24.12.2025
Kazakhstan exports 3.9mln tons of new harvest grain
Images | Depositphotos
According to JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kazakhstan exported 3.9 million tons of grain between September and December 19, 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.
By comparison, exports during the same period last year totaled 3.4 million tons, reflecting a steady increase in shipments to international markets.
The most significant growth was observed in key markets. Exports of grain to Uzbekistan increased by 35%, rising from 1.315 million tons to 1.774 million tons. Shipments to Kyrgyzstan doubled, climbing from 59,000 tons to 122,000 tons. Exports to Afghanistan also saw a notable increase of 36.8%, from 190,000 tons to 260,000 tons.
The growth in exports of new harvest grain is driven by strong demand from traditional markets.
Previous reports showed that Kazakhstan’s grain exports had grown by one-third. The Ministry of Agriculture highlighted that exporters could start shipping new-harvest wheat this year to qualify for transportation cost compensation at the beginning of 2026.
24.12.2025
Kazakhstan’s gasification level surpasses 60%
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the critical importance of the accelerated modernization of the utilities infrastructure at a meeting on the development of Astana, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
He said that increased migration pressure and dense development in major cities are creating a serious burden on engineering networks and vital infrastructure.
He reminded that several years ago, Astana faced a shortage of drinking water, with significant complaints about its quality. To address these issues, new water pipelines and pumping-filtration stations have been introduced and are being put into operation, the President noted.
He emphasized that stable water supply for the country’s main city is not merely a technical task, but a matter of national security.
The President noted the necessity to build the fourth drinking water station within the outlined deadlines.
This year, the first stage of large-scale cleaning of the Astana reservoir was completed. It is important not to lose the pace of this work. Preparations must also be made for the launch of the second sewage treatment facility and local purification systems," he said.
In his remarks, the Head of State noted that thanks to the state's targeted efforts, the capital now has gas supply, and the overall level of gasification across the country has exceeded 60%
23.12.2025
Kazakhstan approves wholesale liquefied gas price
Images | Depositphotos
The Kazakh Energy Ministry has approved the maximum wholesale price for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sold on the domestic market outside commodity exchanges, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the order signed by the Energy Minister as of December 15, 2025, the price cap will remain in effect from January 1 to June 30, 2026.
The maximum wholesale price for liquefied petroleum gas supplied to the domestic market of Kazakhstan outside commodity exchanges for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026, is approved at 59,722 tenge per ton, excluding VAT.
22.12.2025
Government Debt Management Council set up in Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Finance, jointly with the National Bank and the Ministry of National Economy, announced on Monday the establishment of a consultative and advisory body - the Government Debt Management Council, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The decision is part of the implementation of a set of measures aimed at ensuring the sustainability of public finances and improve the balance of macroeconomic policy of Kazakhstan for 2025/27.
The Council will focus on developing measures aimed at increasing the depth, liquidity, and efficiency of the government securities market, reducing the cost of public borrowing used to finance the budget deficit, and forming relevant benchmarks for the quasi-public sector and corporate issuers.
The key objectives of the Council include adopting coordinated decisions on government debt management, developing the government securities market, and shaping issuance policies in domestic and international markets, taking into account macroeconomic conditions and debt sustainability.
22.12.2025
Slovenian Port "Luka Koper" is a Potential Partner of the Middle Corridor and Transit Between Asia and Europe
In accordance with the agreements reached at the highest level between the heads of state of Kazakhstan and Slovenia in March 2025, as well as for the purpose of practical discussion of the basic principles of harmonization of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route - the Middle Corridor, with one of the largest seaports in Europe, Luka Koper, Kazakh Ambassador to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev got acquainted with the functional activities of the port and discussed the prospects of cooperation with the Chairwoman of the Board Nevenka Kržan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, a constructive exchange of views took place on the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of transport, transit and logistics. The Ambassador presented to the Slovenian side the potential of Kazakhstan as one of the key transit states of the Eurasian space, as well as the measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to develop modern transport and logistics infrastructure, including railway and multimodal routes of international importance.
Special attention was paid to the potential and opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor, the tasks of diversifying transport routes, increasing the stability of supply chains and expanding logistics opportunities for European countries. The Chairwoman of the port's Management Board provided information on the current activities of Luka Koper, its infrastructure capabilities, the specialization of terminals, as well as plans for further development and modernization of port facilities. They confirmed their mutual interest in continuing a constructive dialogue and developing practical cooperation, including in terms of expanding cooperation with KTZ Express and other relevant structures and business circles of the two countries.
