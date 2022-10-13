This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on free trade zone with Iran
Kazakhstan- Türkiye commodity turnover reached $3.5bln in 7 months of 2022
The fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council took place today within the visit of the President of Türkiye. The sides exchanged views on the most important issues. The meeting was substantive. Upon completion of the event, we have signed a number of intergovernmental documents called to raise our ties in various spheres to a new level. The bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation is the core of our ties. Our relations in these areas are developing dynamically, especially in the military sphere," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
Türkiye is one the five largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. In seven months of 2022, our bilateral trade has increased by 66% and reached $3.5bln. We intend to raise commodity turnover to $10bln This is the strategic threshold set to our countries. Turkish businesses have invested $4.35bln in Kazakhstan economy, and Kazakhstan injected $1.13bln in Turkish economy. In general, Türkiye joined top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan as per the last year results," the Head of State concluded.
Türkiye's companies to funnel $200mln of investment in Kazakh agro-industrial complex
Our relations with Türkiye are at the very high level. In seven months of this year, the exports and imports rose twofold. Kazakh exports doubled, whereas imports from Turkiye were up 60%. Trade dynamics is high as of now," said Karashukeev.
Turkish investors intend to invest in the agro-industrial complex. This includes some major projects. Over $200mln worth of investment is expected. Among the projects are leather processing, cultivating garden crops. Agriculture Ministry provides necessary support," said the minister.
Türkiye ready to assist Kazakhstan in constructing shipbuilding plant
We are also ready to assist in building a shipbuilding plant so as to strengthen Kazakhstan’s transport fleet in the Caspian Sea and to produce ships of different specifications," said Erdoğan.
Turkish companies interested in mining in Kazakhstan – Industry Ministry
Nine plants are under construction together with Turkish companies, of which three are to be opened by the yearend. Turkiye’s companies also take interest in mining. Seven companies are involved in this area, three more major companies expressed their interest in nickel and other deposits. We work on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route crossing Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia," the Kazakh industry and infrastructure minister said.
Kazakhstan, Qatar tentatively agreed on meat exports
Being the co-Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission, I have thoroughly studied the documents signed by my predecessors. There is a tentative agreement on export of mutton, frozen meat and on dairy cows breeding," he said.
Kazakhstan, Qatar to sign two important agrts in mutual trade
This document is of high importance, in terms of recognition of our commodities at the markets," Zhumangarin said.
Well-known Qatari bank to open branch in Kazakhstan
Qatar invested about USD 50 mln into the economy of Kazakhstan," Deputy PM - Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin said.
AFSA’s World Investor Week brings together 5,000 participants
World Investor Week is one of the key annual events in the AIFC and AFSA is committed to continue promoting investor education and protection. Throughout the events we have emphasized the key messages of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions which are the basis for financial literacy, such as avoiding "get rich quick" and "can't lose" schemes; not investing based solely on a celebrity endorsement; verifying that an investment company is licensed; understanding that risk exists in all investments; overcoming financial shocks with an adequate emergency fund; conducting research before investing to protect against financial scams etc.," - said AFSA Chief Executive Officer Nurkhat Kushimov.
