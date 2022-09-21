Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to exceed non-energy goods and service exports plan

19.09.2022, 10:57 3871

Over the past 7 months the country’s export of non-energy goods made USD 37.5 bln," director of the exports promotion department of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry Omirbek Bashtai told a press conference on the launch of the cross-border trade management program.

 
He noted the ministry prioritizes boosting the exports of non-resource goods to external markets. The Head of State set an ambitious task to raise non-energy goods and service exports up to USD 41 bln by 2025. He also focused on the present exports of non-resource goods. Over the past 7 months, Kazakhstan’s exports of non-resource goods reached USD 37.5 bln that is 21% more as compared to the last year.
 
As stated there it is planned to exceed the plan by 4%. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan and UAE sign $900mln worth of agreements

20.09.2022, 17:36 2971
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Premier Alikhan Smailov held talks with the representatives of business circles of the UAE, Kazinform cites Primminister.kz.
 
As part of his visit to the UAE, the Kazakh PM presented Emirati investors a list of 40 new investment projects to the tune of over $6.5bn in such spheres as mining, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, and so on.
 
The Kazakh PM met with Musabbeh Al Kaabi, the Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments platform, put13th in the world’s sovereign fund ranking with estimated assets of $285bn.
 
Smailov pointed out that the Kazakh government takes interest in expanding cooperation in a wider range of areas.
 
According to him, the Trans-Caspian international transport route develops actively. As part of capacity-building, it is planned to construct a shipbuilding plant along the shore of the Caspian Sea by attracting private investments.
 
The Kazakh PM also highlighted prospects for launching joint projects in agriculture, energy, and banking.
 
For his part, Musabbeh Al Kaabi pointed out that Mubadala actively looks for opportunities to launch investment projects in Kazakhstan. Of particular interest is cooperation in green energy, finance, mining, and oil and gas.
 
Alikhan Smailov also met with Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ADQ and Abdulla Lahej, Chairman of Ayana Holding.
 
Following the meeting, a number of bilateral commercial documents worth $900mln were signed in different sectors of the economy.
 
Kazakh PM presents investment projects worth over $6.5bn in UAE

20.09.2022, 17:23 3061
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of his visit to the UAE, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting with Emirati Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Affairs Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
During the meeting, Smailov noted that Kazakhstan and the UAE have established constructive political dialogue and reached an exemplary level of bilateral cooperation to which regular high-level contracts contribute. 
 

The United Arab Emirates is the main trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the region. The Emirates are the top Arab country in terms of trade turnover with Kazakhstan," said the PM.

 
The Kazakhstan-UAE mutual trade turnover stood at $709mln in 2021, rising by almost 50% compared to the previous year. 
 
Last year, the inflow of investment from the UAE to Kazakhstan rose by 43%, reaching $250mln.
 
The Kazakh PM presented Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan a list of perspective investment projects to the tune of over $6.5bn.
 
Following the meeting, a number of bilateral interdepartmental documents in the field of ecology, trade, culture, and education were signed. 
 
In his turn, the Emirati Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Affairs Minister highlighted the special significance of the visit to strengthen and expand the cooperation between the two countries.
 
He noted that Kazakhstan is one of the leading partners of the UAE in Central Asia and expressed interest in carrying out joint projects in the banking sphere and agriculture, including sugar and diary production. 
 
Kazakhstan-Latvia trade turnover up 23%

20.09.2022, 16:21 3141
Kazakhstan-Latvia trade turnover has been up 23% compared to last year, Uldis Reimanis, Deputy State Secretary at Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Latvia, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Speaking the New Silk Way forum in Almaty city, Uldis Reimanis said that such an increase is mostly attributed to railway transit cargo from Kazakhstan, especially coal, as well as ferroalloys.
 
He added that the delegations of the two countries discussed the development of marine and rail transport. The two countries also have multimodal transport ties. 
 
KMG exercises call option to buyback 50% share in KMG Kashagan B.V.

