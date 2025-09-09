Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on water and energy balance until 2026

Tell a friend

A package of protocols regulating the water and energy balance in the region was signed in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon Ata following a trilateral meeting of energy and water management agencies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Energy Ministry.





The key document outlines the parties’ obligations to ensure water releases from the Toktogul reservoir in exchange for electricity supplies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.





Additionally, the parties agreed on the conditions for the transit of electricity from Russia to Kyrgyzstan through Kazakhstan's energy systems. These measures are designed to maintain the required water level in the reservoir and provide irrigation water to the southern regions of Kazakhstan during the upcoming vegetation period.





Bilateral negotiations were also held during the visit. A protocol was signed with Uzbekistan on the supply of electricity to Kazakhstan up to 900 million kWh from March to December 2026 to cover the projected deficits in the southern energy zone of Kazakhstan during repairs at power plants.





The agreements reached make it possible to reduce risks in the upcoming autumn-winter period and provide predictable conditions for water accumulation for the next growing season, which is a key factor for the agricultural sector in southern Kazakhstan.