23.07.2025, 15:00 9681
Kazakhstan establishing national cargo airline
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
This has been announced during a meeting on aviation development chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.
The meeting on Wednesday discussed the implementation of the President’s directives to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as an aviation hub, especially the development of air hubs as well as ground infrastructure upgrade. Special focus was placed on the establishment of a national cargo airline.
According to the Transport Ministry, Kazakhstani airlines carried 7.2 million passengers in the first half of 2025, up 6% year on year. The country’s airports served up to 14.4 million people. Every week, Kazakhstani airlines operate 849 domestic flights on 61 routes.
Over the past years, Kazakhstan has reconstructed 20 runways, 19 terminals as well as built a new airport in Turkistan. As Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev said, this year, Kazakhstan’s aircraft fleets will be replenished with 16 units, of which six have already been purchased. The Central Asian nation plans to expand its aircraft fleet to up to 221 units by the end of 2030.
Kazakhstan will also open and resume 36 air routes throughout the current year. The country also eyes nearly 2.9 billion US dollars as part of investment projects in the aviation sector, including the construction of new airports at tourist sites such as Katon-Karagay, Zaisan, Kenderli, Arkalyk as well as the re-construction of 10 runways, 10 terminals and special equipment upgrade.
During the meeting, the implementation of the initiative on the establishment of a national cargo airline was discussed as well. This strategic move aims to better serve the sustainable growth in the global air cargo market, which is, currently, estimated at 57.7 million tons, of which around 15% pass via the air space of Kazakhstan.
Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Samruk Kazyna, said the national cargo airline’s first flight is expected to take off in early 2026.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.07.2025, 19:46 1526
Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector attracts 616 billion tenge of investments in H1 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov has held today a meeting to discuss the results of the agro-industrial sector’s development in the first half of 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Key issues on the agenda were fodder conservation, veterinary safety and boosting investment activity in the sector.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhehanuly reported citing data from local akimats, that 13.2 million tonnes of hay have been prepared to date, which is 53.8% of the planned volume.
North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola and Zhambyl regions are leading in terms of forage conservation, with Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Karaganda regions lagging behind, he said.
In this regard, the regions were entrusted with intensifying interregional cooperation, launching hay harvesting in the northern regions, and ensuring control over fodder prices and preventing their unjustified rise.
Attraction of investment in agricultural sector remains a priority. In H1 2025, fixed investments in agro-industrial complex amounted to 616.6 billion tenge. Of this amount, 442.7 billion tenge were spent on agriculture and fisheries, 104.2 billion - on food production, and 69.7 billion - on beverage production.
Shymkent, Almaty cities, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Almaty, Akmola and Abai regions achieved the highest results in investment attraction. At the same time, low level of utilization of funds was observed in Astana, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Ulytau regions.
683 investment projects worth 3.4 trillion tenge are planned to be implemented under the Agro-Industrial Sector Development Road Map for 2025-2027. Over 50 projects have already been commissioned in Turkistan, Almaty and Kostanay regions.
The meeting also focused on the issues related to the development of the fishing industry, timely vaccination of animals, purchase of ear tags, and livestock identification. It was noted that most veterinary stations in the regions still lack their own infrastructure.
758 veterinary infrastructure facilities, including 428 veterinary stations, 233 cattle burial pits, and 97 slaughterhouses are planned to be built this year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.07.2025, 08:52 1706
Global coal demand to remain on plateau in 2025, 2026: IEA
Tell a friend
Global coal demand is likely to remain broadly unchanged this year and next, despite short-term fluctuations across several major markets in the first half of 2025, according to the IEA’s latest update on the sector released on Thursday, WAM reports.
The Coal Mid-Year Update shows that global coal demand increased to a new all-time high in 2024 of around 8.8 billion tonnes, up 1.5% from 2023, as rising consumption in China, India, Indonesia and other emerging economies more than offset declines in advanced economies in Europe, North America and northeast Asia.