20.09.2022, 14:40 3251
Images | kmg.kz
On September 15, 2022, JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG) used the right under the Share Option Agreement concluded in 2015 and acquired from JSC Samruk-Kazyna (the Fund) a 50% share in KMG Kashagan B.V. for 3.8 billion US dollars, which owns 16.88% in the North Caspian Production Sharing Agreement (the Kashagan project), the press service of KMG says.
 

This acquisition is one of the largest transactions for KMG in recent years. As a result of the increase in the share in the Kashagan project, KMG's consolidated production, EBITDA, net profit and assets will improve. At the same time, the company's debt will also increase. It is planned that payment for the acquisition will be made at the expense of cash flows of KMG Kashagan B.V." Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of KMG Dauren Karabayev said.

 
In 2015 KMG sold a 50% share in KMG Kashagan B.V. to the Fund in order to use the proceeds to reduce debt in order to prevent breach of the financial covenant "Net Debt / EBITDA <= 3.5x" in KMG Eurobonds due to a sharp drop in oil prices in those years.
 
The current buyback was preceded by work targeted to improve the financial stability of KMG, which made it possible to execute this transaction without pressure on credit ratings.
 
Measures to improve the financial stability during this period included negotiations with minority shareholders and consolidation of the share in JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration and Production, activity on optimizing the covenant package in KMG's public debt and building a long-term debt repayment schedule in accordance with KMG's cash flows. In particular, as a result of a series of transactions with KMG Eurobonds, the financial covenant "Net Debt / EBITDA <= 3.5x" was completely excluded from the covenant package.
 
As a result of the work carried out, the total debt of KMG according to the consolidated audited financial statements decreased from US$ 19.2 billion as of the end of 2014 to US$ 8.4 billion as of the end of the first half of 2022. Considering the acquisition of the share in KMG Kashagan B.V., the total debt of KMG immediately upon completion of the transaction will amount about 10.7 billion US dollars.
 
The improvement in KMG's financial standing was also noted by international rating agencies, which upgraded KMG's individual credit ratings during this period.
 
The 50% share in KMG Kashagan B.V was earlier subject to a prejudgment attachment, which was lifted by the court of appeal in The Hague, the Netherlands, this year. The subsequent appeal of this decision filed with the Netherlands Supreme Court, cannot affect the buyback of the 50% share by KMG, because the decision of the court of appeal to lift the attachment has immediate effect.
 
Further details of the transaction will be properly disclosed in KMG's financial statements. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
EBRD celebrates 30 years in Kazakhstan

20.09.2022, 11:05 3411
This year the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) marks the 30th anniversary of the launch of its operations in Kazakhstan. What began as a small representative office in Almaty, the country’s largest city, has become the biggest continuous banking operation for the EBRD in Central Asia, with almost US$ 10 billion invested through nearly 300 projects to date.
 
Currently, Kazakhstan is one of the Bank’s most important markets. The EBRD has two main offices in Nur-Sultan and Almaty and a network of smaller offices in Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Shymkent and Ust-Kamenogorsk, the EBRD’s official website reads.
 
The Bank’s recently approved country strategy for Kazakhstan aims to boost private-sector competitiveness and connectivity and to strengthen economic governance. The EBRD is also supporting Kazakhstan’s green pathway to carbon neutrality and climate resilience, as well as promoting economic inclusion and gender equality through greater private-sector engagement.
 
The strategy rests on the Enhanced Partnership Framework Arrangement signed between the Bank and Kazakhstan in 2021. It is helping to boost the resilience, modernisation, digitalisation and regional integration of the national economy.
 
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Kazakhstan and the EBRD Governor Yerulan Zhamaubayev said: "The EBRD has been a trusted partner of Kazakhstan for three decades delivering finance, expertise and helping attract foreign direct investment. We are grateful for the excellent level cooperation and want it continue for many years to come."
 
Huseyin Ozhan, EBRD Head of Kazakhstan, said: "The EBRD is very proud to have supported so many important initiatives In Kazakhstan. Thirty years on, this is a very different operation and, working with the authorities, we are helping to making this country greener, more inclusive and more digital. There are many more challenges ahead and we look forward to addressing them together."
 
Initially, the EBRD’s activity in Kazakhstan supported the country’s mining and extractive industries, which still play an important role in the national economy. Various projects with the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC) improved the reliability and efficiency of electricity transmitted from traditional coal-fired power plants in the north to the rest of the country.
 
