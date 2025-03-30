This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan among 10 top gold-producing countries in 2024
Business process reengineering increased science sector performance by 70%
- with the financing of scientific research (programme-targeted, grant funding, and commercialisation);
- the issuance of accreditation certificates for subjects of scientific and/or scientific-technical activity;
- and/or science and technology accreditation certificates;
- with the encouragement of scientists, such as prizes and scholarships in the field of science.
As a result of re-engineering, the efficiency of business processes has increased by 70%," Zhaslan Madiyev stressed.
We have also completely eliminated paper certificates and courier services, which saved the state budget by 150 million tenge. Thus, the application process has become more convenient, the bureaucratic burden has decreased, and the time for consideration of documents has been significantly reduced," Zhaslan Madiyev explained.
A single window of the national innovation system offers solutions for different users, taking into account their needs, so that scientists, startups and businesses receive support and interact effectively on one digital platform," Zhaslan Madiyev specified.
Today, 1% of subsoil users’ liabilities is characterised by three main problems: low transparency in the allocation of funds, difficulties in monitoring and reporting, and insufficient competition due to limited awareness. It is proposed to digitise all processes through the Single Window of the National Innovation System and introduce an AI agent to monitor and analyse performance in real time. This approach will increase transparency, simplify reporting and ensure a level playing field for financing, promoting open competition among all participants," Zhaslan Madiyev summarised.