However, several of those trends reversed in the first half of 2025 as demand declined in China and India due to weaker growth in electricity consumption and strong increases in power generation from renewable sources. By contrast, coal use grew by around 10% in the United States as robust growth in electricity demand combined with higher natural gas prices drove up coal consumption for power generation. In the European Union, coal demand was broadly flat, with lower consumption by industry offsetting higher demand from electricity generation.
Despite these short-term variations, the report notes that the underlying structural drivers of the world’s coal use remain broadly unchanged. As a result, it forecasts a slight increase in global coal demand in 2025, followed by a marginal decline in 2026, bringing demand to just below 2024 levels. This remains consistent with the forecast published in December in Coal 2024, the IEA’s annual coal market report, with the main changes of note since then including downward revisions for global economic growth and the important energy policy shift in favour of coal in the United States.
Over the whole of 2025, coal demand in China is expected to decline slightly, by less than 1%. In the United States, demand is forecast to grow by around 7%, and in the European Union, it is set to decrease by nearly 2%.
While we have seen contrasting trends in different regions in the first half of 2025, these do not alter the underlying trajectory of global coal demand," said IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security Keisuke Sadamori. "We expect the world’s coal consumption to remain broadly flat this year and next, in line with our previous forecast, although short-term fluctuations remain possible in different regions due to weather conditions and the high degree of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. As in past years, global coal trends continue to be shaped overwhelmingly by China, which consumes almost 30% more coal than the rest of the world combined."
The power sector remains the dominant source of coal demand in China and globally. But industrial use of coal in China, particularly in steel and chemicals, is also large enough to influence global trends.
Global coal production is expected to rise to a new record in 2025, driven by continued output growth in China and India, which rely on coal for ensuring their energy security priorities. However, the report anticipates a decline in global coal production in 2026, as high stock levels and lower prices begin to weigh on supply.
Coal trade volumes, which rose steadily in recent years, are projected to contract in 2025 for the first time since the 2020 Covid-related downturn. This decline is expected to continue into 2026, which would mark the first consecutive two-year drop in global coal trade volumes this century, according to IEA data.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.07.2025, 18:04 5526
Kazakhstan's 3 key oil refineries show significant operational performance in H1 2025
Images | KazMunayGas
Tell a friend
In January-June 2025, Kazakhstan’s three key oil refineries recorded a significant growth, with the total oil processing volumes hitting 8.83 million tons, which is 685,000 tons more against the same period in 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This was stated at a meeting of KMG CEO Askhat Khassenov with the heads subsidiary companies in Atyrau. The meeting focused on production activities of KMG’s key oil processing and petrochemical assets.
Some 6.84 million tons of light petroleum products (petrol, diesel and jet fuel etc) were manufactured in the reporting period, showing 4.44% or 893,000 tons of year-on-year increase.
The overall processing depth at the three refineries reached 89.61%, and the yield of light oil products reached 77.53%. At the same time, the combustion of process fuel and the volume of irrecoverable losses were reduced by 0.78%, or 7,333 tons.
The Atyrau Oil Refinery processed almost 2.89 million tons of oil. The depth of processing at the plant reached 88.7%, and light oil products release made 77.29%. Notably, from May 1, the plant reduced oil processing tariff from 54,450 to 47,000 tenge per a ton.
The Pavlodar Oil Refinery processed some 2.87 million tons of oil, achieving the highest rates of refining depth of 91.81%, with the yield of light oil products at 73.44%.
The Shymkent Oil Refinery made the biggest contribution to the overall volume, having processed nearly 3.07 million tons of oil and raising the volume of light oil products release to 81.72%, with the processing depth at 88.14%. The PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP was assigned to facilitate the expansion of the plant’s capacity to 12 million tons.
