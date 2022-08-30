Kazakhstan predicts growth in all basic sectors of economy

Ministry of Economy forecasts growth in all basic sectors of the country’s economy. "The average annual growth rates in industry will be 3.1%, including processing industry – 3.5%, ore and mining sector – 2.9%", Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at the Government’s meeting today.
In his words, agricultural sector will see 3.9% rise in gross output.
Growth in construction sector will be at 3.8% in average, while in trade this figure will reach 5.7%.
In 2023, oil output will be 92.6mln tonnes, with consequent increase to 99.9mln tonnes in 2027. As per the National Bank’s forecasts, exports will rise from $80.9bln to $84.6bln, and imports will increase from $45.7bln to $53.5bln", the Minister added.
Source: kazinform
