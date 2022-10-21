Система Orphus

Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves, President

20.10.2022, 11:28 1721
At today’s meeting in Zhetysu region the Head of State said that Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves by various estimates ranging from 50 to 100,000 tons, the Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.
 
The country’s geological service should speed up its activities in this direction as development and exploration require large investments.
 
The region has good industrial growth dynamics. Since the start of the year 23 facilities were put into service. The President highlighted modernization and launch of the high-quality silicon production plant Kazsilicon which stood idle for a few years and construction of the plant for the direct reduction of iron. Both plants are of great importance for Kazakhstan and are called to develop and spread advanced mining industry technologies.
 
Notably, the region built an investment portfolio until 2026 including 162 projects. As a result more than 7,000 jobs will be generated there.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Qatari business representatives presented benefits of AIFC

20.10.2022, 13:58 1631
Qatari business representatives presented benefits of AIFC
Images | aifc.kz
During the Kazakh-Qatari investment forum organized as part of the state visit of His Highness the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to the Republic of Kazakhstan, representatives of Qatari business were presented with the advantages of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC, Centre).
 
Within the framework of international events held these days in the capital of Kazakhstan, AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov held meetings with the official and business delegations of Qatar, in particular with the Minister of Trade and Industry, who is the Chairman of the Boards of Directors of the Qatar Financial Center, the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Office for attracting investments by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Al Thani, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
In his speech, the Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority Y. Rysmagambetov noted the uniqueness of the jurisdiction of the Centre, based on the principles of the law of England and Wales. He emphasized that the Kazakh model embodied the best practices of the world's leading financial centres. Highly qualified international specialists with successful experience in creating similar centres from scratch were involved in the creation of the AIFC.
 
The AIFC operates the Court and the International Arbitration Centre, Astana International Exchange, Astana Financial Services Authority, Green Finance Centre, Tech Hub, Expat Centre, Bureau for Continuing Professional Development, etc.
 
In the period from 2015 to present AIFC and its Bodies and Organisations are establishing close ties with the Qatari side, where central banks, financial centres, departments of regulators of financial markets and services, stock exchanges, as well as banks of the two states play a special role. In addition, it was noted that the Parties are ready to continue developing relations on the basis of a solid contractual and legal framework, which in 2022 was replenished with a number of important documents. So, in March and June of this year between the Offices of the two financial centres, as well as the Astana International Exchange (AIX) and the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) agreements were concluded to deepen cooperation in specific mutually beneficial areas.
 
Along with this, on the eve of the visit of the Qatari leader to Astana, the head of the AIFC gave a detailed interview to the Qatari state news agency Qatar News Agency (QNA), in which he noted the important role of the State of Qatar and its financial institutions in trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries. Several Qatari and Kazakh publications, which widely covered Kazakh-Qatari relations, emphasized the activity of the AIFC and its organizations in bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region

20.10.2022, 10:40 1811
Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of the working visit to Turkistan region Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov visited the Caravan Sarai complex, met with investor and tourism industry representatives, primeminister.kz reads.
 
He got acquainted with the new investment projects on the construction of gas and solar power stations, coal and chemical petrochemical, sulfate plants, caustic soda chemical complex, greenhouse complex, feed yard, etc.
 
As stated there, the projects are of great importance and called to create permanent jobs, boost industrial output. In particular, new power stations are expected to reduce energy dependency of the southern regions.
 
The PM also got acquainted with the Kaskasu tourist and recreational complex which will welcome some 4,000 visitors a day.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn

19.10.2022, 17:41 3696
Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn
Kazakhstan attracts around $24bn of DFI yearly, Deputy Foreign Minister Almas Aidarov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
It was earlier reported that the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, KGIR-2022 was taking place in the Kazakh capital.
 
According to the deputy minister, this year’s investment roundtable is dedicated to logistics and food security. The forum attended by reps of 300 foreign companies is expected to result in the signature of 25 agreements worth $1bn.
 

Around $23-24bn of direct foreign investment was attracted to the country yearly in the past five years. The exception is the year 2020 when the pandemic broke out and the flows dropped with the figure declining to $17bn. Nevertheless, in 2021 the amount recovered to $23.7bn. This year’s figure which has so far stood at $14.2bn with a 28% rise is expected to hit $25bn," said Almas Aidarov/

 
In his words, almost 90% of all investment in monetary terms comes from the countries of West Europe, South Korea, Japan, China, and Russia.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Cargo transit via Kazakhstan increases

19.10.2022, 13:43 3756
Kazakhstan has great plans for establishing transnational hubs, deputy chairman of the Transport Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kassym Tlepov said at the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable, Kazinform reports.
 