The completion of the modernization of the LLP JV Caspi Bitum became a key event in the reporting period. The plant now has the capacity of processing up to 1.5 million tons of oil and producing 750,000 tons of bitumen per year. In two months since its launch after modernization, the plant has already processed over 216 thousand tons of oil and produced over 78,000 tons of bitumen, providing the country's road builders with high-quality products.
The KPI petrochemical complex also demonstrates sustainable dynamics producing almost 220,000 tons of polypropylene.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.07.2025, 17:09 8931
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan strengthen strategic partnership in digital finance
Images | uza.uz
Tell a friend
A significant step in the development of Uzbekistan’s private sector and digital economy has been taken through a strategic agreement between the country’s leading payment system, Click, and Central Asia’s largest financial group, Halyk Bank, UzA reports.
Under the agreement, Halyk Bank will acquire a 49 percent stake in Click for $176.4 million. In return, Click’s shareholders will purchase a 49 percent stake in Halyk Bank’s subsidiary in Uzbekistan, JSCB Tenge Bank, for $60.76 million. This transaction marks the largest deal in the history of Uzbekistan’s private sector.
The partnership aims to advance innovative financial services in the country. The synergy between Click and Tenge Bank is expected to foster the introduction of new digital solutions for both private users and businesses. At the same time, both entities will retain their status as independent legal entities.
As part of the cooperation, Tenge Bank’s banking products will be integrated into Click’s digital ecosystem. Over 70,000 partner services currently using Click will gain expanded access to corporate banking tools, creating a unified platform for comprehensive business services.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.07.2025, 19:16 14611
Kazakhstan approves 2025-2040 oil processing strategy
Images | KazMunaiGas
Tell a friend
Kazakh Government has approved a long-term Concept of Development of Oil Processing Sector for 2025-2040 aimed at increasing the sector’s competitiveness amid the global energy transition, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The document elaborated by the Ministry of Energy provides for investments in infrastructure modernization, expansion of exports and integration of sustainable practices, which will enable the country to solidify its positions at the markets of Central and South Asia.
The strategy is based on recent achievements: after the modernization of the key oil refineries in Atyrau, Pavlodar and Shymkent, the country's annual oil processing capacity reached 17 million tons. The depth of processing increased to 89%, while motor-fuel production meets Euro-4 and higher standards. These improvements allowed to satisfy domestic demand by 90-95% and create a basis for the export of high-value added products.
The document reflects the need to adapt to global challenges including growth in demand in petroleum products in Asia - projected annually at 2-3% by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency - and decarbonization pressure. Kazakhstan plans to integrate ESG principles into the sector and shift to the renewable energy sources in production.
Key priorities of the strategy include:
- full provision of the domestic market with high-quality petroleum products with a projected consumption growth by 1.5-2% per annum due to urbanization and industrial development;
- intensifying exports to the markets of China, India and Central Asian states, in order to increase the share of exports in the overall production volume to 30% by 2040;
- development of petrochemical industry through the establishment of new chains including production of polymers and fertilizers, with the attraction of up to $5 billion of investments;
- increasing contributions to GDP through the deepening of processing and creation of new jobs;
- improvement of regulatory framework and personnel potential, including partnerships with international companies for the exchange of technologies;
Relevant state agencies, Samruk-Kazyna Fund, KazMunayGas National Company, KAZENERGY Association and sectoral experts were involved in the elaboration of the concept.
The document complies with the four UN Sustainable Development Goals including SDG 8 (Decent work and economic growth), SDG 9 (Industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 12 (Responsible consumption and production) and SDG 13 (Climate action).
The strategy may help attract foreign investments from partners, given Kazakhstan’s oil reserves of 30 billion barrels. Amid the global transition to green energy, this positions the country as a regional leader in transition to high-technological processing.
The implementation of the document will begin in 2025 with the pilot projects aimed at digitalization of oil refineries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.07.2025, 13:43 26136
Import, export volumes via Khorgos port surpass 20 mln tons in H1 2025
Images | russian.news.cn
Tell a friend
Khorgos port’s import and export volumes exceeded 20 million tons in the first half of this year, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Xinhua.
