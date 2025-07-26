Kazakhstan establishing national cargo airline

Images | primeminister.kz

This has been announced during a meeting on aviation development chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform News Agency cites primeminister.kz.





The meeting on Wednesday discussed the implementation of the President’s directives to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as an aviation hub, especially the development of air hubs as well as ground infrastructure upgrade. Special focus was placed on the establishment of a national cargo airline.





According to the Transport Ministry, Kazakhstani airlines carried 7.2 million passengers in the first half of 2025, up 6% year on year. The country’s airports served up to 14.4 million people. Every week, Kazakhstani airlines operate 849 domestic flights on 61 routes.





Over the past years, Kazakhstan has reconstructed 20 runways, 19 terminals as well as built a new airport in Turkistan. As Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev said, this year, Kazakhstan’s aircraft fleets will be replenished with 16 units, of which six have already been purchased. The Central Asian nation plans to expand its aircraft fleet to up to 221 units by the end of 2030.





Kazakhstan will also open and resume 36 air routes throughout the current year. The country also eyes nearly 2.9 billion US dollars as part of investment projects in the aviation sector, including the construction of new airports at tourist sites such as Katon-Karagay, Zaisan, Kenderli, Arkalyk as well as the re-construction of 10 runways, 10 terminals and special equipment upgrade.





During the meeting, the implementation of the initiative on the establishment of a national cargo airline was discussed as well. This strategic move aims to better serve the sustainable growth in the global air cargo market, which is, currently, estimated at 57.7 million tons, of which around 15% pass via the air space of Kazakhstan.





Nurlan Zhakupov, CEO of Samruk Kazyna, said the national cargo airline’s first flight is expected to take off in early 2026.