04.11.2025, 19:30 19596
Kazakhstan and Belarus reinforce strategic partnership as trade grows 20%
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The meeting focused on prospects for bilateral trade and economic cooperation, industrial partnership, and cultural and humanitarian engagement.
Welcoming Alexander Turchin, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Prime Minister’s first official visit to Astana underscores the special character of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Belarus and reflects their shared determination to strengthen it further.
I consider this visit very important, given the level and depth of cooperation between our countries. As for trade between Kazakhstan and Belarus, it is successfully developing, reaching between $900 million and $1 billion. As far as I know, Kazakhstan is Belarus’s second-largest trading partner.
Overall, I would like to emphasize our deep respect and warm feelings toward your country, your people, and the unique culture. I would also like to take this opportunity to convey my greetings and best wishes to President Alexander Lukashenko. We are committed to the most constructive and results-oriented engagement, as we are keen to ensure the continued success of our bilateral cooperation," the President emphasized.
Alexander Turchin assured Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of his commitment to maintaining the momentum of mutually beneficial dialogue and coordinating the practical implementation of the tasks set by the heads of state.
04.11.2025, 12:15 19861
Kazakhstan Harvests Record Grain and Oilseed Crop
At the Government session dedicated to the results of the harvesting campaign, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that, under the instruction of the Head of State, all necessary conditions had been created in Kazakhstan for the timely and high-quality implementation of spring fieldwork and harvesting. The volume of concessional financing, including leasing, was brought to a record level of 1 trillion tenge. Farmers were fully provided with seed material, subsidized fuel, and fertilizers in the required quantities. Thanks to the measures taken and coordinated efforts, a good harvest was achieved, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the current year set records not only for grain crops but also for other highly profitable and in-demand crops, such as legumes and oilseeds. Thus, 27.1 million tons of grain were harvested from 16 million hectares, with an average yield of 17 centners per hectare. Wheat production reached 20.3 million tons, which is 500 thousand tons more than last year. Despite the reduction of wheat sowing areas by nearly 900 thousand hectares as part of diversification, production volumes were not only maintained but also significantly increased, demonstrating the growing application of advanced agricultural technologies.
For the first time in Kazakhstan, the harvest of leguminous crops reached 1 million tons. Harvesting of oilseeds is still ongoing, yet the country has already collected a record 4.3 million tons of oilseeds. Additionally, 2.9 million tons of potatoes, 3.8 million tons of vegetables, and 2.6 million tons of melons have been harvested. With an average yield of nearly 30 centners per hectare, 428 thousand tons of raw cotton were collected-42% higher than the previous year.
I would like to express my gratitude to farmers for their perseverance and conscientious work. As we can see, a good harvest depends not only on favorable conditions and weather but also on strict adherence to agricultural technologies. Only through the proper use of such technologies will we achieve high results, and our products will become more competitive in export markets," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister noted that the main task now is to preserve and effectively market the harvested crops. He stressed the importance of timely drying and storage of grain in elevators. All grain reception facilities must operate continuously to ensure uninterrupted reception and storage of grain. Strict control must be established over compliance with storage conditions.
The Ministry of Transport, together with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), was instructed to ensure uninterrupted transportation of grain and strict adherence to the railcar supply schedule. The phytosanitary service must exercise strict control over grain quality at all stages of storage and sale.
The Ministries of Trade and Agriculture were tasked with taking measures to ensure effective marketing of the harvested products, including expanding export supplies to both traditional and new foreign markets.
Special attention was given to the production of processed agricultural products. Examples include projects on corn processing in the Zhambyl and Turkistan regions, starch production in Astana, and the manufacturing of lysine, gluten, and bioethanol in the Kostanay and Akmola regions.
The Prime Minister emphasized that for the comprehensive development of the agricultural sector, there should be more such projects. It is necessary to focus on attracting investments into similar areas to move away from traditional grain exports and toward the production of high value-added processed goods.
Emphasis was also placed on forming sufficient reserves of food products. Regional akimats were instructed to ensure constant monitoring of reserves in stabilization funds and the timely signing of contracts for the supply of key vegetable products in the required volumes.
