Kazakhstan and Kuwait Discussed Opportunities for Exporting Kazakhstani Food Products

At the Government session, Minister of Industry and Construction Ersaiyn Nagaspaev presented a report on the current state and development prospects of the manufacturing industry, primeminister.kz reports.





The head of the Ministry stated that this year the manufacturing industry is maintaining positive dynamics. Based on the results of the first ten months, the production volume exceeded 24 trillion tenge, increasing by 5.8%. The Minister noted that growth has been driven primarily by increased production in key segments:





in mechanical engineering - by 11.5%;

in the chemical industry - by 10.9%;

in the production of construction materials - by 5.3%;

in metallurgy - by 0.7%.





A significant contribution to investment volumes is made by industrial projects already implemented. By the end of the year, the launch of 190 projects totaling 1.5 trillion tenge is planned. To date, 147 projects have already been implemented, resulting in the creation of more than 18 thousand jobs. Among significant examples, Ersaiyn Nagaspaev highlighted major projects for the production of passenger cars of Chinese brands Chery, Changan, Haval, and Tank, the production of freight railcars, tubing and sucker rods, aluminum packaging for the food industry, household appliances, as well as enterprises for wool processing and the production of textile materials.





He emphasized that the development of the sector is based on four key areas ensuring comprehensive support: financial accessibility, provision of raw materials at preferential prices, access to industrial infrastructure, and support for product sales.





Addressing financing issues, the Minister reported that state development institutions play a significant role. Since 2022, 116 projects have been financed through the preferential lending mechanism. More than 500 billion tenge were allocated from the budget for these purposes, and through additional market financing and blended finance mechanisms, the total amount increased to 700 billion tenge. As a result, production facilities for radiators, auto components, hosiery, paint and varnish materials, geosynthetics, and other goods have been launched.





With regard to the development of domestic processing, it was noted that one of the most effective measures is the provision of raw materials to domestic enterprises at a discount. Major mining companies are required to supply the domestic market with raw materials on a priority basis and may export only after meeting internal demand. This mechanism currently covers copper, aluminum, and zinc. The size of the discount depends on the level of processing: a five-percent discount is applied to finished products, and a one-percent discount to intermediate goods based on the price of the London Metal Exchange. Since the mechanism was introduced, 30 agreements have been signed. The Minister presented the expected results by the end of the year: copper processing is expected to increase by 40%, aluminum by 20%, and zinc by 25%. The possibility of expanding the list of raw materials subject to this mechanism is also under consideration.





According to the Minister, nearly all regions are implementing consistent policies on the development of industrial sites. At present, the country has:





16 special economic zones (SEZs) that have attracted 10.4 trillion tenge in investments;

66 industrial zones hosting 305 projects with a total investment volume of 1.6 trillion tenge.





To support small and medium-sized businesses, a program for the creation of Small Industrial Zones (SIZs) is being implemented. To date, 25 SIZs (out of 34 planned) have been established, with 44 enterprises operating in them. Further plans include developing new mechanisms for managing industrial sites and providing infrastructure funding from various sources.





The Minister reported on improvements in mechanisms ensuring priority access for domestic producers to regulated procurement.





In public procurement, the list of domestically produced goods subject to mandatory exclusion has been expanded to 4,854 items. The total value of contracts with domestic producers increased 1.5-fold compared to last year (to 418 billion tenge).





In the procurement system of the "Samruk-Kazyna" Fund, requirements for long-term contracts and off-take agreements have been strengthened. In the first ten months, Fund companies signed contracts totaling 1.3 trillion tenge, 2.3 times more than in the same period last year.





In the procurement of subsoil users of solid minerals, several amendments were introduced to activate internal reserves. As of July 1, the purchase of non-standardized goods through commodity exchanges was discontinued, and the Tizilim procurement platform was modernized. As a result, subsoil users signed contracts and off-take agreements totaling 1 trillion tenge, which is 7.7 times higher than last year’s figure.





The head of the Ministry highlighted two key digitalization areas.





The first is the digital transformation of production sites. Based on last year’s results, the share of enterprises implementing digital technologies increased from 12.9% (in 2022) to 19.2%, and the number of such enterprises increased from 390 to 1,073. Specific figures were presented: cybersecurity tools were implemented at 246 enterprises, cloud technologies at 142, industrial Internet of Things and artificial intelligence solutions at 72, and industrial robots are operating at 48 facilities.





The Minister also provided details on the application of technologies by sector:





In the mining and metallurgical industry: digital twins of robots, computer vision, and big data processing.

In the chemical industry: manufacturing operations management systems, resource planning systems, and occupational safety tools.

In mechanical engineering: virtual training systems, 3D scanning of parts, and AI systems for risk monitoring.





It was also noted that, in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, a Roadmap for the implementation of artificial intelligence has been developed. At major enterprises, including "SaryarkaAvtoProm", "Kazphosphate", Qarmet, "Kazzinc", ERG, KAZ Minerals, and Astana Motors, 41 AI solutions are being implemented.





The second direction of digitalization is the creation of the National Digital Information Ecosystem for Industry. The state information system Tizilim has been launched for analyzing the procurement of subsoil users (more than 6,000 customers and 900 suppliers are registered). Starting January 1, the Unified Registry of Kazakhstani Commodity Producers will be introduced to provide transparent and targeted support to enterprises with real production capacity.





Taking into account the instructions of the Head of State, next year the work will focus on transforming the activities of SEZs (improving efficiency, digitalizing operations, and refining selection criteria). To increase domestic processing, the expansion of the list of goods and further improvements to export legislation are planned. Monitoring of the implementation of the Domestic Value Development Program will continue. Jointly with relevant ministries, work will also continue on training engineering and technical personnel through dual education mechanisms.