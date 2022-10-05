This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and HUAWEI sign memo of understanding
03.10.2022, 11:20 4976
The Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry and Huawei Technologies Kazakhstan signed a memo of understanding within the framework of the International Digital Bridge Forum held in Astana with an aim to create a digital hub in Kazakhstan.
The goal of the memo is to strengthen Kazakhstan’s information and communications infrastructure, introduce innovative solutions and technologies in the country’s priority industries, and raise international competitiveness of the country’s business.
One of the key directions of cooperation is introduction of advanced digital solutions into the development of the country ICT infrastructure, implementation of broadband internet development, mobile internet and 5G projects.
Besides, the memo will help expand opportunities for the development of ICT talents within the digital hub.
AIFC Tech Hub, INCIT sign agrt to enhance coop on SIRI programme
04.10.2022, 13:24 1781
Images | aifc.kz
The World Economic Forum’s Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan (C4IR) and the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) have signed an agreement of understanding that aims to build a closer partnership across the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) programme. An agreement was signed by Kairat Kaliyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub, Vikram Kalkat, Vice President of INCIT and Mike Chan, Director of Partnership Relations of INCIT, a press release from the AIFC reads.
The main purpose of the SIRI programme is to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises in different sectors of the economy. The programme comprises a suite of tools to help manufacturers scale and sustain their manufacturing transformation journeys, identify strengths and weaknesses, and track production progress towards digital transformation. Today SIRI has been supported and adopted by WEF and it's a part of the platform Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains.
At the 2022 Digital Bridge C4IR Kazakhstan held a panel session "S4IR. Digital Transformation of Kazakhstani Enterprises through Independent Digital Maturity Assessment SIRI" for the implementation and development of SIRI in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan is a promising country for implementation of SIRI tools. The effective application of SIRI program will have a positive impact on economic activity in general, as the program itself changes the culture and mindset of people towards to elements of Industry 4.0", - said the Vice President of INCIT Vikram Kalkat.
The fourth industrial revolution is already underway and will inevitably affect all sectors of the economy. The C4IR Kazakhstan is presented as a unique platform for scaling the SIRI programme in Kazakhstan, as well as for accelerating economic recovery in relation to existing enterprises and industries", - emphasized the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub Kairat Kaliyev.
As part of the agreement, C4IR Kazakhstan and INCIT will focus their efforts on exploring new opportunities offered by Industry 4.0 technologies, exchange of experience and knowledge of innovative and high-tech technologies and creating, promoting, and cooperating with other parties in attracting investment in various projects.
By introducing new solutions on the way of digital transformation with INCIT, the C4IR Kazakhstan will open new opportunities to move to a new level of technological development in the country.
Reference:
The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz
The Affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.
Volgograd region companies visit Kazakhstan
04.10.2022, 10:53 2111
On September 12-15 the leading companies of Volgograd region took part in the international business mission held in two large cities of Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Astana.
It was organized by the export support center of Volgograd region.
Over 40 bilateral b2b meetings were held as part of the business mission.
On the first two days the delegation visited Kazakhstani companies located in Atyrau, held talks with local entrepreneurs. On the last day the companies paid a working visit to Astana.
As the delegation reps said, participation in the business mission let present the companies of Volgograd region, find new business partners and ways for the development as supply and demand of services change.
Kazakh and Romanian energy ministers to meet in Astana
03.10.2022, 18:54 4776
Images | gov.kz
The 16th meeting of the Kazakhstan -Romania intergovernmental commission for trade and economic, scientific and technical cooperation will convene in Astana, Kazinform reports.
The meeting will take place on October 6-7 in Astana. It will be co-chaired by Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and Romanian Energy Minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu," an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.
Romania is one of the important trade partners of Kazakhstan in Europe. The sales between the two nations hit USD 1.57 bln, exports reached USD 48 mln. For the past seven months the commodity turnover hit USD 1.25 bln that is 31% more against the same period of 2021," he said.
AFSA hosts World Investor Week themed "Sustaining Resilience Investing"
03.10.2022, 12:16 4766
3-7 October 2022 Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is hosting its fifth annual World Investor Week (WIW) themed "Sustaining Resilience Investing".
Thematically, the event is devoted to raising awareness on investor resilience, investor education and protection, crypto assets, sustainable finance, Islamic finance, prevention of frauds and scams, the AIFC’s official website reads.
Several thematic forums, such as ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) Investments Forum, New Financial Instruments Forum, Digital Assets Investments Forum, Islamic Finance Forum, Financial Literacy Forum and others will be held on margins of the WIW.
World Investor Week is held annually by regulators in 100 countries all over the world under the auspices of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) – an international organisation that unites world’s securities regulators. IOSCO members regulate more than 95% of the world’s securities market in more than 115 jurisdictions. Hosting of the World Investors Week reflects AIFC’s adherence to the IOSCO goals and standards on consumer protection in financial services.
