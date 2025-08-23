Kazakhstan commissions 1.3GW of new capacity

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industry as part of the implementation of the President’s instructions given at the expanded Government session on attracting advanced technologies and investments in this sector, primeminister.kz reports.





The meeting was attended by Assistant to the President for Economic Affairs Kanat Sharlapayev, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspaev, Chairman of the Board of the National Welfare Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" Nurlan Zhakupov, and Acting Chairman of the Board of JSC "NAC Kazatomprom" Marat Tulebayev.





The Prime Minister emphasized the need for modernization of existing production facilities and infrastructure, expansion of geological exploration, introduction of modern processing technologies, and the development of a research base.





According to the Ministry of Industry and Construction, the production of rare and rare-earth metals accounts for 2.4% of Kazakhstan’s metallurgy. Since 2018, state funding for the industry has amounted to 67 billion tenge.





Large-scale geological exploration is underway: 25 sites are being studied at a scale of 1:50,000 with a total area of 100,000 sq. km. In 2024, 38 promising deposits of solid minerals were discovered. By 2025, geological and geophysical exploration coverage of the country will reach 2,038,000 sq. km, and by 2026 - 2.2 million sq. km.





Currently, Kazakhstan produces beryllium, tantalum, niobium, scandium, titanium, rhenium, osmium, and additionally extracts bismuth, antimony, selenium, and tellurium. In addition, technologies for extracting gallium and indium are available.





Promising areas of the industry include the production and recycling of battery materials, heat-resistant alloys, semiconductor materials, and the recycling of permanent magnets.





Overall, the Government is taking measures for the further development of the industry. A Comprehensive Plan for 2024-2028 is being implemented. Funds have been allocated for the modernization of the rare metals workshop at RSE "Zhezkazganredmet." To attract investors, access to geological information, including rare and rare-earth metals, has been ensured.





Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed to focus efforts on in-depth exploration of subsoil resources, accelerated registration and accounting of technogenic mineral formations, development of battery material production and recycling, as well as active production of heat-resistant nickel alloys. In addition, attention was paid to the work on creating a Regional Research Center for Rare and Rare-Earth Metals on the basis of RSE "National Center for Technology Foresight."