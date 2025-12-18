17.12.2025, 20:01 15706
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Strategic Economic and Investment Partnership
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, held a meeting with the State Secretary for Economic Development and Industry of the Ministry of National Economy of Hungary, Mate Loga, as well as with the Deputy State Secretary, Marton Bokai. During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary, as well as prospects for its further development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Both sides noted that Hungary is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe. Satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral economic cooperation and reaffirmed their mutual interest in its further deepening was also expressed.
Ambassador A. Saparbekuly confirmed Kazakhstan’s plans to diversify the structure of exports to Hungary and to increase export volumes to USD 700 million through supplies of products from the metallurgical, petrochemical, machine-building, food and construction materials industries. Hungary was highlighted as an important investment partner of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that since 2005 the total volume of direct Hungarian investments attracted to Kazakhstan economy has exceeded USD 409 million.
The activities within the Kazakhstan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was also discussed in detail. Established in 2008, the Commission has become an important platform for the development of bilateral economic relations. The parties expressed hope that the 9th meeting of the Commission would be held in Astana in 2026, noting that this would contribute to further intensification of trade, economic and investment cooperation. In this regard, the importance of exchanging information on the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Commission held in 2023, as well as discussing new areas of cooperation to be included in the agenda of the next meeting, was emphasized.
One of the key initiatives of bilateral cooperation is the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Joint Investment Fund with an initial capital of USD 100 million. The parties discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of this Fund.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen the strategic economic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary and to implement joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of the economies of the two countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.12.2025, 18:08 14136
Growth in mechanical engineering, chemicals, and metallurgy: manufacturing output increased by 5.9%
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development for January-November 2025 were reviewed. Indicators in the areas of industry and construction were reported by Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry, positive dynamics have been maintained in the main sectors of the manufacturing industry over the 11 months, with overall growth amounting to 5.9%. An increase in production volumes was recorded in metallurgy, mechanical engineering, the chemical and light industries, as well as in the production of construction materials.
The main driver of growth is the mechanical engineering sector, where production volumes increased by 11.6%. Positive results were achieved due to the production of motor vehicles, railway and agricultural machinery, as well as household equipment.
The growth in indicators is driven by increased domestic demand and the implementation of investment projects. This year, automobile manufacturing plants in Kostanay and a multibrand plant in Almaty were commissioned, as well as a passenger railcar manufacturing enterprise in Astana and a freight railcar plant in Atyrau," Olzhas Saparbekov reported.
In the metallurgical industry, growth amounted to 1.1%, driven by increased production of gold, copper, steel, and cast iron. In the chemical industry, production grew by 8.1% (fertilizers, polypropylene), while in the light industry it increased by 7.4%. The production of construction materials rose by 7.1%.
The construction sector is demonstrating high growth rates. The volume of completed work reached 8.1 trillion tenge, increasing by 14.7% compared to the same period last year. Positive dynamics were observed in all regions except Atyrau Region.
The Deputy Minister separately explained the situation in this region. The decline in indicators is associated with the completion of the major "Future Growth Project" at the Tengiz field, investments in which exceeded 25 trillion tenge.
The construction phase at the field has been completed, and commissioning works are underway. The share of this project accounted for more than half of all construction and installation works in the region. Thus, the current changes are temporary in nature and are due to the high base of the previous year," the speaker noted.
In housing construction, 16.9 million square meters of housing were commissioned, which is 3.9% higher than the 2024 figure. The leaders in housing commissioning were Karaganda Region, Almaty Region, and Zhetysu Region.
In conclusion, Olzhas Saparbekov emphasized that the Ministry will continue work on launching new production facilities, increasing the level of localization, and stimulating investment activity in the regions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.12.2025, 16:10 14486
Growth of 20.3% and launch of large-scale railway projects: results of transport sector development
Tell a friend
The transport sector is demonstrating some of the highest growth rates in the economy, reaching a physical volume index of 120.3%. Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov reported on the results of work over 11 months at a Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the representative of the ministry, the key growth factor was an increase in total freight transportation volume by 8.1%, which amounted to more than 1 billion tons. Positive dynamics were observed across all modes of transport: pipeline transportation increased by 15.4%, rail transport by 7.7%, and road transport by 2.2%.
Significant growth was also recorded in passenger transportation: more than 1.7 billion people used transport services, which is 11.9% more than in the same period last year.
The increase was driven by the development of basic sectors of the economy: the mining and metallurgical complex, the oil and gas industry, agriculture, construction, and trade. In regional terms, the leaders in growth were the city of Astana, Zhetysu Region, and Kostanay Region," the Deputy Minister noted.
Special attention in the report was paid to the implementation of major infrastructure projects. This year, ahead of schedule, traffic was launched on the second tracks of the "Dostyk - Moyynty" section with a length of 836 km. This is the largest railway construction project in the history of Kazakhstan’s Independence.
It is also planned to complete the construction of the bypass railway line of the Almaty station by the end of the year, which will reduce the load on the hub by 40%.
