Kazakhstan Intends to Increase Oil Refining Capacity to 40 Million Tons by 2040
At the Government session, Minister of Energy Yerlan Akenzhenov reported on the state of the oil refining and petrochemical industries. He presented information on current production indicators, the implementation of digital systems, and strategic development plans, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Minister, in 2024 the volume of oil refining amounted to 17.9 million tons. Planned indicators for the current year remain at the same level. It was noted that domestic refineries demonstrate a high level of digitalization, using advanced American and Japanese automated process control systems (Honeywell and Yokogawa).
In accordance with the Sector Development Concept, the following outlook has been outlined:
- Between 2025 and 2032, oil refining volumes are expected to increase from 18 to 30 million tons per year through the expansion of existing capacities.
- By 2040, a new large-scale refinery with a capacity of 10 million tons will be launched. The plant will feature a modern fuel and petrochemical configuration with a refining depth of 95%.
The implementation of these measures will increase total refining capacity to 40 million tons, fully meet domestic demand for fuel, and enable exports to neighboring countries.
Regarding the production of finished petroleum products, it was reported that the output for 2024 totaled 14.52 million tons, with a target of 14.55 million tons for the current year. By 2040, production is expected to double to 29.2 million tons, along with improvements in environmental fuel standards from class K4 to K5+.
The Minister of Energy also highlighted the sector’s focus on the efficiency of implemented information systems.
For example, the "Oil Transportation Management" information system automates the distribution of oil among producing companies, refineries, and transport operators. The system has 117 active users and more than 2,000 submitted requests.
The service has optimized processes by reducing the time required to form requests from 5 days to 1 day, and the approval of supply schedules from 7 days to 2 days. The submission and signing of schedules have been automated by 100%.
The "Oil Track" system ensures accounting of petroleum product turnover. A total of 123 oil depots are equipped with certified metering instruments, with data transmitted 24/7. After the system was introduced, request processing time fell from 3 hours to 10 minutes. The "grey" fuel market decreased by 20%. The use of artificial intelligence is being considered to forecast demand and logistics.
The Minister further reported that the petrochemical sector is demonstrating active growth. The output of petrochemical products (produced by KPI LLP, Neftekhim Ltd. LLP, Shymkent Chemical Company LLP, and ANPZ) totaled 540 thousand tons in 2024, an increase of 1.5 times compared to 2023. The target for the current year is 589.7 thousand tons.
In terms of new project implementation, it was noted that:
- Active construction of a polyethylene production plant is underway, with orders placed for long-cycle equipment.
- Production facilities for alkylate, butadiene, and urea are in the design phase.
- A draft Law "On the Petrochemical Industry" is being developed to ensure systematic development and transparent regulations.
A notable example of digitalization was provided by KPI LLP, where the integration of the SAP ERP system automated contract management processes. This reduced document preparation time by 80% and shortened overall processing times by 30%.
02.12.2025, 20:14 9576
Investments of Over USD 100 Million Expected to Kazakhstan from Türkiye’s Trakya Region
During his working visit to the provinces of Edirne, Kırklareli, Çanakkale, and Tekirdağ, the Consul General of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, Nuriddin Amankul, held bilateral meetings with the heads of 12 major companies in the region to discuss investment opportunities in the priority sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Turkish companies expressed significant interest in the country’s investment potential and demonstrated their intention to develop new projects in areas such as vegetable oil production, fish products, cosmetics, construction materials, and dairy production.
During meetings with the governors of the mentioned provinces, the Consul General emphasized Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening cooperation with the Thrace region in both investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
As part of the visit, meetings were also held with the heads of the police and migration departments of Edirne, Kırklareli, Çanakkale, and Tekirdağ, during which an agreement was reached to jointly carry out awareness-raising activities on the legal rights and rules of stay in Türkiye for Kazakh citizens residing in the Trakya region.