During the Government meeting, Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of specific instructions to relevant ministries and regional akimats.
- The Ministry of Agriculture, together with regional akimats, was instructed to ensure that farmers fulfill their obligations to supply wheat to the Food Corporation on time under forward contracts. The formed reserves will later be used to meet domestic needs.
- Preparation for the next sowing season must begin now. Regional akimats are to ensure that at least 2.3 million tons of mineral fertilizers are applied in 2026. The Ministry of Industry and Construction should work in advance with domestic manufacturers to ensure the necessary supply of fertilizers for farmers, while regional akimats should conclude contracts in advance and maintain sufficient fertilizer stocks in warehouses.
- The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Baiterek holding, has already begun early financing of spring fieldwork and harvesting operations for 2026. In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed to ensure efficient and transparent use of all available financial instruments to maximize coverage of agricultural producers.
Coordination of these efforts has been assigned to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.
In conclusion, I once again want to express my sincere gratitude to our farmers for the timely and high-quality completion of the agricultural season. We have fully provided ourselves with bread. As the Kazakh proverb says, ‘Bread is the father of all food, and unity is the blessing of the people.’ Thanks to this good harvest, we will also be able to supply bread to many of our foreign partners. I wish all workers of the agro-industrial sector success, prosperity, and further achievements for the benefit of our country!" the Prime Minister summarized.
03.11.2025, 17:08 42631
Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain
Between September and October 2025, Kazakhstan exported two million tons of newly harvested grain, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Ministry of Agriculture.
Compared with 1.8 million tons exported during the same period last year, the latest figures highlight consistent growth in grain exports.
Exports to Uzbekistan increased by 42%, from 738,000 to 1,049,000 tons. Shipments to Kyrgyzstan rose 2.6 times, from 24,000 to 64,000 tons; to Azerbaijan, 3.1 times, from 18,000 to 56,000 tons; to Afghanistan, by 42.5 %, from 73,000 to 104,000 tons; and to Turkmenistan, 2.3 times, from 3,000 to 7,000 tons.
The increase in grain exports underscores Kazakhstan’s strengthening position in international markets and the growing competitiveness of its agricultural products.
03.11.2025, 10:15 43231
OPEC+ to raise oil output in December
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, on Sunday decided to raise oil output by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, Xinhua reports.
The decision was announced following a virtual meeting of member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, to review global market conditions and the economic outlook, OPEC said in a statement.
In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in low oil inventories, the eight participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 137,000 barrels per day from the 1.65 million barrels per day additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023. This adjustment will be implemented in December 2025," the statement said.
Beyond December, due to seasonality, the eight countries also decided to pause the production increments in January, February and March 2026," OPEC added.
The group's additional voluntary production adjustment of 1.65 million bpd was first introduced in April 2023 and later extended until the end of 2026. OPEC noted that these barrels may be returned in part or in full, depending on market conditions and in a gradual manner.
The eight countries are scheduled to meet again on Nov. 30 to decide on further actions.
31.10.2025, 17:47 99986
Kazakhstan launches $6bn investment projects in mining
Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Yersaiyn Nagaspayev announced that five major mining projects worth six billion US dollars are planned to be implemented in Kazakhstan in the near future, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Speaking to the participants of the KGIR-2025 global investment roundtable, Nagaspayev said that mining and metallurgical sectors are key pillars of economic development of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan is among the world’s top holders of tungsten, uranium and chromite ore resources, as well as occupies leading positions in reserves of manganese, silver и zinc and other strategic minerals and resources, that are increasingly crucial for the global energy transition, said Nagaspayev.
In 2024, the sector accounted for 8% of the country’s GDP, with total output exceeding 29 billion US dollars, of which 21 billion US dollars worth of products went for exports.
Investments in the sector reached 3.6 billion US dollars, and five major investment projects worth a total of more than 6 billion US dollars are planned to be implemented in the near future. These projects will create about 8,000 new jobs, the said minister.
According to him, Kazakhstan is one of the key suppliers of non-ferrous, ferrous, and rare-earth metals. The country is actively working to diversify both its export products and sales markets.
