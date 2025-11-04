03.11.2025, 17:08 13711
Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain
Between September and October 2025, Kazakhstan exported two million tons of newly harvested grain, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Ministry of Agriculture.
Compared with 1.8 million tons exported during the same period last year, the latest figures highlight consistent growth in grain exports.
Exports to Uzbekistan increased by 42%, from 738,000 to 1,049,000 tons. Shipments to Kyrgyzstan rose 2.6 times, from 24,000 to 64,000 tons; to Azerbaijan, 3.1 times, from 18,000 to 56,000 tons; to Afghanistan, by 42.5 %, from 73,000 to 104,000 tons; and to Turkmenistan, 2.3 times, from 3,000 to 7,000 tons.
The increase in grain exports underscores Kazakhstan’s strengthening position in international markets and the growing competitiveness of its agricultural products.
03.11.2025, 10:15
OPEC+ to raise oil output in December
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, on Sunday decided to raise oil output by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December, Xinhua reports.
The decision was announced following a virtual meeting of member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, to review global market conditions and the economic outlook, OPEC said in a statement.
In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in low oil inventories, the eight participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 137,000 barrels per day from the 1.65 million barrels per day additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023. This adjustment will be implemented in December 2025," the statement said.
Beyond December, due to seasonality, the eight countries also decided to pause the production increments in January, February and March 2026," OPEC added.
The group's additional voluntary production adjustment of 1.65 million bpd was first introduced in April 2023 and later extended until the end of 2026. OPEC noted that these barrels may be returned in part or in full, depending on market conditions and in a gradual manner.
The eight countries are scheduled to meet again on Nov. 30 to decide on further actions.
31.10.2025, 17:47
Kazakhstan launches $6bn investment projects in mining
Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Yersaiyn Nagaspayev announced that five major mining projects worth six billion US dollars are planned to be implemented in Kazakhstan in the near future, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Speaking to the participants of the KGIR-2025 global investment roundtable, Nagaspayev said that mining and metallurgical sectors are key pillars of economic development of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan is among the world’s top holders of tungsten, uranium and chromite ore resources, as well as occupies leading positions in reserves of manganese, silver и zinc and other strategic minerals and resources, that are increasingly crucial for the global energy transition, said Nagaspayev.
In 2024, the sector accounted for 8% of the country’s GDP, with total output exceeding 29 billion US dollars, of which 21 billion US dollars worth of products went for exports.
Investments in the sector reached 3.6 billion US dollars, and five major investment projects worth a total of more than 6 billion US dollars are planned to be implemented in the near future. These projects will create about 8,000 new jobs, the said minister.
According to him, Kazakhstan is one of the key suppliers of non-ferrous, ferrous, and rare-earth metals. The country is actively working to diversify both its export products and sales markets.
30.10.2025, 17:58
Investment surge: Kazakhstan draws 13.8 trillion tenge over 9 months
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting to discuss implementing the Head of State’s instructions on attracting investment, a key goal outlined in the State of the Nation Address "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation," Kazinform News Agency cites the Government press service.
The meeting focused on improving the efficiency of ministries and akimats (regional governors' administrations) to boost investment volumes and accelerate the launch of investment projects across Kazakhstan. Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, regional akims (governors), and First Deputy Prosecutor General Zhandos Umiraliyev delivered reports.
Olzhas Bektenov stressed the national goal set by the President: to attract $150 billion in foreign investment into the economy by 2029.
According to the Ministry of National Economy, total fixed capital investment (FCI) for the first nine months of 2025 reached 13.8 trillion tenge, marking a 13.5% year-on-year increase. The energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation sectors had the greatest growth. The highest volumes of investment flowed into real estate transactions, transportation, and mining.
Astana City, the Turkistan and Karaganda regions lead the nation in achieving their FCI targets. Conversely, the Atyrau, Ulytau, Abai, and other regions lag behind their goals.
As of October 2025, the number of investment projects implemented as part of the unified national pool reached 185, with plans to launch another 268 projects by the end of the year (an increase from 230 in 2024).
30.10.2025, 13:19
How $22 Trillion in Private Capital Can Become a Driver of Development: Nikolay Podguzov Presented a Solution at FII9 in Riyadh
The Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank, Nikolai Podguzov, took part in one of the world’s key investment forums - the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) organized by the FII Institute in Riyadh, Eurasian Development Bank reports.
