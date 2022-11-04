Система Orphus

Kazakhstan and Iran sign memo to increase goods traffic up to 4 mln tons a year

03.11.2022, 15:53 1286
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of the two-day visit to Iran Kazakh Deputy PM-Trade and Integration Minister Serik Zhumangarin paid between October 31-November 1 the countries signed a memorandum to increase the goods traffic flow up to 4 mln tons a year, the PM’s press service reports.
 
Opportunities for Kazakhstani agricultural and industrial products to enter new markets, lifting barriers in the North-South existing route were the key issues of the talks held.
 
The nations enjoy traditionally warm, trust-based relations. High-level meetings held in June, September -October gave an impetus to promoting trade and economic partnership. Following the visits of the Heads of State the sides achieved some agreements and tasks were set aimed at speeding up Kazakhstan-Iran ties.
 

Today Kazakhstan is ready to export wheat and barley, confectionary and baked goods, meat, vegetable oil and other goods. We are interested in boosting mutual sales of agricultural products with Iran up to USD 1 bln and entering the new markets of Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, East Africa," Zhumangarin said at the meeting with the Iran’s Agriculture Minister.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

Exporters may receive 34 billion tenge from DBK by yearend

01.11.2022, 14:28 6006
Exporters may receive 34 billion tenge from DBK by yearend
Development Bank of Kazakhstan reports that by the end of the year it has 34 billion tenge which are intended to finance pre-export operations of domestic export-oriented enterprises, the press service of the DBK informed.
 
The preferential sum is provided within the framework of Nurly Zhol State Program as well as from bank’s direct borrowings of the capital markets.
 
Opening of a credit line is possible before the end of this year. All exporting enterprises can apply for financing. The minimum loan amount is 1 billion tenge which can be used to purchase raw materials and supplies as well as for the payment of the current expenses associated with the production of exported products. The bank accepts applications via website.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Astana takes 1st place in Global Green Finance Index

01.11.2022, 10:49 6106
Astana takes 1st place in Global Green Finance Index
Images | aifc.kz
In the published 10th edition of the Global Green Finance Index (GGFI), Kazakhstan, represented by the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), took first place among the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia for the fifth year in a row.
 
GGFI 10 evaluates 84 financial centres around the world, combining assessments of the depth and quality of green financing in these centres from financial specialists with quantitative data that form instrumental factors, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
GGFI is an assessment index based on a number of instrumental factors - quantitative indicators and a worldwide survey of financial professionals' assessments of the quality and depth of green financing offers in financial centres. GGFI serves as an indicator of the development of green finance for policy and investment decision makers.
 
The AIFC Green Finance Centre (GFC) has been established in Kazakhstan for the development of green finance, which is engaged in the introduction and development of sustainable financing tools and attracting investments in environmental and social projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. GFC introduced the definitions of green finance and green taxonomy (a classifier of economic activities and projects that meet technical selection criteria) into national environmental legislation.
 
In the overall GGFI rating, Kazakhstan ranks 54th in the world.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Green Finance Centre is a subsidiary organisation of the AIFC Authority and the Eurasian Development Bank, aimed at introduction and development of sustainable finance instruments and attracting of investments in environmental and social projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asia.
 
The AIFC Green Finance Centre supported the very first issuance of green bonds and first verified green loan in Kazakhstan. Also, the Centre introduced definitions of green finance and green taxonomy (a classifier of economic activities and projects that meet technical selection criteria) in the national environmental legislation. The new legislation provides incentives for entrepreneurs who use green finance instruments.
 
www.gfc.aifc.kz

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan offers German investors favorable conditions for work, FM Tleuberdi

31.10.2022, 14:54 7856

Kazakhstan offers German investors favorable conditions for work," Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

 

Kazakhstan is an attractive country for investing. In 2021 Kazakhstan invited USD 24 bln of foreign direct investment which is 37% more as compared to 2020," the Minister told the press conference.

 
He noted that Germany as the world’s fourth economy does not rank among the Top 10 investors in the economy of Kazakhstan. The Minister drew attention that Kazakhstan offers German investors and entrepreneurs the utmost favorable conditions for work. The unique governmental working group was founded in Kazakhstan to cooperate with German investors and entrepreneurs led by 1st Deputy PM Roman Sklyar. He stressed that German investments, advanced technologies, know-how, and Kazakhstan’s raw materials, skilled manpower, and favorable condition for doing business lay the solid foundation for expanding win-win cooperation.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

CIS states to sign agrt on free trade in services

28.10.2022, 15:25 12926
CIS states to sign agrt on free trade in services
Images | https://t.me/KZgovernment
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov summed up the results of today's meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Today we have had a constructive dialogue in regards to further cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the multilateral cooperation within the cooperation of the CIS states. We have had a fruitful exchange of views on joining efforts to solve common problems on the foreign economic track," Alikhan Smailov said at the meeting of the CIS Head of Government Council.

 
According to him, the heads of government in their speeches emphasized the great contribution of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship to the development of the main areas of the Commonwealth's activities.
 

For the purpose of deepening trade and economic cooperation in the CIS space, we arrived to a decision to finalize draft agreement on free trade in services of institutions, activities and investments. We expect that it will be signed during our next meeting," the Prime Minister added.

 

Kazakhstan's investment and business opportunities presented in Malaysia

28.10.2022, 10:02 13001
Kazakhstan's investment and business opportunities presented in Malaysia
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan Business Opportunity Forum was held in Sarawak, the largest state of Malaysia. The event was organized by Pengiran Dato’ Dr (Ts) Daud, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Sarawak.
 