30.10.2025, 17:58 115626
Investment surge: Kazakhstan draws 13.8 trillion tenge over 9 months
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting to discuss implementing the Head of State’s instructions on attracting investment, a key goal outlined in the State of the Nation Address "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation," Kazinform News Agency cites the Government press service.
The meeting focused on improving the efficiency of ministries and akimats (regional governors' administrations) to boost investment volumes and accelerate the launch of investment projects across Kazakhstan. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, regional akims (governors), and First Deputy Prosecutor General Zhandos Umiraliyev delivered reports.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the national goal set by the President: to attract $150 billion in foreign investment into the economy by 2029.
According to the Ministry of National Economy, total fixed capital investment (FCI) for the first nine months of 2025 reached 13.8 trillion tenge, marking a 13.5% year-on-year increase. The energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation sectors had the greatest growth. The highest volumes of investment flowed into real estate transactions, transportation, and mining.
Astana City, the Turkistan and Karaganda regions lead the nation in achieving their FCI targets. Conversely, the Atyrau, Ulytau, Abai, and other regions lag behind their goals.
As of October 2025, the number of investment projects implemented as part of the unified national pool reached 185, with plans to launch another 268 projects by the end of the year (an increase from 230 in 2024).
30.10.2025, 13:19 119826
How $22 Trillion in Private Capital Can Become a Driver of Development: Nikolay Podguzov Presented a Solution at FII9 in Riyadh
The Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, Nikolai Podguzov, took part in one of the world’s key investment forums - the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) organized by the FII Institute in Riyadh, Eurasian Development Bank reports.
Mr. Podguzov joined the panel "Can purpose-driven capital unlock the trillions needed for inclusive growth?", alongside H.E. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President African Development Bank, Yazeed Saleh AlYahya, CEO, Saudi Eksab for International Investments Company, Makhtar Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Ilan Goldfajn, President Inter-American Development Bank.
The discussion focused on the $4 trillion annual financing gap for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the need to strengthen the collective capacity of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) in bridging this gap.
Nikolai Podguzov emphasized the potential of MDBs in closing the SDG financing gap. MDBs are an ideal source of capital for achieving SDGs due to their mission-driven orientation. However, their combined investments total only around $180 billion annually, and the share of MDB assets in the global economy has decreased from 1.9% to 1.7% of global GDP over the past 25 years: "The role of MDBs in the global economy has effectively shrunk. We need to invest more, build expertise, increase local presence, and, most importantly, raise capital," said Mr. Podguzov.
He also highlighted, "First of all, I think we need to elaborate instruments to raise MDBs’ capital at least two times - to double it. I think the World Bank Group has proposals here, and I think we need to follow them. Secondly, we need to develop cooperation to attract private capital to the project activities."
While more than $22 trillion in private assets are accumulated globally, these funds often do not reach projects in developing countries. The main barrier, according to Mr. Podguzov, is the mismatch between the level of risk and the returns:
Private capital flows where risk is justified by profit. Development projects are often low-margin. If we can reduce risks and increase returns-capital will come."
Funding sources must be diversified. Today, the most dynamic capital markets are in the Gulf states and China. The EDB is actively working in these regions, issuing bonds in local currencies and expanding its presence."
It’s worth noting that in June 2025, the EDB issued its first bonds denominated in UAE dirhams, and it is set to open an EDB office in Abu Dhabi’s ADGM in the fall. The Bank is also considering entering the Saudi Arabian capital markets.
Nikolai Podguzov also emphasized that the effectiveness of projects is directly linked to how well they are developed and the understanding of risks:
The Eurasian Development Bank primarily operates in Central Asia. Central Asia is a rapidly developing region with a growth rate of over 6%. Clearly, it is crucial to attract capital to this region. The EDB’s level of non-performing loans is close to zero. Why? Probably because we enter projects at the earliest stages and have the opportunity to structure them in a way that is comfortable for all parties-both private investors and other MDBs.
