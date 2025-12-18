Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Strategic Economic and Investment Partnership

Images | gov.kz

The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, held a meeting with the State Secretary for Economic Development and Industry of the Ministry of National Economy of Hungary, Mate Loga, as well as with the Deputy State Secretary, Marton Bokai. During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary, as well as prospects for its further development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Both sides noted that Hungary is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe. Satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral economic cooperation and reaffirmed their mutual interest in its further deepening was also expressed.





Ambassador A. Saparbekuly confirmed Kazakhstan’s plans to diversify the structure of exports to Hungary and to increase export volumes to USD 700 million through supplies of products from the metallurgical, petrochemical, machine-building, food and construction materials industries. Hungary was highlighted as an important investment partner of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that since 2005 the total volume of direct Hungarian investments attracted to Kazakhstan economy has exceeded USD 409 million.





The activities within the Kazakhstan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was also discussed in detail. Established in 2008, the Commission has become an important platform for the development of bilateral economic relations. The parties expressed hope that the 9th meeting of the Commission would be held in Astana in 2026, noting that this would contribute to further intensification of trade, economic and investment cooperation. In this regard, the importance of exchanging information on the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Commission held in 2023, as well as discussing new areas of cooperation to be included in the agenda of the next meeting, was emphasized.





One of the key initiatives of bilateral cooperation is the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Joint Investment Fund with an initial capital of USD 100 million. The parties discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of this Fund.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen the strategic economic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary and to implement joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of the economies of the two countries.