accelerated development of digital assets in Kazakhstan, the planned and timely commissioning of energy facilities must be ensured. For this purpose, the National Project on Coal Generation was adopted in March. The Ministry of Energy, together with Samruk-Energo and regional akimats, must take special control over the implementation of the National Project. For each new station - from groundbreaking to launch - all work must be scheduled step by step," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Special attention was also paid to the modernization of TPP-2 and TPP-3 in Almaty. The Prime Minister heard a report from the management of Samruk-Energo and stressed the inadmissibility of missing deadlines, instructing to strengthen control over the implementation of the projects. He also tasked First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar with visiting the sites to check the pace of work.
During the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov issued several instructions to government agencies:
First. The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Ecology, must, within one month, conduct an analysis of existing energy sources, develop and approve a roadmap for each station on the introduction of modern "clean coal" technologies. It is necessary to ensure the phased implementation of modern purification systems at operating coal-fired power plants, including electrostatic precipitators. The Ministry was also instructed to intensify research on improving the efficiency of purification systems and adapting international experience to Kazakhstan’s conditions.
Second. Attention was paid to the coal chemistry industry, which in Kazakhstan is still in the formation stage, despite having very high potential. Producing high value-added products from coal will actively contribute to the diversification of the economy and strengthen its export potential. The Ministry of Energy was instructed to prepare, by July 1, a set of state support measures for the coal chemistry industry, and, together with the Baiterek Holding, to develop specific financing mechanisms for coal chemistry projects.
Third. The Ministry of Energy, together with coal industry enterprises, must, within one month, develop and approve an action plan to increase the efficiency of coal mining and ensure safe working conditions, taking into account the use of digital technologies. It was noted that coal extraction at open-pit mines is carried out using traditional technologies, often with outdated equipment, which affects not only the efficiency of coal field development but also the safety of enterprise employees.
Control and coordination of the implementation of the instructions were assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
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06.04.2026, 16:05 63861
Kazakhstan to inject KZT1.1tln for housing and utility upgrades in 2026
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In 2026, Kazakhstan eyes attracting 1.1 trillion tenge to upgrade its utility infrastructure addressing wear rates that exceed 40 percent, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said in his response to a deputy's inquiry, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Government data shows infrastructure degradation has surpassed the 40 percent threshold. Specifically, heating networks - 52 percent, power equipment - 56.8 precent, and water supply systems - 40 percent on average, sewage networks - 56 percent, and wastewater disposal and municipal solid waste (MSW) facilities - over 50 precent.
The government blames the poor state of the network on a combination of aging, underinvestment, and overloading, with much of the infrastructure dating back 30 to 50 years.
The country’s energy/utility upgrade initiative is moving forward with 460 projects registered as of March, requiring 1.2 trillion tenge in total and 1.1 trillion tenge specifically for 2026.
The country is set to overhaul 7,557 km of utility networks, aimed at upgrading 7,124 km of power lines, 200 km of water, 135 km of heat, and 98 km of sewage infrastructure.
Efforts to migrate projects from the red zone to the yellow zone will proceed, alongside the prioritization of digital transformation within the national project, said the Kazakh Premier.
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