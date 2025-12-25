24.12.2025, 09:40 15176
Winners of Presidential Literary Award for Young Authors announced
The President of Kazakhstan signed a decree awarding the Special Presidential Literary Prize for Young Writers and Poets in 2025, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
This year’s laureates are:
- Arman Almenbet — Prose Category, Tergeushi;
- Sayan Iszhanov — Poetry Category, Qumdagy Hikaya (Story in the Sand) collection;
- Baurzhan Mustafiyev — Drama Category, Aq Kiyiz (White Felt) play;
- Aыsylan Tilegenov — Children’s Literature Category, Zhazda Atamnyn Aulynda… (In My Grandfather’s Village in Summer…) collection.
24.12.2025, 18:24 14566
Astana has a special status and should serve as example of modern urban planning - Tokayev
Addressing a meeting on the development of Astana city, President Tokayev said that priority attention should be given to the formation of a harmonious urban space, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Creating the most comfortable conditions for citizens’ lives and work must be the top priority for akims at all levels. The capital has a special status and should serve as an example of modern urban plannign. In this regard, Astana has already achieved certain results, with a unified approach to shaping the urban environment. This was noted by heads of state during the global summits held here in the summer of this year. President Xi Jinping gave a positive assessment, saying that our city has significantly improved its appearance. This shows that even such major leaders of world powers pay attention to the state of our cities when visiting Kazakhstan. This must certainly be kept in mind," said the President.
He also pointed out positive changes in landscaping the city in the past two years:
According to him, 150 facades in the historic part of the city are planned to be renovated over the next five years, with street landscaping works to be carried out simultaneously.
23.12.2025, 20:37 31171
Istanbul Hosts Discussion on Kazakhstan’s Entrepreneurial Potential
At the initiative of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, a roundtable discussion was organized to address the current situation of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs conducting business activities in Istanbul, as well as pressing issues arising in the course of their operations, to identify prospects for further development of cooperation and to expand business ties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by an advisor to the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Safaraul Yilmaz, as well as entrepreneurs operating in the fields of tourism, HoReCa, logistics, trade, and industry in Istanbul. The meeting was held in an open and constructive dialogue format, during which participants shared their experiences and raised specific issues.
During the meeting, entrepreneurs highlighted issues related to legal and administrative barriers to doing business, taxation specifics, licensing and permit procedures, and put forward a number of proposals aimed at further developing trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, including the promotion of exports of Kazakhstani products.
In his remarks, the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, emphasized that supporting citizens of Kazakhstan engaged in entrepreneurial activities abroad is one of the key priorities, noting that the Consulate General will continue to provide the necessary consular and legal support.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen interaction with Kazakhstani entrepreneurs in Istanbul and to hold meetings in this format on a regular basis.
23.12.2025, 20:10 30616
Kazakhstan appoints First Vice Minister of AI and Digital Development
Rostislav Konyashkin has been appointed First Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
Rostislav Konyashkin assumed the post by the respective decree of the Government.
Born in 1989 in Taraz, Konyashkin graduated from M.V. Lomonosov Moscow State University and L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University. He began his professional career in 2011 as a consultant in the private sector. Between 2011 and 2012, he worked for Intergas Central Asia and KazTransCom ERP-Service. From 2012 to 2014, he held various positions at Astana Innovations.
In 2024 and 2025, Konyashkin held the post of Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Aerospace Industry. Since October 2025, he has served as Deputy Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development before being promoted to First Vice Minister.
23.12.2025, 17:30 30336
President hands over keys to apartments to employees of Prosecutor General's Office, State Guard Service, and MIA
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has presented key to apartments to a group of employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office, State Guard Service, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Addressing a ceremonial meeting in the Akorda, the Head of State highlighted strategic importance of ensuring national security, safeguarding the rights of citizens, and protecting public order.
You make a tremendous contribution to preserving stability and peace in the country, tirelessly working in the name of justice and the establishment of the Law and Order principle in society. Despite the difficult working conditions, you faithfully serve the state as highly professional and responsible specialists. I express my sincere gratitude to all of you. Exemplary service must always be duly recognized. The state will consistently support citizens as devoted to their duty as you," said the President.
22.12.2025, 15:11 42316
Kazakhstan and Algeria Discussed Cooperation in the Field of Digitalization
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov held talks with the Minister of Knowledge Economy, Start-ups and Microenterprises of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Noureddine Ouadah, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed in detail promising areas of joint activity in the field of digitalization and the knowledge economy, as well as potential projects between public organizations and private companies of two countries.
A. Akhmetov briefed the Algerian minister on the Head of State's initiatives in development of digitalization and artificial intelligence in Kazakhstan, and provided him with the texts of the President's Address to the Nation and his speech at the forum “Digital Bridge 2025”.
N.Ouadah praised our country's success in developing a national digital ecosystem, the effective use of supercomputers, and the widespread implementation of artificial intelligence. He emphasized that political support for the digital vector of economic development at the level of the President of the country is a main factor for success.
The Algerian minister expressed interest in studying and implementing an experience of Kazakhstan as the main digital hub in the Eurasian region on the systemic development of this innovative sector and the formation of promising infrastructure.
During the meeting, the Algerian minister was presented with a draft memorandum of understanding and cooperation prepared by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Overall, the interlocutors outlined a joint action plan, including exchanges of expert delegations, to achieve rapidly mutually beneficial results in this area.
19.12.2025, 18:44 82401
Kazakhstan submits draft roadmap for nuclear cooperation to IAEA
A Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Nuclear Energy Agency Gumar Sergazin and IAEA Deputy Director General Hua Liu held a meeting at the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Agency.
