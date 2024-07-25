Patriarch of Jerusalem Supports the Initiatives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional ReligionsPatriarch of Jerusalem Supports the Initiatives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions
22.07.2024, 13:12 6996
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch new air route
The Civil Aviation Committee has announced the launch of a new T916 route, which will traverse the airspace of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It is one of the supplementary routes for flights from Europe to Southeast Asia.
Since its launch, the route has seen 19 flights, with potential for increased usage by the end of the summer, as users become more familiar with it.
The new route has already been used by Lufthansa Cargo (Germany), Cargolux (Luxembourg), Cargolux Italy (Italy), Nomad Aviation (Switzerland), Western Global Airlines (USA), Aerologic Cargo Airlines (Germany).
The length of the T916 route is 2,187 km, of which 437 km pass over Uzbekistan and 1,750 km over Kazakhstan.
The T916 route was launched in response to a proposal from airlines and Uzbek State Unitary Enterprise Center "Uzaeronavigation". It was previously included in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) catalogue of preferred routes.
Specialists of Kazaeronavigatsia company have indicated that the new route will enhance the appeal of Kazakhstan's airspace to international airlines while reducing the workload of air traffic controllers in South Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
In the first half of 2024, Kazakhstan produced 62,435 vehicles to the total amount of 814.4 billion tenge. This is 14.4% less than in the same period of 2023, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Statistics Office.
The share of car manufacturing in the country’s machine-building sector remains at 40%.
Kazakhstan’s Automobile Union link this decline to uncontrolled grey import of used and new cars, which does not conform to the EAEU Technical Regulations, posing a threat to the country’s economic security and creating problems for consumers.
Last year, Kazakhstan sold nearly 200,000 cars, with 70% of them being home-produced ones.
In six months of 2024, 38,691 vehicles were assembled at Kostanay-based Allur Plant (-12.5% against 1H2023). Almaty-based Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan and Hyundai Trans Almaty produced 19,330 cars and commercial vehicles (-22.4%). Daewoo Bus Kazakhstan and SemAZ in Semey assembled 2,528 commercial vehicles (+17%). QazTehna in Karaganda produced 644 vehicles (+45%), while KAMAZ-Engineering in Kokshetau assembled 415 commercial vehicles (-24.8%).
Top-5 popular brands in January-June 2024 (including export) are Hyundai (19,155), Kia (12,967), Chevrolet (12,830), Jac (6,730) and Jetour (5,199).
23.07.2024, 21:44 4341
Kazakhstan becomes one of world leaders in wheat harvesting
Images | pixabay.com
The Ministry of Agriculture has anticipated a favorable wheat yield in 2024, with an estimated 17 million tons, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The ministry's outlook is based on the current status of crops, which suggests a promising outcome. However, the potential for a successful harvest depends on the prevailing weather conditions during the remainder of the growing season and the harvesting process.
The gross wheat harvest is expected to exceed 17 million tons. The volume is sufficient to meet the domestic market demand and allow for export sales.
For comparison, the gross wheat harvest in Kazakhstan in 2022 was 16.4 million tons, while in 2023 it was slightly less at 12.1 million tons.
According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the global wheat harvest reached 808 million tons in 2022. At that time, Kazakhstan ranked 14th in the world in terms of wheat production, with a yield of 13.8 million tones. The top three wheat-producing countries were China (138 million tons), India (108 million tons) and Russia (104 million tons).
It should be noted that between January and June 2024, the volume of gross agricultural output increased by 3.4% to 1.6 trillion tenge. Of this, 1.5 trillion tenge was accounted for by livestock production and 83 billion tenge by crop production.
The Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, stated that a favorable harvest is scheduled in 2024. The government has already addressed all matters pertaining to financial and logistical support for the sowing campaign.
23.07.2024, 16:40 4811
Saparov: Government implements direct subsidy mechanism at "clean" 5% to avoid corruption risks
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov told about the measures taken to increase agricultural production during the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of State has set a task to increase the volume of gross agricultural output by 2 times in 5 years.
This year, within the framework of the Plan of priority actions to ensure economic growth, we must ensure growth in the industry at the level of 11.6% to last year. In general, for 6 months of this year, the volume of gross agricultural output increased by 3.4% and amounted to 1.6 trillion tenge," the Minister said.
At the same time, the index of physical volume of gross livestock production amounted to 103.5%, IFO crop production 103%. Achievement of the planned index at the level of 11.6%, according to the minister, will be provided in the second half of this year after the completion of harvesting operations. This year the total sown area amounted to 23.8 million hectares. In accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, the plans for diversification of sown areas for the current year have been achieved in the republic as a whole.