For this reason, in my view, it is important to foster cooperation not only horizontally but also vertically. Smaller-scale banks are better at understanding the region and managing local risks. Therefore, it may be more effective to build collaboration between global and regional banks, which will help attract more private capital and investments to specific regions."
When discussing investor trust, Mr. Podguzov underlined the importance of assessing results and transparency, where MDBs play a key role: "MDBs are not obligated to maximize profit. Their mission is development. They use special project evaluation methodologies, and when an MDB guarantees a specific goal and monitors the results, it builds trust with investors."
During the session, participants discussed key topics such as mobilizing capital for investment, de-risking private investments, and the importance of supporting member countries in developing their legal, institutional, and regulatory frameworks to provide confidence to investors. All session participants emphasized that MDBs do not aim to generate returns or profit from their investments. Their focus is on long-term sustainable development and fostering inclusive growth through well-structured and transparent investment mechanisms.
Additional Information:
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. For more than 19 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. By July 2025, the EDB’s cumulative portfolio comprised 319 projects with a total investment of US $19.1 billion. The portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. The Bank adheres to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles in its operations.
The EDB is implementing three mega-projects as part of its 2022-2026 Strategy: the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex, the Eurasian Transport Network and the Eurasian Agricultural Goods Distribution System.
29.10.2025, 20:45 129946
Bektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with U.S. Presidential Envoy and First Deputy Secretary of State
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Special Representative of the President of the United States for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and the First Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Christopher Landau, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special importance to the development of cooperation with the United States of America and emphasized that this meeting would also become an important step toward further unlocking the trade and economic potential of bilateral relations.
The Government of Kazakhstan is implementing systemic measures aimed at creating favorable conditions for foreign, including American, businesses.
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the gross inflow of direct investments from the United States since 1993 has amounted to about $61.2 billion, accounting for over 13% of total FDI in Kazakhstan. Over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has doubled, reaching $4.2 billion.
During the meeting, the participants discussed issues of expanding trade ties and investment cooperation. Measures to deepen interaction in the industrial, digital, energy, agricultural, transport and logistics, and water sectors, among others, were reviewed.
Reports on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation were presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev.
New points of convergence were noted in the transit and transport sphere.
In the energy sector, the importance of modernization and the introduction of advanced technologies within the framework of joint projects was emphasized.
Partnership in the agro-industrial complex (AIC) is a relevant area. Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten global exporters of grain and flour. Joint projects for the deep processing of grain with subsequent export to the markets of the United States, the EU, China, and India were discussed.
The priority of deepening cooperation in the field of the digital industry and AI technologies was highlighted. The International Center for Artificial Intelligence Alem.AI, which unites leading global technology companies, including Apple, Google, and others, is becoming a key platform in the region. Another important element of Kazakhstan’s digital ecosystem is Astana Hub, which currently hosts more than 1,700 companies. In the state of California (USA), Kazakhstan has opened the Silk Road Innovation Center. In partnership with leading American companies and universities, acceleration programs are being implemented to strengthen technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to expand trade and economic cooperation in all promising areas.
29.10.2025, 14:22 119576
The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum concluded in Shymkent with a total of $303 million in revenue
The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum took place yesterday, where 15 documents worth a total of $303 million were signed. The forum brought together business and government representatives from both countries and was organized with the support of the Kazakh government, Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening the event, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin noted the importance of cooperation between the countries. Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry Nuriddin Azizi and Kazakh Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Yerkin Tukumov also delivered welcoming remarks.
One of the key highlights of the forum was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center and Shymkent Invest - Front Office. This cooperation opens new opportunities for joint investment and strengthening trade ties between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.
Despite the challenges, we are confident that bilateral trade will grow. Our goal is not only to maintain current volumes but also to expand the range of exported goods," noted QazTrade CEO Aitmuhammed Aldazharov. According to QazTrade, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $545.2 million in 2024. Growth was observed in a number of goods, such as rolled steel, trucks, and sugar.
One of the main outcomes of the forum was an agreement between QazTrade and Gazanfar Corporation to establish a partnership office in Mazar-i-Sharif. This office will become an important hub for developing bilateral trade and expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.