During the talks, the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA were discussed, including plans for engagement within the cycles of the IAEA Technical Cooperation Programmes for 2026/27 and 2028/29. The Kazakhstani side presented a draft roadmap for cooperation, prepared following agreements reached between Almassadam Satkaliyev, Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency, and IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi during the 69th IAEA General Conference in September 2025.
The draft roadmap outlines a set of comprehensive priority areas, including the safe development of nuclear power and strengthened regulation, human resource development, scientific and educational infrastructure, expanded use of nuclear medicine, as well as measures in environmental protection, climate change, food safety, veterinary science, and water resources.
Regarding the construction of nuclear power plants and the development of nuclear infrastructure, the Kazakhstani side highlighted the need for continued IAEA support in strengthening the national regulatory authority, as well as in developing and adapting the regulatory and legal framework for the design, construction, and operation of nuclear power plants.
As a result of the meeting, further steps were identified, including the establishment of an IAEA working team to review the draft roadmap and prepare recommendations.
19.12.2025, 16:10 82786
President of Kazakhstan Delivers Lecture at United Nations University
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the United Nations University in Tokyo, where he delivered a lecture titled "Rebuilding Strategic Trust in an Era of Turbulence: Kazakhstan’s Vision for a More Just and Stable World", akorda.kz reports.
I am proud to stand here as the first Head of State from our part of the world to address this distinguished institution. I regard this as a sign of genuine trust in Kazakhstan’s growing international role and as recognition of our continued efforts to advance multilateralism and uphold global stability. The United Nations is of special significance for me, as I had the privilege of serving as Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of its Office at Geneva, as well as Secretary-General at the Conference on Disarmament," - said the President.
The Head of State congratulated the university’s staff on the anniversary marking 50 years since the start of its activities and highlighted the United Nations University’s contribution to developing practical solutions for the benefit of the entire international community.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that the principles of Japanese ethics resonate with his own convictions, according to which true strength rests in harmony, wisdom and responsible leadership.
As Prince Shotoku wrote in the 7th century - "harmony is to be valued above all." Today, the same principle remains central to statecraft and international relations, and it is strongly reflected in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy," - noted the President.
The Head of State went on to outline his vision for building a more just and stable world amid escalating crises and the significant weakening of mechanisms of multilateral cooperation.
The number and intensity of armed conflicts worldwide has reached its highest level in decades, while global military spending last year hit a record 2.7 trillion dollars. At the same time, rivalry between major countries is gaining its highest extent of tension that has already made the Security Council of the United Nations unable to tackle any of large-scale international conflicts," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.
In his view, for international institutions to function effectively, the global community urgently needs to restore mutual trust and predictability.
A renewed culture of strategic trust must therefore anchor international cooperation and collective decision-making. In this spirit, Kazakhstan has been consistently advancing these pillars through initiatives such as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia and the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. It is clear that no state can meet today’s challenges alone. Only principled and effective collective action can deliver lasting results. In this context, the United Nations must continue to play a central role in the multilateral system as the universal and indispensable organization," - the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.
At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that the United Nations’ capabilities are increasingly constrained by growing geopolitical polarization and declining trust among major powers. He went on to note that, as a result, comprehensive UN reform is no longer a matter of rhetoric, but a shared priority and a strategic necessity.
Any meaningful reform must begin with a renewed commitment to the UN Charter. Its core principles - sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes must be upheld universally and without exception. Yet, some provisions of the Charter no longer reflect the realities of the 21st century, including those that unfair to Japan and other countries greatly supporting the UN. The world has changed, while the Charter has not kept pace. I believe the time has come for a responsible dialogue on how to ensure that it remains credible and relevant for the future," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan’s standing on the international stage is directly underpinned by the progress achieved at home. In his view, it is responsible domestic policy that forms the foundation of effective diplomacy.
I attach particular importance to developing education and international academic collaboration, especially in areas where global transformation is accelerating. These priorities are fully aligned with the mission of the United Nations University. This year, Kazakhstan became a home for the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan. Building on this foundation, Kazakhstan would be honored to host a regional branch of the United Nations University in Almaty. Its activities could focus primarily on water and climate security, conflict prevention and peacebuilding, sustainable development and AI governance," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed.
In conclusion, the Head of State stated Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening institutional partnership between the United Nations University and leading Kazakh universities in the areas of joint research, academic exchanges and graduate training programs.
The United Nations University is a global research and educational center headquartered in Tokyo, established by the UN General Assembly. It brings together 13 institutes located in 12 countries worldwide.
18.12.2025, 16:45 91581
Kazakhstan’s Senate approves amendments to subsoil use code
Following two readings, the Senate approved the Law "On Amendments and Additions to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Subsoil and Subsoil Use," Qazinform News Agency reports.
The amendments are aimed at further improving the subsoil use system, particularly by attracting investment into subsoil development, enhancing transparency, and advancing the digitalization of subsoil use processes.
Specifically, the amendments provide for:
- granting strategic investors implementing large industrial and innovation projects valued at over 14.5 million MCI a priority right to explore and extract solid minerals;
- increasing the share of domestic content in works and services from 50% to 70% during exploration and extraction of minerals, including uranium;
- introducing mechanisms for conducting electronic auctions to grant subsoil use rights;
- granting subsoil use rights for facilities involving technogenic mineral formations located within populated areas;
- strengthening liability for concealing or deliberately providing false information on subsoil and subsoil use in reporting;
- prohibiting the extraction of rock mass and/or the movement of soil at solid mineral exploration sites without authorization or in violation of permit requirements, and other related provisions.