The area of wheat has been reduced by 450 thousand hectares, at the same time the area of oilseeds has been increased by 608 thousand hectares, sugar beet - by 9.4 thousand hectares. The area of water-intensive crops was reduced: rice by 6.9 thousand hectares, cotton by 16 thousand hectares. Qualitative preparation for sowing under favorable weather conditions of summer allows to count on a good harvest. The government has solved all the issues of financial and logistical support of the sowing campaign.
For the first time, the volume of preferential lending for spring field work has reached 580 billion tenge at ‘pure’ 5% per annum. In previous years this volume did not exceed 180 billion tenge," Aidarbek Saparov said.
To date, 406 billion tenge has been utilized, regional akimats need to utilize the remaining 174 billion tenge in the near future. The channels for providing preferential financing to agricultural producers through the Agrarian Credit Corporation at the expense of funding of SPK have been expanded. Active work on their involvement is carried out only by 5 regions, which provided 65 billion tenge. These are North Kazakhstan - 20 billion tenge, Kostanay - 20 billion tenge, Pavlodar - 10 billion tenge, East Kazakhstan - 10 billion tenge, Kyzylorda - 5 billion tenge. The rest of the regions, according to the Minister, are reluctant to consider this issue, or refuse to implement the initiative of the Government.
Regarding fertilizers: this year a lot of work has been done in this direction. Thus, if last year 679 thousand tons were applied for the whole year, then only at the moment 1.1 million tons of fertilizers have already been purchased. The plan is 1.5 million tons.
Agrarians were provided with the necessary amount of seeds - 2.4 million tons. The share of elite seeds has increased from 7.1% to 9% this year. Allocated 376 thousand tons of discounted diesel fuel at a price of 250 tenge/liter, which is 15% lower than the market price.
In order to reduce corruption risks, a lot of work has been done to improve the subsidy system. Introduced a mechanism of direct subsidization of interest rates of financial institutions at "pure" 5% per annum," the Minister of Agriculture said.
According to him, the program of preferential leasing of domestically produced agricultural machinery has also been launched at "pure" 5% per annum. The Ministry of Agriculture has adopted a plan of action for its launch, the consideration of applications from farmers is in full swing.
As part of the implementation of the Head of State's instruction, a mechanism of advance subsidies for domestic fertilizers has been introduced. The rate of subsidies under this mechanism has been increased from 50% to 60%. To stimulate the introduction of water-saving technologies, investment subsidies were increased from 50% to 80% at the expense of local budgets. In order to solve the shortage of collateral for crediting field works, portfolio guarantee of 85% of the loan agreement amount was introduced.
The experience of North Kazakhstan region in implementing large industrial investment projects through social and entrepreneurial corporations continues to be replicated. From 2024 under the program along with financing of diary farms, irrigation, vegetable storages and poultry farms, 8 more directions will be financed.
Under the project ‘Auyl Amanaty’ it is planned to issue about 17 thousand microcredits. In 2024, 100 billion tenge is envisaged, this month financed 5 areas for 5 billion tenge. Allocation of the remaining funds is under consideration," Aidarbek Saparov reported.
According to him, in order to double agricultural production in the realization of the Concept of AIC development, a step-by-step roadmap has been approved and in January this year all regions were informed of the planned indicators. The republican indicator was overfulfilled by 4.7% in terms of reduction of areas of monoculture - wheat. Akimats of Akmola, Zhambyl, West-Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Karaganda regions have not carried out the work on oilseeds at the proper level. As a result, as a whole in the country, failure to achieve the planned indicator is noted. On fodder crops, rice and cotton the republican plan on diversification is fulfilled. According to the results of the work on reduction of areas of water-intensive crops, indicators for rice are not achieved in Almaty region and Zhetysu region. For cotton the plan was fully implemented, 16 thousand hectares were reduced. For socially important crop - sugar beet - the plan for the republic is not fulfilled by 10.4%, in particular, in Almaty region the plan is fulfilled only by 50%, in Zhambyl region by 74%. On mineral fertilizers weak work is noted in all regions, except Kyzylorda region. The plan to increase the share of elite seeds was fulfilled by 96%.
On the instructions of the Head of State, we together with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation have a task to increase the area of irrigated land with the use of water-saving technologies up to 150 thousand hectares per year. The fact today is 56 thousand hectares, or 37%," the speaker noted.
According to him, practically in all oblasts there are still risks of non-fulfillment of this indicator, so akimats need to accelerate work in this direction.