Mr. Podguzov joined the panel "Can purpose-driven capital unlock the trillions needed for inclusive growth?", alongside H.E. Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President African Development Bank, Yazeed Saleh AlYahya, CEO, Saudi Eksab for International Investments Company, Makhtar Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Ilan Goldfajn, President Inter-American Development Bank.
The discussion focused on the $4 trillion annual financing gap for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the need to strengthen the collective capacity of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) in bridging this gap.
Nikolai Podguzov emphasized the potential of MDBs in closing the SDG financing gap. MDBs are an ideal source of capital for achieving SDGs due to their mission-driven orientation. However, their combined investments total only around $180 billion annually, and the share of MDB assets in the global economy has decreased from 1.9% to 1.7% of global GDP over the past 25 years: "The role of MDBs in the global economy has effectively shrunk. We need to invest more, build expertise, increase local presence, and, most importantly, raise capital," said Mr. Podguzov.
He also highlighted, "First of all, I think we need to elaborate instruments to raise MDBs’ capital at least two times - to double it. I think the World Bank Group has proposals here, and I think we need to follow them. Secondly, we need to develop cooperation to attract private capital to the project activities."
While more than $22 trillion in private assets are accumulated globally, these funds often do not reach projects in developing countries. The main barrier, according to Mr. Podguzov, is the mismatch between the level of risk and the returns:
Private capital flows where risk is justified by profit. Development projects are often low-margin. If we can reduce risks and increase returns-capital will come."
Funding sources must be diversified. Today, the most dynamic capital markets are in the Gulf states and China. The EDB is actively working in these regions, issuing bonds in local currencies and expanding its presence."
It’s worth noting that in June 2025, the EDB issued its first bonds denominated in UAE dirhams, and it is set to open an EDB office in Abu Dhabi’s ADGM in the fall. The Bank is also considering entering the Saudi Arabian capital markets.
Nikolai Podguzov also emphasized that the effectiveness of projects is directly linked to how well they are developed and the understanding of risks:
The Eurasian Development Bank primarily operates in Central Asia. Central Asia is a rapidly developing region with a growth rate of over 6%. Clearly, it is crucial to attract capital to this region. The EDB’s level of non-performing loans is close to zero. Why? Probably because we enter projects at the earliest stages and have the opportunity to structure them in a way that is comfortable for all parties-both private investors and other MDBs.
For this reason, in my view, it is important to foster cooperation not only horizontally but also vertically. Smaller-scale banks are better at understanding the region and managing local risks. Therefore, it may be more effective to build collaboration between global and regional banks, which will help attract more private capital and investments to specific regions."
When discussing investor trust, Mr. Podguzov underlined the importance of assessing results and transparency, where MDBs play a key role: "MDBs are not obligated to maximize profit. Their mission is development. They use special project evaluation methodologies, and when an MDB guarantees a specific goal and monitors the results, it builds trust with investors."
During the session, participants discussed key topics such as mobilizing capital for investment, de-risking private investments, and the importance of supporting member countries in developing their legal, institutional, and regulatory frameworks to provide confidence to investors. All session participants emphasized that MDBs do not aim to generate returns or profit from their investments. Their focus is on long-term sustainable development and fostering inclusive growth through well-structured and transparent investment mechanisms.
Additional Information:
The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development bank investing in Eurasia. For more than 19 years, the Bank has worked to strengthen and expand economic ties and foster comprehensive development in its member countries. By July 2025, the EDB’s cumulative portfolio comprised 319 projects with a total investment of US $19.1 billion. The portfolio consists principally of projects with an integration effect in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. The Bank adheres to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles in its operations.
The EDB is implementing three mega-projects as part of its 2022-2026 Strategy: the Central Asian Water and Energy Complex, the Eurasian Transport Network and the Eurasian Agricultural Goods Distribution System.
29.10.2025, 20:45
Bektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with U.S. Presidential Envoy and First Deputy Secretary of State
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Special Representative of the President of the United States for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor and the First Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Christopher Landau, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches special importance to the development of cooperation with the United States of America and emphasized that this meeting would also become an important step toward further unlocking the trade and economic potential of bilateral relations.
The Government of Kazakhstan is implementing systemic measures aimed at creating favorable conditions for foreign, including American, businesses.
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the gross inflow of direct investments from the United States since 1993 has amounted to about $61.2 billion, accounting for over 13% of total FDI in Kazakhstan. Over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has doubled, reaching $4.2 billion.
During the meeting, the participants discussed issues of expanding trade ties and investment cooperation. Measures to deepen interaction in the industrial, digital, energy, agricultural, transport and logistics, and water sectors, among others, were reviewed.