In addition, meetings were organized with the rectors of universities located in these provinces, as well as with Kazakh students studying at these institutions. The university leadership noted the exceptional dedication of Kazakh students to their studies and expressed their willingness to further expand cooperation with Kazakhstan.
For their part, young Kazakh students studying in the Trakya region stated that they regularly organize various events to promote Kazakhstan’s culture and traditions, and emphasized their strong interest in receiving a high-quality education.
02.12.2025, 19:45 9836
Investment and Business Opportunities of Kazakhstan Were Presented to the Mexican Business Community
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mexico held the Kazakh-Mexican Business Forum "Kazakhstan: A Land of Opportunity and Growth in New Realities". During the event, key investment prospects and conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan were presented to the Mexican business community, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Representatives of leading Mexican companies, chambers of commerce and industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, the government of the capital, the government of the State of Mexico, as well as media representatives, took part in the event.
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mexico Almurat Turganbekov delivered welcoming remarks. He noted that Kazakhstan has firmly secured its status as an economic leader and a center of sustainable growth in Central Asia, attracting over 60% of all foreign investment in the region. The Ambassador emphasized the significant potential for expanding trade, economic, and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mexico, and called on Mexican entrepreneurs to establish direct ties with Kazakhstani partners.
Forum participants were also briefed on the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to improve the investment climate, business environment, and tax policy. Special attention was given to the provisions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation".
A welcoming speech was also delivered by the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, and Vice President of the National Chamber of the Manufacturing Industry of Mexico (CANACINTRA) Carlos Barrera. He noted the growing interest of Mexican businesses in entering the Kazakhstani market and implementing joint projects.
An important part of the forum was a presentation on the development of Kazakhstan’s IT ecosystem, particularly the activities of Astana Hub, the largest technological hub in Central Asia. Participants were provided with information on the achievements of startups that emerged from this incubator and are now successfully operating in the markets of Europe, Asia, and the Americas.
To promote Kazakhstani IT solutions, the forum featured the participation of Biometric Vision (biometric identification) and Cybernet-AI (AI-based voice robots). They showcased their products and held discussions with representatives of leading Mexican companies, including Telmex, Pagacel, Schiller Americas-Mexico, Lendswap, Loaney, Vivus, AMARANTE, Alvos, Alamex, Bamboo Group, etc.
Following the forum, the parties discussed the prospects for implementing joint projects and agreed to strengthen partnerships in the fields of innovation, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, telecommunications, and finance.
02.12.2025, 18:25 10116
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Discussed Opportunities for Exporting Kazakhstani Food Products
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait Yerzhan Yelekeyev held a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Company (KDD) Bahia Ezzat Jaafar, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial complex and food security. The main focus was on opportunities for supplying Kazakhstani products to the Kuwaiti market.
The Kuwaiti side expressed interest in developing partnership relations with Kazakhstan, noting the country's high agricultural potential and considering Kazakhstan as a promising and reliable major supplier of food products.
For his part, the Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan is consistently moving away from an oil-dependent economic model and is giving priority to the development of the agro-industrial complex. He stressed that particular emphasis is now being placed on food security, expanding exports, and promoting the Qazaq Organic Food brand in foreign markets.
The parties noted their mutual interest in deepening trade and economic cooperation, confirmed their readiness to continue dialogue and work out specific areas of cooperation.
02.12.2025, 12:25 8756
Production Volume in the Manufacturing Industry Exceeds 24 Trillion Tenge
At the Government session, Minister of Industry and Construction Ersaiyn Nagaspaev presented a report on the current state and development prospects of the manufacturing industry, primeminister.kz reports.
The head of the Ministry stated that this year the manufacturing industry is maintaining positive dynamics. Based on the results of the first ten months, the production volume exceeded 24 trillion tenge, increasing by 5.8%. The Minister noted that growth has been driven primarily by increased production in key segments:
- in mechanical engineering - by 11.5%;
- in the chemical industry - by 10.9%;
- in the production of construction materials - by 5.3%;
- in metallurgy - by 0.7%.