In the civil aviation sector, modernization of the runway at Aktau Airport has been completed, and reconstruction of the terminal in Balkhash is nearing completion. The aircraft fleet has been replenished with 12 new aircraft.
Large-scale work is being carried out in the road sector. By the end of the year, the completion of all types of work on 6.1 thousand km of roads will be ensured. These include reconstruction sections "Kalbatau - Maikapshagai" and "Kyzylorda - Zhezkazgan."
Active renewal of rolling stock continues. The railway received 135 new locomotives, 2,192 freight wagons, and 121 passenger cars.
All the measures being implemented create conditions for stable growth of the sector and an increase in its contribution to the country’s economy," the Deputy Minister concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.12.2025, 14:50 14721
Oil and gas condensate production volume for 11 months of 2025 amounted to 91.9 million tons - Ministry of Energy
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sungat Yesimkhanov reported at the Government session on the current state of the fuel and energy complex for January-November 2025, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that during the reporting period, oil and gas condensate production amounted to 91.9 million tons, or 114.1% compared to the same period last year. The oil production plan for the end of 2025 stands at 96.2 million tons. Oil exports over 11 months amounted to 73.4 million tons, or 116.1% compared to the same period of 2024.
It should be noted that the 2025 oil export plan of 70.5 million tons has been achieved," Sungat Yesimkhanov added.
The Deputy Minister also reported that during the reporting period, 62.8 billion cubic meters of gas were produced, or 116.7% compared to the same period last year. The 2025 gas production plan of 62.8 billion cubic meters has been fulfilled. Liquefied petroleum gas production amounted to 2.8 million tons, or 101.8% compared to the same period last year. Gas transit through the territory of the country amounted to 64.5 billion cubic meters, or 100.9% compared to the same period last year.
According to the ministry, the planned volume of petroleum product production amounts to 14.5 million tons, or 100% of the 2024 actual figure. The volume of oil and gas chemical products amounted to 567.6 thousand tons, or 112.2% compared to the same period last year. The plan for 2025 is 590 thousand tons, or 109.3% of the 2024 actual figure.
During the reporting period, electricity generation amounted to 111.4 billion kWh, or 104.4% compared to the same period last year. The plan for the current year is 117.9 billion kWh. Over 11 months, electricity generation from renewable energy facilities amounted to 7.3 billion kWh, or 104.2% compared to the same period last year. The achievement of key indicators is under constant monitoring," Sungat Yesimkhanov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.12.2025, 14:10 16126
Kazakhstan’s Export Potential Discussed in Hong Kong
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A roundtable was to discuss the export potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The event was organized by the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong to promote Kazakhstan’s export in the Hong Kong market, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Participants included Hong Kong officials, entrepreneurs, and employees from science and research centers. The Consul General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, opened the event with a speech, where he emphasized the importance of developing trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.
The main element of the program was a presentation showcasing the opportunities of the Kazakh market for Hong Kong representatives. Attendees noted the high potential of Kazakh products, particularly in the food industry, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
Additionally, Lee Kin-kay, Deputy Commissioner of the Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department, expressed the importance of further developing cooperation between the regions in trade and logistics. During discussions, key aspects such as quality standards, product safety, and the development of logistical infrastructure for successful exports were highlighted.
As a result, recommendations were developed to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. Participants agreed to continue joint initiatives to support Kazakhstani exporters and promote their products in the Hong Kong market, marking an important step towards improving trade relations between the two regions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.12.2025, 12:35 15101
Growth in revenues and support for regions: 21.9 trillion tenge credited to the state budget
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Despite the decline in global oil prices and external economic factors, Kazakhstan’s budget system is demonstrating resilience, and all social obligations will be fulfilled in full. Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev reported on budget execution for 11 months at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the head of the ministry, as a result of 11 months, state budget revenues amounted to 21.9 trillion tenge, or 100.1% of the plan. Compared to the same period last year, revenues increased by 2.9 trillion tenge.
Revenues of the republican budget reached 13.6 trillion tenge, while local budgets demonstrated stable dynamics, ensuring revenues of 8.2 trillion tenge with over-fulfillment of the plan by more than 384 billion tenge.
The Minister noted that budget execution is taking place under the influence of external factors, including a decline in global oil prices and a reduction in exports. However, the measures taken made it possible to maintain the stability of the financial system.
Despite external factors, the revenue parameter remains stable. All state obligations - social payments, wages, transfers to regions, and development programs - will be fulfilled in full," Madi Takiyev emphasized.
An important role was played by improvements in tax and customs administration, which ensured additional revenues of 660 billion tenge. At the same time, more than 1 trillion tenge was refunded to exporters, supporting the solvency of businesses.
Budget expenditures are directed to priority tasks: 8.3 trillion tenge was allocated for social support, 6.9 trillion tenge for regional development, and 1.8 trillion tenge for the real sector of the economy. In total, 870 projects are being implemented, including the national projects "Comfortable School" and "Auyl - Yel Bessigi."
The Minister separately focused on the work of the Special State Fund. Using its funds, 465 projects with a total value of 482.5 billion tenge are being implemented. Priority areas include water supply to rural settlements (258 projects), healthcare (183 facilities), and sports.