As for the equipment, the actual renewal of machinery and tractor fleet amounted to 3.1% with the plan of 5.5%.
The government has allocated preferential financing for leasing of domestic agricultural machinery at ‘pure’ 5%. Applications are already being accepted. Akimats of regions need to conduct explanatory work among agricultural producers and ensure the achievement of planned indicators. On the part of the Government all the necessary work has been done as soon as possible," the head of the Ministry of Agriculture reminded colleagues from the regions.
In parallel, it is necessary to carry out qualitative work on the inventory of agricultural machinery. A special algorithm of joint actions has been communicated to local executive bodies.
In the livestock industry in order to reduce import dependence on milk and poultry meat for akimats indicators for the creation and expansion of dairy farms, poultry farms meat direction. For example, in dairy cattle breeding in accordance with the task of import substitution in the current year planned to commission 65 airy cattle breeding with a capacity of 373 thousand tons of milk. For these purposes 100 billion tenge have been allocated from the republican budget. At the end of the first half of the year 16 projects with a capacity of 67 thousand tons of milk were put into operation. The fulfillment of the annual plan amounted to 24.6%.
An integral part of realization of the above projects is acquisition of highly productive pedigree cattle. Within the framework of construction of airy cattle breedings, import of 30 thousand head of breeding cattle is planned this year. 8 regions imported 7.4 thousand cattle, or 24.6% of the planned volume.
On creation and expansion of poultry farms of meat direction in the current year planned 10 projects with a total capacity of about 72 thousand tons of poultry meat, of which 2 projects in Almaty and Kyzylorda regions, or 20% of the plan.
The Minister also noted that the execution of the indicative plan for the construction and acquisition of veterinary stations, cattle burial grounds or incinerators, slaughterhouses by regional akimats is not at the proper level. Practically all oblasts, except for North Kazakhstan region and Zhetysu region did not cope with the set task.
For epizootic well-being and development of veterinary service potential the regions should be necessarily provided with these facilities.
The planned volume of attracted investments in agro-industrial complex is 1.7 trillion tenge. At the end of 6 months of this year, this indicator for the republic amounted to about 410 billion tenge, or 24% of the plan," Saparov said.
Only Pavlodar Region has fulfilled more than 50% of the plan. The rest of the regions have low indicators. In this regard, akimats need to strengthen the work to achieve the annual indicator.
23.07.2024, 14:30 5006
Soft loans for first time reached 580 billion tenge
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the measures taken to increase agricultural production, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov and akims of a number of regions reported on the work carried out in this direction. The progress of implementation by the regions of the Roadmap, implemented in order to achieve the task set by the President to increase the volume of gross agricultural output by two times within five years was considered.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, for 6 months of 2024, the volume of gross agricultural output increased by 3.4% and amounted to 1.6 trillion tenge. The index of physical volume (IPV) of livestock production amounted to 103.5%, IPV of crop production 103%. Achievement of the planned indicator at the level of 11.6% will be achieved in the 2nd half of the year, after the completion of harvesting works.
An important direction of our work is the qualitative and timely fulfillment of the Roadmap for doubling the volume of gross agricultural output for 2024-2028. This year's plan to increase gross output of the industry is 111%. According to the results of 6 months, the growth amounted to 103%. At the same time, we will see the effect of crop production in the fall. On the instructions of the Head of State, all necessary conditions for the development of the industry have been created. Kazakhstan should fully provide itself with all basic foodstuffs and export them. The government will allocate all necessary resources for this purpose. Development of agriculture is one of the main tasks, which is under my special contro,l" Olzhas Bektenov emphasized, instructing the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats to take exhaustive measures to achieve the indicators of the Roadmap.
The total sown area in Kazakhstan in 2024 amounted to 23.8 million hectares. Diversification plans for the current year have been fully achieved. Thus, the area of wheat was reduced by 450.3 thousand hectares, oilseed crops were increased by 608 thousand hectares, sugar beet by 9.4 thousand hectares. The area of water-intensive crops was reduced: rice by 6.9 thousand hectares, cotton by 16 thousand hectares.
Positive results were noted in Kyzylorda oblast on the implementation of the Road Map. The indicator on reduction of sown areas of rice and introduction of water-saving technologies was overfulfilled in the region. The region has fulfilled the plan on mineral fertilizers application by 100%.
In order to support the industry, this year the channels of financing for agrarians have been expanded to the maximum extent possible, including through the involvement of social and business corporations. Direct subsidizing of financial institutions and guaranteeing loans of agro-industrial complex subjects have been introduced.