A significant contribution to investment volumes is made by industrial projects already implemented. By the end of the year, the launch of 190 projects totaling 1.5 trillion tenge is planned. To date, 147 projects have already been implemented, resulting in the creation of more than 18 thousand jobs. Among significant examples, Ersaiyn Nagaspaev highlighted major projects for the production of passenger cars of Chinese brands Chery, Changan, Haval, and Tank, the production of freight railcars, tubing and sucker rods, aluminum packaging for the food industry, household appliances, as well as enterprises for wool processing and the production of textile materials.
He emphasized that the development of the sector is based on four key areas ensuring comprehensive support: financial accessibility, provision of raw materials at preferential prices, access to industrial infrastructure, and support for product sales.
Addressing financing issues, the Minister reported that state development institutions play a significant role. Since 2022, 116 projects have been financed through the preferential lending mechanism. More than 500 billion tenge were allocated from the budget for these purposes, and through additional market financing and blended finance mechanisms, the total amount increased to 700 billion tenge. As a result, production facilities for radiators, auto components, hosiery, paint and varnish materials, geosynthetics, and other goods have been launched.
With regard to the development of domestic processing, it was noted that one of the most effective measures is the provision of raw materials to domestic enterprises at a discount. Major mining companies are required to supply the domestic market with raw materials on a priority basis and may export only after meeting internal demand. This mechanism currently covers copper, aluminum, and zinc. The size of the discount depends on the level of processing: a five-percent discount is applied to finished products, and a one-percent discount to intermediate goods based on the price of the London Metal Exchange. Since the mechanism was introduced, 30 agreements have been signed. The Minister presented the expected results by the end of the year: copper processing is expected to increase by 40%, aluminum by 20%, and zinc by 25%. The possibility of expanding the list of raw materials subject to this mechanism is also under consideration.
According to the Minister, nearly all regions are implementing consistent policies on the development of industrial sites. At present, the country has:
- 16 special economic zones (SEZs) that have attracted 10.4 trillion tenge in investments;
- 66 industrial zones hosting 305 projects with a total investment volume of 1.6 trillion tenge.
To support small and medium-sized businesses, a program for the creation of Small Industrial Zones (SIZs) is being implemented. To date, 25 SIZs (out of 34 planned) have been established, with 44 enterprises operating in them. Further plans include developing new mechanisms for managing industrial sites and providing infrastructure funding from various sources.
The Minister reported on improvements in mechanisms ensuring priority access for domestic producers to regulated procurement.
In public procurement, the list of domestically produced goods subject to mandatory exclusion has been expanded to 4,854 items. The total value of contracts with domestic producers increased 1.5-fold compared to last year (to 418 billion tenge).
In the procurement system of the "Samruk-Kazyna" Fund, requirements for long-term contracts and off-take agreements have been strengthened. In the first ten months, Fund companies signed contracts totaling 1.3 trillion tenge, 2.3 times more than in the same period last year.
In the procurement of subsoil users of solid minerals, several amendments were introduced to activate internal reserves. As of July 1, the purchase of non-standardized goods through commodity exchanges was discontinued, and the Tizilim procurement platform was modernized. As a result, subsoil users signed contracts and off-take agreements totaling 1 trillion tenge, which is 7.7 times higher than last year’s figure.
The head of the Ministry highlighted two key digitalization areas.
The first is the digital transformation of production sites. Based on last year’s results, the share of enterprises implementing digital technologies increased from 12.9% (in 2022) to 19.2%, and the number of such enterprises increased from 390 to 1,073. Specific figures were presented: cybersecurity tools were implemented at 246 enterprises, cloud technologies at 142, industrial Internet of Things and artificial intelligence solutions at 72, and industrial robots are operating at 48 facilities.
The Minister also provided details on the application of technologies by sector:
- In the mining and metallurgical industry: digital twins of robots, computer vision, and big data processing.
- In the chemical industry: manufacturing operations management systems, resource planning systems, and occupational safety tools.