Spending efficiency increased due to public procurement reform: savings amounted to 824 billion tenge, and procurement from domestic producers increased 1.5 times. The state audit system prevented inefficient expenditures totaling 396 billion tenge.
Madi Takiyev also reported on digital transformation in the education sector. The launch of the unified "Bilimge" portal made it possible to automate the financing of private schools, reducing the duration of procedures to 10-15 days.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.12.2025, 11:05 15406
Economic growth of Kazakhstan amounted to 6.4% in January-November 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development for January-November 2025 were reviewed. A report was delivered by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Vice Prime Minister, Kazakhstan’s economy is demonstrating steady dynamics. As a result of 11 months, GDP growth amounted to 6.4%. At the same time, growth in the real sector (8.3%) continues to outpace the services sector (5.3%).
The main drivers of the economy were the transport sector (+20.3%), construction (+14.7%), and the mining industry (+9.7%). Positive dynamics were also observed in trade (+8.8%), agriculture (+6.1%), and manufacturing (+5.9%).
Investment in fixed capital remains an important development factor, increasing by 13.3% to reach 18.5 trillion tenge. Private investment grew by 9.8%.
The largest inflow of capital is observed in sectors that form the basis of high-quality growth: financial activities (+82.8%), energy supply (+57.9%), education (+31.6%), and manufacturing (+20.7%)," Serik Zhumangarin noted.
In the regional breakdown, Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Almaty, and Aktobe regions were the leaders in terms of investment growth rates.
In the real sector, manufacturing continues to post strong performance. Growth was driven by an increase in output in mechanical engineering by 11.6%, including automotive manufacturing (+15.2%) and the production of electrical equipment (+16.7%). Production volumes of food products (+8.7%), beverages (+9.2%), and construction materials (+7.1%) also increased. A significant role was played by financial support from the Baiterek holding, which directed more than 8 trillion tenge to priority sectors.
The mining sector grew by 9.7% due to increased production of oil (+14.1%), natural gas (+16.7%), and coal (+9.7%).
Special attention was paid to the agro-industrial complex, which entered a phase of seasonal growth. Gross agricultural output increased by 6.1%. Thanks to favorable weather conditions, a record grain harvest of about 27 million tons was obtained for the second consecutive year. Record volumes of legumes (1 million tons) and oilseeds (4.7 million tons) were also harvested.
The construction sector is demonstrating growth at the level of 14.7%. Since the beginning of the year, 16.9 million square meters of housing have been commissioned, which is 3.9% higher than last year’s figures. The leaders in housing commissioning were Zhetysu Region, Ulytau Region, and Karaganda Region.
Foreign trade turnover for January-October amounted to $116.3 billion. A positive trade balance has been maintained, exceeding $12.9 billion.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.12.2025, 15:00 45736
Kazakhstan to boost annual gas transit through Uzbekistan to 8.4bln m³
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Energy has announced plans to increase the volume of gas transit through the territory of Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As it was reported, QazaqGaz and Uztransgaz signed a contract for gas transit through Uzbekistan.
Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov clarified that this concerns the transit of Russian gas.
“This is the transit of Russian gas. Overall, we are considering the issue of increasing transit volumes to 8.4 billion cubic meters per year,” he said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.12.2025, 20:56 79776
QazaqGaz, Uztransgaz ink gas transit agreement through Uzbekistan
Tell a friend
QazaqGaz and Uztransgaz have signed a contract for the transportation of natural gas across the territory of Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh company’s press service.
The document was signed by Askar Isakov, Acting Chairman of the Board of Uztransgaz, and by Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Board of QazaqGaz.
The agreement formalizes arrangements to ensure stable gas transit and strengthens cooperation in the gas transportation sector.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.12.2025, 10:45Bosnia and Herzegovina Aims to Strengthen Cooperation with Kazakhstan 17.12.2025, 11:0124006The Dombra and Sazsyrnai Join the Collection of the Royal Museum of Musical Instruments of Belgium 17.12.2025, 12:1723211Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Aim to Develop Joint Investment Projects 17.12.2025, 15:4022676Perspectives for Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and EU Discussed in Brussels 17.12.2025, 19:5522421Kazakhstan Participated in the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi 12.12.2025, 20:23Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina126236Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina 12.12.2025, 20:14Seoul Hosts Discussions on Cooperation Opportunities Between Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea125916Seoul Hosts Discussions on Cooperation Opportunities Between Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Korea 12.12.2025, 19:20106201Kosshy Students Learned About the History and Evolution of Independent Kazakhstan’s Diplomacy 13.12.2025, 15:40106186The Caspian and Aral Seas were Discussed in Nairobi 13.12.2025, 14:10104271"Armour of God: Ultimatum" to be filmed in Mangistau 18.11.2025, 21:40217961Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 18.11.2025, 10:45177216Governmental commission set up to investigate causes of fire in Turkistan region 20.11.2025, 22:10174306Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar 21.11.2025, 09:41168221Kazakh-Qatar Foreign Ministry Consultations Held in Astana 21.11.2025, 22:30167366Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project - Tokayev