Prime Minister noted that the coverage of agrarians with preferential financing should be brought to 100%, including through social and business corporations.
Significant funds have been allocated for spring field work and leasing of agricultural machinery. For the first time the volume of preferential lending reached 580 billion tenge - in previous years this volume did not exceed 180 billion tenge. The measures taken allowed agrarians to carry out all the necessary agro-technical activities in full. At the same time, the share of elite seeds used by them increased from 7.1% to 9%.
At the end of 6 months in the agricultural sector attracted 410 billion tenge of investment. The planned volume for the current year is 1.7 trillion tenge. Head of the Government emphasized the need for quality monitoring and control over the implementation of priority investment projects.
If for the whole 2023 year 679 thousand tons of fertilizers were applied, farmers purchased 1.1 million tons of fertilizers in the half-year period alone. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that it is necessary to bring the annual level of application of mineral fertilizers to 1.5 million tons.
Prime Minister noted that timely measures to combat locusts are of paramount importance for the future harvest. For this purpose 4.2 billion tenge is provided from the republican budget. In addition, 3.9 billion tenge has been allocated from the reserve of the Government. More than 400 units of special equipment are involved in chemical treatments. As of today, protective measures have been completed in most regions. A lot of work has been done, as a result of which the mass spread of locusts has been prevented.
In preparation for the harvesting period, regional akimats have been instructed to ensure full readiness of grain receiving enterprises to accept grain of the new harvest and organize uninterrupted operation of the bread processing plants before the beginning of all works.
19.07.2024, 16:11 17851
Tourist flow in East Kazakhstan region increased by 2.7%
Images | primeminister.kz
The Government of Kazakhstan has allocated an additional 22.7 billion tenge from the emergency reserve to eliminate the consequences of spring floods and the restoration of destroyed infrastructure facilities. The corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
Funds will be directed to akimats for restoration, reconstruction, construction of roads, as well as bridges and culverts in Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.
In particular, 31 projects will be implemented in Aktobe region, including repair of culverts on Irgiz-Nura, Irgiz-Kutikol, Kumtogai roads, road to Wil village, reconstruction of the bridge across the Wil river, construction of a bridge crossing in Aike village of Aitekebi district.
In Akmola region, reconstruction of the section of the highway to the city of Atbasar, the highway Atbasar-Sochinskoye, repair of the highway Zhaltyr-Makinsk, access to the village of Koluton, Zhambyl and other settlements will be carried out. In total 14 directions.
In Kostanay region funds will be used for 22 directions of repair and reconstruction of roads, bridges and about 10 culverts.
In North-Kazakhstan region it is planned to repair 10 roads, including in the direction of Kokshetau-Omsk, as well as to conduct average repair of culverts on 22 km.
The allocated funds will allow local executive bodies to timely restore the affected sections of roads after floods, ensuring safe movement of the population.
It should be noted that on July 17, 2024 Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the restoration of housing and infrastructure after floods. During the meeting, Head of the Government instructed to accelerate the pace of recovery work, mobilize people and equipment to promptly solve the problems.
18.07.2024, 14:44 17531
Kazakhstan signs $75mln worth meat export contracts with China
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparbayev held a meeting with the top managers of CITIC Construction and Beijing Capital Agro for discussing meat exports issues, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Those attending the meeting were also the representatives of local companies - LLP Meat Processing and Service, Elimai Kokpekti, Astana Agroproduct, Agro Silk Way, Zhake Peasant Farm, and Kazakhstan Meat Union.
The Kazakh minister underlined the importance of the Kazakh-Chinese partnership in agriculture.
China has been one our major trade partner in agriculture. In 2023, agricultural commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and China made $1.3 billion, which is 67% more against 2022. The volume of agricultural exports to China rose twofold and reached $1 billion," Aidarbek Saparov said.
In his words, Kazakhstan’s exports to China include cereals and oil crops, vegetable edible oils.
However, we see enormous potential for increasing volumes of exports through livestock products," he noted, highlighting that Kazakhstan creates conditions for effective use and development of export potential, manufacture of ecologically safe products and feed production.
This year, in line with the President’s instruction, the ministry stepped up the work on diversification of crop lands, with forage crop lands enlarged by 314 hectares.
In February 2024, the government of China lifted restrictions on the export of meat products from Kazakhstan’s southeastern regions, which enabled to resume beef exports to China in June. Three new contracts worth $75 million are expected to the signed.
Chinese companies expressed interest in a long-term collaboration with Kazakhstan in purchase of beef and cattle.