The Bank also supported important initiatives such as the Global Gas Flaring Reduction Partnership, designed to help local oil-producing companies reduce energy wastage and combat damage to the environment.
 
As Kazakhstan declared an intention to move towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy by cutting the use of coal-fired power stations and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2030, the EBRD intensified its cooperation with the national gas firm QazaqGaz.
 
Various financial facilities with QazaqGaz were designed to promote energy efficiency, reduce carbon intensity in the gas sector and increase the use of domestically produced natural gas in order to replace the use of coal across Kazakhstan.
 
More recently, the EBRD has worked with companies such as ShalkiyaZinc to promote sustainable mining and create new inclusive job opportunities. The Bank’s award-winning project with the Atyrau oil refinery helped upgrade the company’s wastewater treatment facilities, giving the region a major environmental boost.
 
In line with the ambition to ensure that green financing accounts for more than 50 per cent of EBRD annual business volume by 2025, the Bank has actively supported renewable power generation in Kazakhstan. In fact, half of the country’s installed renewable capacity has been financially supported by the EBRD.
 
Since 2014, the EBRD, the Clean Technology Fund (CTF) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) have jointly committed substantial resources to renewable energy generation projects across Kazakhstan. These have included solar plants in Chulakkurgan, Baikonur and Zhangiz-tobe.
 
The Bank also financed the construction of China’s Risen Energy solar plant in the Karaganda region, Nomad Solar in the Kyzylorda region and the Zadarya solar power plant near the city of Shymkent. The Burnoye solar plants, financed by the EBRD, were the first utility-scale renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan under legislation enabling private investment in the sector.
 
In parallel, in 2016, the Bank launched an ambitious programme with the CTF and GCF, targeting further advancement of the country’s green agenda by supporting private renewable energy projects through the Kazakhstan Renewables Framework.
 
The Framework aims to finance €500 million of renewable-energy and grid-integration projects, supporting the country’s commitments to cutting emissions under the Paris climate agreement. The facility promotes solar, wind, hydro, biogas, distribution and transmission projects and is helping reduce CO2 emissions by at least 500,000 tonnes per year.
 
A properly working financial sector is the lifeblood of any economy. The EBRD has therefore been improving institutional capacity and regularly providing funds to partner financial institutions such as Bank CenterCredit and the microfinance organisation KMF. The funds are on-lent to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), especially in rural areas.
 
These loans, typically provided in local currency, help MSMEs access much-needed working capital, finance energy-efficiency improvements and invest in climate mitigation and adaptation technologies and services.
 
The EBRD also launched its Women in Business programme, in partnership with the government of Kazakhstan. The programme provides credit lines, risk-management support and technical assistance to local financial institutions that work with women-led SMEs. In addition, it offers business advisory services, training and mentoring directly to these SMEs.
 
The Bank pays special attention to the development of local capital markets and to improving the institutional capacity of key stakeholders. For instance, the EBRD was a trusted partner of the government in the establishment of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). It supported the introduction of green financing under the AIFC and helped review the exchange rules for the Astana International Exchange.
 
The EBRD helped the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) to improve liquidity provision systems and increase transparency. These measures helped channel domestic and foreign investment to Kazakhstan, stimulate growth, set new standards of corporate governance and promote green innovation.
 
Other important initiatives in the country’s financial sector have included:
 
the introduction of the Regional Small Business Programme (RSBP), which has offered specialist training on MSME lending to more than 1,400 professionals so far
 
the Green Economy Financing Facility in Kazakhstan (KazGEFF), which provides funding and technical support for financial institutions promoting green lending to companies and residents
 
legal support for the regulator in order to boost the secondary market for non-performing loans and distressed assets.
 
Reliable transport and regional connectivity are vital for the ninth-largest country in the world. The EBRD has been supporting the national road operator, KazAvtoZhol, by financing the rehabilitation and upgrade of key roads between various regions of the country and by connecting Kazakhstan with neighbouring countries.
 