Reports on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation were presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev.
New points of convergence were noted in the transit and transport sphere.
In the energy sector, the importance of modernization and the introduction of advanced technologies within the framework of joint projects was emphasized.
Partnership in the agro-industrial complex (AIC) is a relevant area. Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten global exporters of grain and flour. Joint projects for the deep processing of grain with subsequent export to the markets of the United States, the EU, China, and India were discussed.
The priority of deepening cooperation in the field of the digital industry and AI technologies was highlighted. The International Center for Artificial Intelligence Alem.AI, which unites leading global technology companies, including Apple, Google, and others, is becoming a key platform in the region. Another important element of Kazakhstan’s digital ecosystem is Astana Hub, which currently hosts more than 1,700 companies. In the state of California (USA), Kazakhstan has opened the Silk Road Innovation Center. In partnership with leading American companies and universities, acceleration programs are being implemented to strengthen technological cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the participants confirmed their readiness to expand trade and economic cooperation in all promising areas.
29.10.2025, 14:22
The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum concluded in Shymkent with a total of $303 million in revenue
The Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum took place yesterday, where 15 documents worth a total of $303 million were signed. The forum brought together business and government representatives from both countries and was organized with the support of the Kazakh government, Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Opening the event, Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin noted the importance of cooperation between the countries. Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry Nuriddin Azizi and Kazakh Presidential Special Representative for Afghanistan Yerkin Tukumov also delivered welcoming remarks.
One of the key highlights of the forum was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center and Shymkent Invest - Front Office. This cooperation opens new opportunities for joint investment and strengthening trade ties between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.
Despite the challenges, we are confident that bilateral trade will grow. Our goal is not only to maintain current volumes but also to expand the range of exported goods," noted QazTrade CEO Aitmuhammed Aldazharov. According to QazTrade, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $545.2 million in 2024. Growth was observed in a number of goods, such as rolled steel, trucks, and sugar.
One of the main outcomes of the forum was an agreement between QazTrade and Gazanfar Corporation to establish a partnership office in Mazar-i-Sharif. This office will become an important hub for developing bilateral trade and expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.
28.10.2025, 13:40
The Ministry of Energy plans to implement 68 projects to introduce new 6.7 GW of capacity by 2029
Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Akkenzhenov reported at the Government session on the ongoing work to modernize the energy infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that, in general, the country’s energy system operates normally, in parallel with the energy systems of the Russian Federation and the countries of Central Asia. It consists of 237 energy sources, of which 79 belong to traditional generation sources, and the remaining 158 are renewable energy sources.
The Ministry is consistently taking measures aimed at strengthening energy security, modernizing infrastructure, expanding capacities, and introducing digital solutions on an ongoing basis," Yerlan Akkenzhenov noted.
The Minister added that work under the Energy Sector Development Plan until 2035, which provides for the introduction of more than 26 GW of new generating capacity, is actively continuing. The commissioning of new capacities is being carried out both through the modernization of existing plants and the construction of new generating facilities. The Ministry of Energy plans to implement 68 projects for the commissioning of new 6.7 GW of capacities in the national energy system by 2029. Last year, more than 770 new capacities were commissioned, including 608 MW of traditional generation and 163 MW of renewable energy.
In general, the Ministry of Energy plans to implement 68 projects to introduce new 6.7 GW of capacity by 2029. Thus, in 2025, it is planned to commission more than 621 MW, including 166 MW of traditional and 9 renewable energy facilities. In 2027, it is planned to commission about 1.5 thousand MW of capacity, including 13 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 573 MW. In 2028, it is planned to commission more than 2 thousand MW of capacity, including 3 renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 245 MW.
Thus, by 2029, it is expected to meet the entire electricity demand of the economy, and a surplus in Kazakhstan’s energy system is planned, which will also increase the country’s export potential.
Yerlan Akkenzhenov also spoke about the ongoing work to implement the instruction of the Head of State on the further development of coal generation based on clean coal technologies. He noted that the ministry plans to implement several large projects that meet environmental requirements and standards with minimal environmental impact, including the possibility of operating in a flexible mode.
A tender has already been held to determine the investor for the construction of the Ekibastuz GRES-3, and a tender is planned for the construction of a thermal power plant in the city of Kurchatov. Within the framework of direct agreements, the ministry, together with JSC Samruk-Energo, is implementing CHP plants in the cities of Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk. These projects will also employ advanced flue gas filtration systems with heavy metal capture systems.