Those attending the business forum were members of the government and state officials, as well as over 130 participants, including entrepreneurs, heads of business associations, as well as media representatives.
 
Datuk Amar Haji Awang Tengah Bin Ali Hasan, Deputy Premier of Sarawak, emphasized the investment climate of Kazakhstan. He mentioned that Kazakhstan and Malaysia share interest in joint developments in oil and gas, infrastructure, digital economy, telecommunications, halal industry, and agriculture.
 
Deputy Premier repeatedly noted that Sarawak businessmen have a unique opportunity to develop business with Kazakhstan. "We have strong G2G and B2B relationship between our countries. Kazakhstan is a country of huge opportunities", he added.
 
The Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan Daud Pengiran Putera briefed about political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan and highlighted the favorable business climate. He also elaborated on trade and economic relations between the two countries.
 
The event was attended by the heads of Malaysian companies doing business in Kazakhstan. Dato Hii King Chiong, CEO of Kings Development LLP, who is property business in Astana, shared his experience of doing business in Kazakhstan and said that his company had invested over 7 million US dollars in Kazakhstan since 2016. He expressed confidence in the investment climate of Kazakhstan.
 
Megane SC Soo, President of SMITA Malaysia delivered her presentation on Kazakhstan's business climate for Malaysian business.
 
Representatives from Kazakh Invest, Astana International Financial Center and QazTrade made their online presentations.
 
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bulat Sugurbayev emphasized the significant potential of cooperation in energy, infrastructure, renewable energy, trade and tourism fields. He noted that strong political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties had been established between the countries, and today Malaysia has invested about 1 billion USD in Kazakhstan.
 
Following the Forum remarks, Sarawak businesses decided to form a business delegation to Kazakhstan next year. Ambassador Sugurbayev invited the Deputy Premier of Sarawak to lead this business mission to Kazakhstan in 2023.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

GE Healthcare considers expanding coop with Kazakhstan

27.10.2022, 16:27 14771
Images | invest.gov.kz
The delegation of the American company GE Healthсare led by the president and CEO in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region Robert Walton arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan. During the visit, a meeting was held with the Chairman of the Management Board of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC Meirzhan Yussupov, the press service of KAZAKH INVEST reported.
 
Robert Walton called Kazakhstan a long-standing and reliable partner of the company. He noted that the main reasons why Kazakhstan is considered as a location for production are the presence of domestic demand, the strategic location of the country, as well as access to nearby markets.
 
In turn, Meirzhan Yussupov spoke about the activities of "NC "KAZAKH INVEST" JSC, preferences provided by Kazakhstan for companies in the healthcare sector and the production of medical equipment, about the possibilities of the regions of the country, and also assured that within the framework of the project, the company can count on the full support of KAZAKH INVEST.
 
It is worth noting that the visit of the American delegation took place with the support of KAZAKH INVEST, within the framework of the visit, representatives of GE Healthcare will hold meetings with heads of state bodies and the quasi-public sector.
 
Reference:
 
The GE Healthcare takes part in projects for the modernization and development of the healthcare system in Kazakhstan. The company successfully cooperates with public and private medical institutions of the country, providing high-tech medical diagnostic equipment, expertise and ensuring the continuous development of the competencies of medical specialists.
 
In Kazakhstan, according to the Register of Medicines and Medical Devices, more than 80 types of medical equipment manufactured by General Electric Healthcare are registered. In total, more than 2,200 units of GE medical equipment, including computer and magnetic resonance tomographs and ultrasound systems, were delivered to medical institutions in Kazakhstan.

Source: kazinform 
 

Investment agr’t on green hydrogen production and distribution centre signed

27.10.2022, 13:48 14846
Images | akorda.kz
As part of the official visit of Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, to Kazakhstan the sides signed an investment agreement on the project aimed at building a renewable energy sources and green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region, the official telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
As earlier reported, Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit yesterday. Today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Charles Michel held talks. The sides debated energy and food security issues, green economy development, transport and logistics. Besides, the parties got acquainted in Akorda with the project aimed at building a green hydrogen production and distribution centre in Mangistau region.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

UAE, Kazakhstan trade exchange amounts to $907 million during past year: Kazakh Ambassador

26.10.2022, 16:26 16671
Images | wam.ae
Madyar Menelikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, said that the UAE is one of Kazakhstan's main trading partners in the Middle East, and the volume of trade exchange between the two countries during the past year amounted to US$907 million, WAM reports.
 
The announcement came during a ceremony on the occasion of Kazakhstan National Day.
 
During the ceremony - which was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development - Menelikov stated that Emirati investments in Kazakhstan amounted to about $2.7 billion since the establishment of diplomatic relations.
 
He also noted that the value of Kazakh investments amounted to more than US$1 billion, and the total direct investment flows from the UAE increased by 43%, or $243.4 million.
 
In a speech on this occasion, the ambassador valued the UAE leadership's interest in strengthening relations between the two countries, pointing out that the 1st of October marks the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan.
 
He highlighted the distinguished relations that bind the two countries together.
 
The ambassador stated that the tourism sector is also a promising field of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE, as it is a global tourism centre, pointing out that there are currently 40 direct flights per week in both directions.
 
The ceremony, which was held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi, was attended by several officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the state, and members of the Kazakh community in the country.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

