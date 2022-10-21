This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves, President
Qatari business representatives presented benefits of AIFC
Kazakh PM surveys new investment projects in Turkistan region
Direct foreign investment funneled in Kazakh economy nears $24bn
Around $23-24bn of direct foreign investment was attracted to the country yearly in the past five years. The exception is the year 2020 when the pandemic broke out and the flows dropped with the figure declining to $17bn. Nevertheless, in 2021 the amount recovered to $23.7bn. This year’s figure which has so far stood at $14.2bn with a 28% rise is expected to hit $25bn," said Almas Aidarov/
Cargo transit via Kazakhstan increases
$35bln have been invested in Kazakhstan’s transport sector in the past 15 years. 2,500km of railroads and 13,000km of motor roads have been built. Kazakhstan has great plans for forming trans-border hubs, and for increasing the potential of North-South, East-West transport corridors," he said.
123mln700thousand tonnes of cargo were transported by railroad in 2021. 3mln500thousand tonnes of them are exports, 19mln200thousand are imports and 21mln tonnes are transit. As for European countries, 6mln500thousand tonnes of goods were exported, 122,600 tonnes were imported and 3mln500thousand tonnes fall on transit," Kassym Tlepov clarified.
President proposes to boost Almaty apples production for export
The apples of Almaty can rightfully turn into the national brand of Kazakhstan. Almaty region is well known for its orchards and horticultural crops. The region may supply its horticultural products both to the domestic market and abroad," the Head of State noted.
At my instruction, the program of development of food belt around the city of Almaty is being implemented. Successful implementation of this program will contribute to the dynamic development of agriculture," he concluded.
Kazakhstan develops 2035 electric power industry road map
The Kazakh Energy Ministry worked out the electric power industry development vision until 2035," Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov reveled at today’s Government meeting.
Firstly, it requires reforming the electricity market with a transition to a new model of functioning on the basis of centrally-controlled electricity sale and purchase," he added.
Kazakhstan, Cuba discuss coop in pharmaceuticals, medicine and tourism
Russia calls Central Asia to join import substitution program
Expansion of oil shipping routes, joint development of energy resources in the Caspian Sea, ensuring access to clean natural gas vehicle fuel, construction and expansion of pipelines, increase in coal trade and its transportation to the Asian markets," he added.