- In mechanical engineering: virtual training systems, 3D scanning of parts, and AI systems for risk monitoring.
It was also noted that, in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State, a Roadmap for the implementation of artificial intelligence has been developed. At major enterprises, including "SaryarkaAvtoProm", "Kazphosphate", Qarmet, "Kazzinc", ERG, KAZ Minerals, and Astana Motors, 41 AI solutions are being implemented.
The second direction of digitalization is the creation of the National Digital Information Ecosystem for Industry. The state information system Tizilim has been launched for analyzing the procurement of subsoil users (more than 6,000 customers and 900 suppliers are registered). Starting January 1, the Unified Registry of Kazakhstani Commodity Producers will be introduced to provide transparent and targeted support to enterprises with real production capacity.
Taking into account the instructions of the Head of State, next year the work will focus on transforming the activities of SEZs (improving efficiency, digitalizing operations, and refining selection criteria). To increase domestic processing, the expansion of the list of goods and further improvements to export legislation are planned. Monitoring of the implementation of the Domestic Value Development Program will continue. Jointly with relevant ministries, work will also continue on training engineering and technical personnel through dual education mechanisms.
02.12.2025, 11:15 8996
The Share of the Manufacturing Industry in GDP - 13%
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing and digitalizing the manufacturing industry was reviewed. Ministers of Industry and Construction, Energy, Agriculture, Healthcare, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development reported on the ongoing work. The akims of Kostanay, Atyrau, and North Kazakhstan regions were also heard, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister noted that the development of the manufacturing industry is a fundamental condition for sustainable economic growth. In the first 10 months of the current year, the volume of production exceeded 24 trillion tenge, increasing by 5.8%. Growth was driven primarily by increased production in the key segments of metallurgy, mechanical engineering, the chemical industry, and construction materials.
Overall, over the past five years, production volume in the manufacturing sector has grown by almost one-third. Dozens of new enterprises have been launched, including with the participation of global leaders such as Kia, Sinopec, John Deere, and Claas. Exports of processed products exceeded $23 billion last year. These exports now include not only metals but also mechanical engineering, chemicals, and food products.
The Head of State has clearly defined the tasks of diversifying the economy, increasing labor productivity, introducing new technologies, and strengthening the country’s industrial potential. It is in the manufacturing sector that added value is created. Here, highly skilled jobs are opened. Manufacturing forms the technological sovereignty of the country. Today, the share of the sector in the country’s GDP structure is about 13%. It is important to continue the active diversification of the economy. Our goal is to increase the share of the manufacturing industry in GDP to 15% by 2030, and to 18-20% by 2035. I emphasize that this is a realistic task. We have everything necessary for this - raw materials, energy, a favorable geographical location, and young and educated human capital," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The Prime Minister noted that the introduction of systemic measures to support domestic producers is an important factor for achieving the goal of increasing the share of manufacturing in the economy.
The mechanism adopted to ensure raw materials for processing enterprises in a number of industries is already showing results. Enterprises have received predictable conditions for capacity utilization and modernization planning.
Starting next year, a registry of Kazakhstani commodity producers will be launched, ensuring priority for genuinely operating domestic enterprises in regulated procurement markets.
In his Address to the Nation, the Head of State identified investments in manufacturing as a priority direction. Investment volume in the sector in the first 10 months of the current year amounted to 1.7 trillion tenge, which is 30% higher than in the same period last year.
This growth is primarily due to the launch of new production facilities under the Unified Industrialization Map. This year, 190 projects worth 1.5 trillion tenge are planned for implementation, of which 147 have already been launched. Last year, 180 projects were commissioned. The Ministry of Industry, together with sectoral government agencies and regional akimats, has been instructed to ensure the commissioning of the remaining projects by the end of the year.
The majority of industrial projects in the country are implemented in the territories of special economic and industrial zones. This underscores their key role as anchor platforms for industrialization. The Ministry of Industry, together with the Ministries of National Economy and Finance and regional akimats, has been instructed to develop a detailed plan for providing infrastructure to priority SEZs and industrial zones (IZs), specifying concrete timelines and funding sources.
The comprehensive plan for developing processing up to 2028, implemented in the agro-industrial complex, includes measures to provide enterprises with affordable raw materials, preferential loans, and increased export potential. Next year, several major projects are planned in the sector, including the launch of a sugar factory in Zhambyl region, fruit and berry processing in Almaty region, and a poultry farm in Shymkent. The Ministry of Agriculture has been instructed to ensure timely commissioning of all planned projects.
In the development of the manufacturing industry, digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence technologies play a key role.
Kazakhstan already has positive examples of using such technologies. For instance, at the gold-mining enterprise "Altynalmas", digital systems are used to optimize logistics and control equipment operations in open-pit mines.
At KAZ Minerals mines, artificial intelligence analyzes large datasets, optimizes equipment operations, and identifies various risks.
At ERG, dozens of digital assistants are already in operation.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that enterprises must more actively adopt digital solutions and artificial intelligence, while government agencies must provide the necessary institutional and infrastructural conditions. At the same time, people occupy a special place in every sector. Without modern engineers, technologists, and skilled workers, high-quality and efficient development is impossible.
In this regard, the Ministries of Education and Science must integrate digitalization modules into the curricula of technical universities and colleges, with mandatory partnerships with industrial enterprises. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has been instructed to launch a program to train workers of industrial enterprises in basic digital competencies using online platforms.
Following the review of the development and digitalization of the manufacturing industry at the Government meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov outlined several key tasks.
In particular, one of the most effective tools for supporting domestic producers is the mechanism of long-term contracts and off-take agreements. This year, 879 such agreements were signed with Kazakhstani producers, enabling enterprises to confidently plan their production and development. In this regard, the Ministry of Industry together with relevant government agencies has been instructed to increase the total number of signed long-term contracts and off-take agreements to at least 1,000 by the end of next year.
In Kazakhstan, fewer than 20% of manufacturing enterprises use modern digital technologies, including artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, in developed countries such as Germany and the United States, predictive monitoring systems reduce equipment maintenance costs by up to 15%.
The Ministries of Industry and Artificial Intelligence have been instructed to ensure the implementation of new AI projects at manufacturing enterprises for predictive equipment maintenance, automated quality control, and production optimization.
It is necessary to expand the potential of scientific research for the manufacturing industry. The Ministry of Industry, together with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, must develop a comprehensive package of measures to support scientific research in the processing sector.
Overall supervision and coordination are assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
01.12.2025, 12:45 25551
Kazakhstan exports 3.1 mln tons of new crop
Between September and November 27, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 3.1 million tons of grain from the new harvest against 2.7 million tons exported during the same period of the last year, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Exports to Uzbekistan grew by 32.8% from 1,066,000 tons to 1,416,000 tons, supplies to Kyrgyzstan doubled from 44,000 tons to 90,000 tons, while deliveries to Afghanistan rose by 28.8% from 139,000 tons to 179,000 tons, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reports.
01.12.2025, 11:15 25776
OPEC+ to suspend oil output increase
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, have decided to pause oil output increases in January, February and March 2026 due to seasonality, Xinhua reports.
The decision followed a virtual meeting of member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, to review global market conditions and the economic outlook.
The eight OPEC+ countries have been raising oil output month by month since April this year.
The statement said the countries will adopt a cautious approach and maintain full flexibility to adjust their outputs as needed.
The countries are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 4, 2026 to make further decisions, according to the organization.
28.11.2025, 21:02 76461
American Chamber of Commerce Intends to Intensify Cooperation with Kazakh Business
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev met with the Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Kazakhstan, Jeff Erlich, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties agreed to work closely on the effective implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level following the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to Washington, D.C., in November of this year.
Following the meeting, the leadership of AmCham emphasized the readiness to actively contribute to strengthening trade and economic ties and expanding the presence of American businesses in Kazakhstan.