22.12.2025
Kazakhstan and Thailand Strengthen Political Dialogue and Expand Economic Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, held a meeting with Eksiri Pintaruchi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. The parties reviewed the current state of bilateral relations, noting the steady growth of cooperation and the high level of trust between the two countries, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan and Thailand have built a solid political dialogue supported by active exchanges of visits and the consistent expansion of the legal framework. Over the past two years, the sides have signed agreements on visa-free travel, trade and economic cooperation, and memorandums covering digitalization, tourism, agriculture, and international development.
Both sides expressed mutual interest in further strengthening political contacts and expanding cooperation in 2026, noting the importance of enhancing interagency coordination across key areas of the bilateral agenda.
Economic cooperation was central to the discussion. Kazakhstan remains Thailand’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, accounting for around 70% of Thailand’s trade with the region. Opportunities for expanding trade in agriculture, mechanical engineering, energy, and tourism were reviewed.
The Kazakh side underlined significant export potential in grain and meat supplies, particularly in the context of Thailand’s initiative to establish a regional food hub. The parties also stressed the importance of finalizing agreements on investment protection, avoidance of double taxation, and veterinary and plant quarantine regulations.
Collaboration in subsoil use and rare-earth metals was highlighted as a priority. Kazakhstan, holding substantial reserves of strategic raw materials, proposed exploring joint projects to meet Thailand’s growing demand for high-tech inputs.
Digital cooperation was another important area, including digital trade, fintech, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, and smart logistics. The Kazakh side presented its initiative to establish a UN ESCAP Digital Solutions Center to be located in Almaty.
Transport connectivity was addressed as a key component of the partnership. Currently, 23 direct flights per week operate between Kazakhstan and Thailand, carried out by Air Astana, SCAT Airlines, and Thai AirAsia X. The new Shymkent-Bangkok route launched in December has further enhanced logistical and tourism ties. The parties also noted the potential of the Middle Corridor and future multimodal transport links under the China-Laos-Thailand railway project.
The Ambassador acknowledged the growing tourist flow from Kazakhstan to Thailand and expressed gratitude for the support provided in opening the Consulate of Kazakhstan in Phuket, with the official inauguration planned for January 2026.
The sides reaffirmed their aligned positions on major international issues and their readiness to enhance cooperation across multilateral platforms.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Ambassador M. Baimukhan stressed that Kazakhstan views Thailand as a key partner in Southeast Asia and remains committed to deepening political dialogue and expanding economic cooperation.
22.12.2025
Kazakhstan Strengthens Dialogue with Kuwait in the Energy Sector
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev met with sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, Chief Executive Officer of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, to discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, Ambassador conveyed a letter of invitation from the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, inviting sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah to visit Kazakhstan. The proposed visit aims to facilitate in-depth discussions on potential areas of cooperation and partnership between Kazakhstan and Kuwait in the oil and energy industries.
The meeting underscored the mutual interest of both sides in expanding dialogue and exploring new opportunities for collaboration, including the exchange of expertise and the development of mutually beneficial projects in the energy sector.
20.12.2025
Kazakhstan produces over 1mn tons of meat in 11M2025
Kazakhstan’s livestock industry is showing steady growth across all key areas, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Agriculture.
Positive dynamics is observed both in the number of farm animals and in the volume of products manufactured.
The cattle population increased by 2.7% to reach 8.3 million head. The number of calves rose to 2.8 million, which is 17.8% more compared to the same period last year.
The horse population grew by 6.9% to 4.4 million head, with 1 million foals born (an increase of 8.8%).
The number of camels rose by 6.3% to 300 thousand head, with 53.8 thousand camel calves (+5.9%).
The poultry population increased by 8.8% to 48.5 million head.
The sheep population reached 19.6 million head, with 7.7 million lambs born, showing a 5% increase.
During the reporting period, the country produced 1,021.6 thousand tons of meat of all types, which is 3% higher than in 2024. This includes: 358.8 thousand tons of beef (351.4 thousand tons in 2024), 111.8 thousand tons of mutton (109.1 thousand tons), 146.8 thousand tons of horse meat (140 thousand tons), 337.1 thousand tons of poultry meat (326.3 thousand tons), and others.
19.12.2025
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives President of Hitachi Construction Machinery
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan’s mining enterprises and the Japanese company, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan, as a key regional partner of Hitachi Construction Machinery, is ready to further deepen mutually beneficial engagement.
According to the President, future efforts should focus on the localization of production and the repair and maintenance of equipment used in the development of ore deposits.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that promising areas for cooperation include digitalization, the introduction of green technologies, and autonomous transport systems.
Masafumi Senzaki stated that the development and application of high-tech, low-carbon and safe solutions is one of Hitachi’s key priorities, both globally and within the framework of projects implemented in Kazakhstan.
Hitachi Construction Machinery is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction and mining equipment. The company’s excavators, mining dump trucks and other machinery are used in more than 150 countries, including at major mining sites in Kazakhstan.