Resilient and smart investors are the backbone of a healthy economy because they understand risks, can withstand financial shocks and promote sustainable businesses. As such, investor protection plays a critical role in AFSA’s work to establish an environment that delivers fair and transparent financial and capital markets, in which individuals and institutions act with integrity," - said AFSA Chief Executive Officer Nurkhat Kushimov.
AFSA is the organiser of the World Investor Week. Co-organisers and contributors include the AIFC Authority, AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre, AIFC Green Finance Centre, Astana International Exchange, Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, Tech Hub, and AIFC Business Connect.
Reference:
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) is the independent regulator of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), which is established in accordance with the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Astana International Financial Centre" for the purposes of regulating financial services and related activities in the AIFC. AFSA administers the AIFC Regulations and Rules and is responsible for the authorisation, registration, recognition and supervision of financial firms and market institutions in the AIFC.
Over 1,500 firms from 65 countries are registered in the AIFC. These firms provide banking, insurance, investment, professional and other services. The range of financial services offered at the AIFC is comparable to the list of services available in long-established financial centers of the world, such as London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and others. www.afsa.kz
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that began operations in 2018. In accordance with the 2025 Development Strategy, the key task of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and South Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
Kazakhstan, Malaysia to resume direct flights
03.10.2022, 11:44 4881
Images | Depositphotos
On the sidelines of the 41st session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a delegation of Kazakhstan led by Chairman of the Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev held talks with the aviation authorities of Malaysia, Kazinform reports.
The Malaysian delegation was headed by Chief Executive Officer of the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Datuk Captain Chester Voo and included representatives of the Malaysian Transport Ministry, leadership of Air Asia and Malaysia Airlines companies.
The sides discussed the issues of resumption of direct flights between Kazakhstan and Malaysia.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Civil Aviation Committee was working on opening direct flights by Air Asia to Kazakhstan in 2019, but the work was suspended due to the quarantine restrictions.
The Kazakh side proposed to use the open skies regime introduced in Kazakhstan at the Presidential instruction.
According to the management of Air Asia low-cost airline company, the flights will be launched in 2023 from Kazakhstan to Kuala Lumpur with further flight to the third country (fifth freedom of the air).
The sides agreed on the visit of Chief Executive Officer of Air Asia Benyamin Ismail to Kazakhstan in the second half of October.
Kazakhstan to build railroad line to China through Bakhty
30.09.2022, 12:41 14226
Abai region shares borders with Russia and China, and the region itself became a crossroad of many routes. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the meeting with region’s residents in Semey today, the Presidential press service reported.
In order to rationally use these opportunities, our roads must be of high quality and safe. To develop Kazakhstan’s transport potential, we are planning to lay a railroad line to China through Bakhty [a settlement in Urdzhar district of Abai region - editor]. We must definitely build this railroad section. The Government is working on this issue now," the President said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated importance of building a dry port and a logistics park in the region as well as developing transport corridors.
A highway of international importance crosses the city of Semey. For this reason, we need to repair two bridges in the city. The construction of a new bridge has been launched this year. The Government and the regional administration must complete the construction within three years. I also commission to begin an overhaul of the suspension bridge," he noted.
Kazakh PM, Lukoil CEO debate development of joint oil and gas projects
29.09.2022, 12:15 16531
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov met with Lukoil CEO Vagit Alekperov, primeminister.kz reads.
The sides debated development of joint projects in geological exploration, and oil field development, rigs updating logistics and taxation issues.
Smailov said that the Government of Kazakhstan is ready to work further and define new promising directions for cooperation.
In his turn, Alekperov noted that company is interested in further expansion of investments in Kazakhstan and development of new projects.
Kazakhstan welcomes World Bank’s initiatives supporting its reforms
28.09.2022, 20:34 18836
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh government.
The sides discussed the ongoing project and further plans of the Bank in Kazakhstan, measures of the Kazakh government to carry out the reforms announced in the President’s September 1 state-of-the-nation address, realize the Framework Partnership Strategy between the World Bank and Kazakhstan for 2020-2025 and a number of other issues.
The Kazakh PM highlighted that under the Bank’s active participation and support there are successful projects in the country aimed at its dynamic social and economic development.
A number of new projects is being elaborated together with the World Bank. The government is willing to consider in detail the possibility of their implementation," said Smailov.
He pointed out that the State actively works on the reforms aimed at strengthening legislature as well as quality modernization of the economy by enhancing just competition, protection of private property, demonopolization, and so on.
For his part, Anna Bjerde noted that Kazakhstan and the World Bank have a history of cooperation. So, 47 projects to the tune of over $8bn have been implemented over the past years.