Within the framework of auction trades for the selection of flexible generation, an auction has been announced for the construction of combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants in the cities of Astana and Shymkent. According to the ministry, this mechanism has been successfully tested and made it possible in 2022 and 2024 to determine investors who have now started implementing eight projects for the construction of CCGT plants with a total capacity of about 2.5 GW.
Large-scale projects are also being actively developed under intergovernmental agreements with the participation of strategic investors from China, Europe, and Arab countries - with a total capacity of about 3.8 GW, as well as 1.1 GW of energy storage systems. However, given the unstable nature of electricity generation, such a significant volume of renewable energy (8.4 GW) requires balancing by flexible generation sources. Thus, the planned gas power plants will primarily be used to balance the energy system due to uneven power output.
At the Government session, the issue of digitalizing the fuel and energy complex was also discussed. It was noted that work is currently underway to implement the sectoral platform "Unified State Management System of the Fuel and Energy Complex" (EnergyTech). The EnergyTech platform will integrate all areas of the fuel and energy complex based on a single platform solution. It will ensure an end-to-end management coordination process across 10 key areas of the energy sector - from the energy industry, subsoil use, and processing to the coal industry. Full-scale development and industrial commissioning are planned for 2026-2027.
The Minister added that this year seven digital services are in operation, two of which are in the energy sector:
- Digital service for monitoring preparation for and passage of the autumn-winter period;
- Digital service for approving the maximum tariff.
This year, a pilot launch of the digital service for submitting and reviewing applications for the approval of maximum tariffs was carried out. The service eliminates paperwork, increases transparency and manageability of the process, and reduces time and operational costs.
At this stage, 63 entities, 83 generation facilities, and 1,664 processed documents have been covered. The transition from paper-based and manual calculations to a digital process has yielded measurable results. The key effects of the service include a twofold reduction in the number of business processes in approval procedures and a 56% reduction in the administrative burden on applicants.
With regard to the introduction of an automated electricity metering system, coverage remains low in low- and medium-voltage networks. It is planned to increase the share of smart electricity metering systems as part of the implementation of the National Project for the Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors," Yerlan Akkenzhenov explained.
In this regard, within the framework of the National Project, over the next three years, 4 million smart meters will be installed in 27 power supply entities. The expected economic effect is estimated at 57 billion tenge due to the reduction of normative electricity losses.
Regarding heat energy metering, the National Project also provides for the widespread introduction of automated heat metering. Heat supply facilities and large consumers are already equipped, but the main gap remains in the main and distribution heat networks. The declared demand for 52 entities is approximately more than 30 thousand smart heat meters. According to international practice, comprehensive metering allows up to 15% savings in heat energy consumption.
The National Project also plans to involve exclusively domestic manufacturers of metering devices. A unified system integration architecture will ensure data collection from all metering devices for the analytical base of the EnergyTech platform.
The Minister also reported that Kazakhstan is actively working on the application of artificial intelligence technologies in the fuel and energy complex. For this purpose, an Acceleration Group for the implementation of AI in the energy sector has been established, which includes representatives of leading companies in the industry.
The main task of the group is to identify industry needs and consolidate efforts to implement AI technology cases. At the same time, an AI Alliance has been formed from global vendors and IT companies that have AI solutions in the sector.
To support domestic IT developers, the ministry and Astana Hub residents have signed memorandums on joint testing and implementation of AI solutions in the industry. The ministry will continue its systematic work on applying AI technologies in the sector.
24.10.2025, 18:50
Agricultural output in Kazakhstan increases 2.5-fold
This year, the country harvested over 20 million tons of grain, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the ceremonial meeting marking Republic Day, Kazinform News Agency reports.
To radically modernize the national economy, priority attention is being given to its diversification. Special emphasis is placed on developing the transport sector as a strategically important industry. Kazakhstan must turn into the main logistics hub of Eurasia, as we have the necessary potential and vast opportunities for this," said the Head of State.
Last month, the second line of the Dostyk - Moiynty railway was launched. Additionally, 13,000 kilometers of roads have been built and repaired this year.
We have the potential to transport goods through the territory of China. Given the unstable situation in global markets, this can be considered a major achievement. We have also made significant progress in air transport. This year, 36 new air routes were launched, including to major cities in Asia and Europe. However, we must continue strengthening this sector. The air cargo transportation system needs to be improved."
The President also spoke about the processing industry, which had seen 7.5% growth since early 2025. The share of small and medium-sized businesses in the economy has reached 40%. Entrepreneurs ensure employment for nearly half of the country’s working-age population.
