Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign investors, President

The World Economic Forum’s Affiliate Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan (C4IR) and the International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT) have signed an agreement of understanding that aims to build a closer partnership across the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) programme. An agreement was signed by Kairat Kaliyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub, Vikram Kalkat, Vice President of INCIT and Mike Chan, Director of Partnership Relations of INCIT, a press release from the AIFC reads.

The main purpose of the SIRI programme is to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises in different sectors of the economy. The programme comprises a suite of tools to help manufacturers scale and sustain their manufacturing transformation journeys, identify strengths and weaknesses, and track production progress towards digital transformation. Today SIRI has been supported and adopted by WEF and it's a part of the platform Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains.

At the 2022 Digital Bridge C4IR Kazakhstan held a panel session "S4IR. Digital Transformation of Kazakhstani Enterprises through Independent Digital Maturity Assessment SIRI" for the implementation and development of SIRI in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is a promising country for implementation of SIRI tools. The effective application of SIRI program will have a positive impact on economic activity in general, as the program itself changes the culture and mindset of people towards to elements of Industry 4.0", - said the Vice President of INCIT Vikram Kalkat.

The fourth industrial revolution is already underway and will inevitably affect all sectors of the economy. The C4IR Kazakhstan is presented as a unique platform for scaling the SIRI programme in Kazakhstan, as well as for accelerating economic recovery in relation to existing enterprises and industries", - emphasized the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AIFC Tech Hub Kairat Kaliyev.

As part of the agreement, C4IR Kazakhstan and INCIT will focus their efforts on exploring new opportunities offered by Industry 4.0 technologies, exchange of experience and knowledge of innovative and high-tech technologies and creating, promoting, and cooperating with other parties in attracting investment in various projects.

By introducing new solutions on the way of digital transformation with INCIT, the C4IR Kazakhstan will open new opportunities to move to a new level of technological development in the country.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz

The AIFC Tech Hub is a subdivision of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC), whose task is to promote the development of the startup ecosystem, venture industry market, e-commerce, corporate innovation, and new technological areas in Kazakhstan (FinTech, GovTech, SatelliteTech, Industry 4.0., etc.). Together with international partners, The AIFC Tech Hub conducts programs to support market players, as well as facilitates the structuring of venture deals and testing of new fintech solutions within the regulatory sandbox of the AIFC jurisdiction. https://tech.aifc.kz

The Affiliate Centre for 4 Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan was launched by the World Economic Forum (WEF) together with AIFC and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan in July 2021. AIFC Tech Hub implements the Industry 4.0 direction within the Affiliate Centre for the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR), which was launched in July 2021 and started functioning in September 2021, and it provides exceptional opportunities and resources.