The EBRD has played a major role in organising financing for the construction of the 66-kilometre BAKAD ring road around the city of Almaty and brought the deal to a financial close, making this the largest public-private partnership (PPP) project in both Kazakhstan and Central Asia. It is also the first PPP project in the region to have been structured with the involvement of international advisers and through an open, international competitive process.
 
In 2021, the EBRD facilitated better regional and international connectivity for air travellers by arranging a loan to develop key infrastructure at Almaty International Airport. The biggest-ever private investment in airport infrastructure in Kazakhstan and the region will help boost operations of the busiest airport in Central Asia.
 
The Bank has helped the national airline, Air Astana, construct the first aircraft maintenance facility in the country and in the whole of Central Asia. It has also provided the national carrier with liquidity support to boost its resilience, which was affected by the pandemic.
 
Various financing facilities provided by the EBRD to Kazakhstan’s national railway company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), helped it improve operational efficiency and introduce energy-saving measures across the railway network. The Bank participated both in Eurobond and local currency bond issues by KTZ.
 
This latest EBRD investment will help Kazakhstan’s state-owned railway operator restructure its balance sheet and implement a range of crisis-response measures, including the reorganisation of its transit freight operations, to cope with the after-effects of the pandemic and ongoing geopolitical turmoil.
 
No other financial institution has done more than the EBRD to support the replacement of municipal public transport and street lighting and the reconstruction of services for water, wastewater and heating in Kazakhstan. These projects, together worth more than €530 million, have been implemented in 11 cities, including Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Nur-Sultan, Pavlodar, Shymkent, Taraz and Ust-Kamenogorsk.
 
Four local municipalities (Almaty, Semey, Shymkent and Ust-Kamenogorsk) have joined the EBRD Green Cities programme - a crucial tool for helping cities set out their sustainable development vision and strategic objectives, in addition to the actions and investments required to address high-priority environmental issues.
 
To date, the Bank has implemented more than 3,000 advisory projects in the country with local and international experts, helping SMEs improve their performance and find new growth and export opportunities. It has also supported the establishment of the professional business consulting market in Kazakhstan. The EBRD would like to pay tribute to Gabriel Al-Salem, who made a significant contribution to the development of the consulting industry in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Microsoft expansion in Kazakhstan debated

20.09.2022, 10:44 3411
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Michelle Simmons, the General Manager, Southeast Asia New Markets, Microsoft Asia Pacific, the Akorda press service reports.
 
They debated prospects for expansion of the company’s presence in Kazakhstan, as well as plans to open an IT laboratory, reskilling and upgrading IT specialists. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Prospects for tech hub development in Kazakhstan debated in New York

20.09.2022, 10:19 3481
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with founder and CEO of EPAM Systems Arkadiy Dobkin, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The parties debated prospects for the development of a full-featured technological hub in Kazakhstan and raising human capital assets in IT enterprises.
 
The company specializes in service development, digital platform engineering. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan ready to support US investors – President

19.09.2022, 17:26 6281
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is in the US on a working visit, met with the heads of US major companies, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
During the meeting, Tokayev informed the American financers about the large-scale political and economic reforms.
 
He explained the significance of such key transformations in terms of their effect on he financial and economic sector.
 
Tokayev briefed the meeting’s participants about the opportunities in Kazakhstan in implementing joint investment projects in the key sectors of economy. In particular, the Head of State spoke of prospects for cooperation with the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund, pointing to the favorable opportunities opening following the privatization of the Fund’s assets.
 
In addition, the Head of State paid attention to the fact that Kazakhstan holds great potential in energy, green economy, transport, and logistics, agriculture, as well as the conditions created at the Astana International Financial Center.
 
In conclusion, Tokayev stated that the Kazakh government is ready to provide all-round support to American business circles in realizing investment projects.
 
The meeting was held with the heads of Citi, Goldman Sachs, NASDAQ, Auerbach Grayson & Company LLP, Franklin Templeton, Brightlight Capital, AllianceBernstein, Jefferies Financial Group, Luxor Capital Group, Paine Schwartz Partners LLC, New Silk Road Forum, Robotti & Company Advisors, TPG Capital, Grupo Los Grobo.
 