For instance, Beijing Capital Agro intends to invest over $600 million in beef cattle production till 2030. The project will let set up new feeding platforms, more than 600 peasant farms. More than 3,500 people are expected to be employed within the project’s implementation.
At the end of the meeting, Meat Processing and Service company LLP, Agro silk Way and Astana Agroproduct entered into three contracts with China on meat exports and live cattle delivery.
18.07.2024, 11:38 17681
Kazakhstan becomes major durum wheat supplier to EU
Images | Depositphotos
According to a report by the European Commission, in 2024-2025, the share of durum wheat supplies from Kazakhstan to the European Union in the first two weeks of July increased to 68.5%, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the European Commission, the share of durum wheat supplies from Kazakhstan to the EU increased to 68.5% or 19,062 tons. These figures for 2023-2024 were 26.5% and 10,341 tons, respectively.
In addition to Kazakhstan, the top 3 durum wheat suppliers are Türkiye and Canada.
Kazakhstan - 68.5% or 19,062 tons
Türkiye - 27.7% or 7,704 tons
Canada - 3.7% or 1,043 tons.
12.07.2024, 18:55 43696
National Bank of Kazakhstan reduces base rate to 14.25%
Images | instagram/national_bank_of_kazakhstan
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan decreased the base rate by 25 basis points and has set it at 14.25% with a corridor of +/-1 percentage point, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Annual inflation continued to gradually decline in May and June of this year, developing within the forecasts of the National Bank below their central value. Inflation expectations of the population have decreased after the April high values. The external inflationary background is becoming less favorable due to rising world food prices and accelerating inflation in Russia. Pro-inflationary pressure remains in the domestic economy due to persistent domestic demand supported by fiscal stimulus and consumer lending, as well as ongoing reform of regulated prices.
The National Bank will monitor incoming data, including the stable part of inflation and the trajectory of convergence of overall inflation to the target. As part of the upcoming forecasting round in August, the emerging balance of risks will be assessed, including the parameters of fiscal policy, as well as the effect of monetary easing due to the exchange rate factor. Moderately tight monetary conditions will be maintained for a long time to consolidate the trend of slowing price growth and achieve the inflation target of 5%.
Annual inflation decreased to 8.4% in June 2024 and was within the forecasts of the National Bank below their central value. Lower food inflation and the reduced pace of implementation of tariff reform were the main contribution to the slowdown in price growth. Nevertheless, among the components of annual inflation, the prices of paid services continue to show the greatest growth amid the ongoing Tariff-for-Investment program and the rise in price of market services.
Monthly inflation in June continued to slow down to 0.4%, falling below the historical average (0.5%). The indicators of core and seasonally adjusted inflation increased slightly in June after a decrease in previous months.
Inflation expectations of the population remain volatile: they decreased from the high values as of April, but increased slightly in June amid some weakening of the exchange rate. By the end of 2024, professional financial market participants expect lower inflation than before, reacting to the downward trajectory of actual price growth.
The external inflationary environment is becoming less favorable. The cost of food on world markets has continued to gradually rise in recent months after a significant decline over the previous year. In particular, prices for vegetable oils and dairy products have increased.
External monetary conditions remain tight. The Fed does not plan to cut rates until there are clear signs that inflation is approaching the target. The ECB, in turn, in the context of a decrease in core inflation and inflation expectations, began to ease policy after holding rates unchanged for a long time. Amid the continued growth of current inflation, the Central Bank of Russia expects a longer period of maintaining tight monetary conditions and allows for key rate hike.
Economic growth according to the short-term economic indicator for January - May 2024 is estimated at 3.7% YoY. Business activity is supported by domestic and external demand. Continued fiscal stimulus, higher real wages, and increased investment in the non-resource sector contribute to steady domestic demand. The indicators of business activity monitored by the National Bank have been in a positive zone for several months in a row.
Pro-inflationary risks remain. From the external environment, they are due to higher inflation in Russia and an increase in world food prices; in the domestic environment, they are due to the uncertainty of fiscal policy parameters, continuation of reforms in regulated prices, te preservation of stable domestic demand with unanchored inflation expectations and growing consumer lending.
The National Bank will monitor incoming data, including the steady part of price growth and the trajectory of convergence of overall inflation to the target. The upcoming forecasting round will assess the emerging balance of risks, including fiscal policy parameters, as well as the effect of monetary easing due to the exchange rate factor.
Monetary conditions will be maintained moderately tight for a longer time to consolidate the trend of slowing price growth and achieve the inflation target of 5%.
The next planned base rate decision of the Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be announced on August 29, 2024 at 12:00 (Astana time).