In January-June 2025, import and export volumes via the port of Khorgos reached 22.255 million tons, edging up 4.3% year-on-year, the data by the Khorgos Customs showed.
It added year-to-date import and export volumes by rail through Khorgos port stood at 6.923 million tons, marking a 22% rise.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.07.2025, 17:53 58681
Metallurgy accounts for more than 40% of Kazakhstan’s processing industry
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin has chaired today a meeting of the operational headquarters on ensuring the country's economic growth, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Metallurgy remains the main driver of Kazakhstan’s processing industry, accounting for 40.1%.
To keep high paces of growth in metallurgy is an uneasy task. In 2024, the sector demonstrated an unprecedented 6.9%-growth in a ten-year period.
To date production capacities of enterprises have been loaded by 90-100%, which limits the possibility of increasing the output.
In the first half of 2025, the index of the physical volume of production rose by 0.1%.
A special road map was adopted to ensure intensive growth of the sector.
According to Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov, a number of goals set in the road map have already been achieved. Namely, restoration works have been completed at the Zhomart mine. The volumes of zinc concentrate supplies from the Kazzinc's Aktobe Copper Company have been increased. KAZ Minerals Group has delivered large quantities of copper concentrate to the domestic plants.
Serik Zhumangarin entrusted the Ministry of Industry and Construction together with the regional akimats to promptly solve all problematic issues with the heads of enterprises in order to achieve sustainable economic growth.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.07.2025, 17:55 83431
KASE eyes trading in digital tenge
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) Chairman Adil Mukhamedzhanov believes KASE may emerge as a key player in the digital finance market, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Speaking to a press conference on the outcomes of KASE’s operations in the first half of 2025 Wednesday, Mukhamedzhanov said: "The National Bank together with the regulator and market players is finalizing the drafting and adoption of the law on digital financial assets".
I believe Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has a huge role to play in the new digital world. We jointly with the Central Securities Depository are building our internal architecture to foster collaboration for finding our place in the market, he said.
Mukhamedzhanov highlighted that the digital assets market is growing in size and becoming attractive, noting that KASE plans to actively integrate into the sphere.
This is a separate tool and platform. Sure, we can figure out how to integrate these assets into the current system, but it’s easier to create separate sectors for trading of digital financial assets. And, accordingly, we come up with new tools, similar to tokenized tools, he said.
The KASE Chairman noted that the architecture and regulatory mechanisms will be fully formed following the adoption of the law and relative legal acts. "Only then can we talk about specific dates for the launch of trading in digital financial assets".
Mukhamedzhanov also did not rule out the possibility of trading in the digital tenge on KASE.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
25.07.2025, 14:49Kazakhstan proposes to join forces to save Caspian, Aral Seas, glaciers 25.07.2025, 15:122856Team Kazakhstan hauls 5 medals at IPhO-2025 in France 25.07.2025, 13:482671Kazakh PM attends 1st International Environmental Conference in Altai Republic 25.07.2025, 11:352461Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay official visit to Türkiye 25.07.2025, 17:522221Military helicopter disappears from radar in Almaty region, search underway 21.07.2025, 17:3033376Heatwave with temperatures reaching 42C to grip Kazakhstan next three days 22.07.2025, 23:5726936Dimash Qudaibergen awarded People's Artist of Kyrgyzstan title 21.07.2025, 13:4326131Import, export volumes via Khorgos port surpass 20 mln tons in H1 2025 21.07.2025, 23:1125771Kazakhstan to relocate some 500 young saigas to Uzbekistan 21.07.2025, 12:3425506Kazakh President signs into law allied relations treaty with Kyrgyzstan 27.06.2025, 18:09221146President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 16:21217811Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 17:19198591Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 26.06.2025, 21:46185936President Tokayev arrives in Minsk 27.06.2025, 15:23181991Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub