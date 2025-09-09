This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on water and energy balance until 2026
President Tokayev tasks to establish Digital Assets Fund
It is crucial to establish the State Fund of Digital Assets at the ground of the National Bank’s investment corporation to accumulate the strategic crypto reserve of the most promising assets of the new digital financial system," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his annual State of the Nation Address in Astana.
OPEC+ to continue to increase oil output in October
The eight participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 137,000 bpd from the 1.65 million bpd additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023," the statement said, noting that the global economic outlook is steady, and current market fundamentals are healthy, which is reflected in the low oil inventories.
President urges planning for second and third nuclear power plants
The course towards developing the nuclear power industry is fundamental. A month ago, the project of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant was launched in the Almaty region in cooperation with Rosatom. For stable economic growth, this is likely not enough. We should begin planning the construction of a second and even a third nuclear power plant right now," the Head of State noted.
The main challenge is high inflation, says Kazakhstan’s President
Today the main challenge is high inflation, which erodes economic growth and household incomes. There is no ready-made solution to this problem. Many countries face it, but in our case it has taken on a particularly acute form. We must break out of this macroeconomic circle, overcome long-standing difficulties by drawing on best practices, and be prepared to take responsibility for unpopular measures," the President said during the traditional State-of-the-Nation Address.
The Government and the National Bank must act as one team, given the complexity of the situation. This is a national task that requires unity. Now is not the time for a tug of war," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
300bn tenge worth of investment projects to be implemented in Astana this year
US Companies Show Interest in Expanding Presence in Kazakhstan
President highlights Kazakhstan-China cooperation in oil and gas sector
During the talks with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, particular attention was given to comprehensive cooperation in the spirit of eternal friendship and strategic partnership. Following the regular meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, over 70 commercial agreements worth $15 billion were signed," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Cargo transportation via Trans-Caspian Corridor grows sixfold for 5 years