$35bln have been invested in Kazakhstan’s transport sector in the past 15 years. 2,500km of railroads and 13,000km of motor roads have been built. Kazakhstan has great plans for forming trans-border hubs, and for increasing the potential of North-South, East-West transport corridors," he said.

 
The Dry Port located on the Kazakh-Chinese border has opened a new stage in development of Eurasian trans-continental transportations, he added.
 
In his words, transit indicators are rising today.
 

123mln700thousand tonnes of cargo were transported by railroad in 2021. 3mln500thousand tonnes of them are exports, 19mln200thousand are imports and 21mln tonnes are transit. As for European countries, 6mln500thousand tonnes of goods were exported, 122,600 tonnes were imported and 3mln500thousand tonnes fall on transit," Kassym Tlepov clarified.

 
The export of goods through Russia to the European Union countries reached 6mln200thousand tonnes in nine months of 2022.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President proposes to boost Almaty apples production for export

19.10.2022, 12:44 3811
Almaty region has great opportunities for growing fruits and vegetables, but this potential is not fully utilized. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said it at the meeting with the residents of Almaty region in Konayev, the press service of Akorda reported.
 

The apples of Almaty can rightfully turn into the national brand of Kazakhstan. Almaty region is well known for its orchards and horticultural crops. The region may supply its horticultural products both to the domestic market and abroad," the Head of State noted.

 

At my instruction, the program of development of food belt around the city of Almaty is being implemented. Successful implementation of this program will contribute to the dynamic development of agriculture," he concluded.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan develops 2035 electric power industry road map

18.10.2022, 11:21 5986
Kazakhstan develops 2035 electric power industry road map

The Kazakh Energy Ministry worked out the electric power industry development vision until 2035," Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov reveled at today’s Government meeting.

 

Firstly, it requires reforming the electricity market with a transition to a new model of functioning on the basis of centrally-controlled electricity sale and purchase," he added.

 
He said a package of measures was prepared in order to develop energy sources, ensure transparency of expending of investments and strengthening state control. Besides, measures were developed to promote ESG principles using clean coal technologies, renewable energy, modern gas and atomic generation, Smart Grid intelligence system. These measures are included into the electric power industry draft road map developed by the Energy Ministry until 2035. The draft road map will be submitted to the Government October this year.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Cuba discuss coop in pharmaceuticals, medicine and tourism

17.10.2022, 11:57 7491
Last week, the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Chamber of Commerce of Cuba held a videoconference to discuss development of the bilateral relations in biopharmaceuticals, medicine and tourism, the press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan reported.
 
The Kazakh delegation included Ambassador of Kazakhstan Andrian Yelemessov, Director of the Department of Americas of Foreign Ministry Nurgali Arystanov, Advisor to the Chairman of Foreign Trade Chamber Rustam Tazhenov and representatives of national companies. The Cuban side was represented by Ambassador to Kazakhstan Oscar Santana Leon, Vice-President of the Chamber of Commerce Ruben Ramos and representatives of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and travel agencies.
 
The participants discussed promising areas of cooperation in the field of biopharmaceuticals and medicine, in particular with the renowned Cuban company BioCubaPharma, as well as in the field of tourism. During the consultations it was pointed out that the Cuban medicine is quite efficient in treating a number of specific diseases.
 
The Kazakh side also expressed interest in cooperation with Cuban partners in the tourism sector. Direct commercial contacts will be established between travel agencies of Kazakhstan and Cuba.
 
The participants emphasized the importance of the consultations and expressed hope that such of the meetings of Kazakh and Cuban experts will be held on a regular basis to intensify bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Russia calls Central Asia to join import substitution program

14.10.2022, 18:24 14386
Russia calls Central Asia to join import substitution program
Images | akorda.kz
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated readiness to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Central Asia, Kazinform reports.
 
President Putin said addressing the Central Asia-Russia Summit Russia is open to cement multilateral cooperation with the Central Asian friends, in particular, participation in the development of new supply chains, ensuring smooth functioning of joint enterprises, building alternative logistics schemes. Besides, Russia is interested in attracting Central Asian nations to large-scale Russian import substitution initiatives, other programs and projects.
 
He noted Russia is the leading investor in economies of Central Asian states, and the direct investment stand at USD 5 bln.
 
He added that Russia is ready to render practical assistance in rehabilitating integrated energy system of Central Asia, that will undoubtedly, raise energy security of all states of the region.
 

Expansion of oil shipping routes, joint development of energy resources in the Caspian Sea, ensuring access to clean natural gas vehicle fuel, construction and expansion of pipelines, increase in coal trade and its transportation to the Asian markets," he added.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read