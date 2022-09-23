Система Orphus

Kazakhstan to spend 1.9trln tenge on export-oriented productions’ development

22.09.2022, 14:22 3151
1.9trln tenge will be allocated for the support of export-oriented productions in Kazakhstan. Chairman of the Industrial Development Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Technologies said it at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform reports.
 
To support home producers, the Ministry has developed a Program of Development of Export-Oriented Productions till 2026. The program aims at saturation of the domestic market with home-produced competitive products and their further export. Currently, t he program includes 761 positions, 94 of which are from machinery sector.
 
The program will also focus on development of small and medium businesses and on attraction of additional financing from the second-tier banks. About 1.9trln tenge of budgetary funds will be spent on the program’s implementation, Ilyas Ospanov noted. 
 
Over 30 Belarusian companies taking part in industry fairs in Kazakhstan

23.09.2022, 12:39 1
On 21 September Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Kazakhstan Pavel Utyupin took part in the opening ceremony of the International Specialized Exhibition of Machinery Industry and Metalworking (Kazakhstan Machinery Fair) and the International Manufacturing Exhibition, BelTA learned from the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.
 
Exhibitions are running at the EXPO IEC in the capital of Kazakhstan on 21-23 September. More than 30 Belarusian enterprises and organizations took part in the events. The enterprises affiliated with the Industry Ministry and the Education Ministry are represented at collective stands, Minsk Tractor Works and machine-tool enterprises have their own stands, BelTA reports.
 
Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev got familiar with the best products and services of Belarusian enterprises and organizations showcased at the exhibition.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
AIFC holds Investing in Women's Economic Empowerment event in New York

23.09.2022, 10:08 41
As part of the working visit of the Head of State to U.S. to participate in the session of the U.N. General Assembly, the Astana International Financial Centre, together with the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations and the Council of Businesswomen of "Atameken", held an event on "Investing in Women’s Economic Empowerment".
 
Lazzat Ramazanova, Deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in a welcome video address noted the progress of Kazakhstan in the World Economic Forum’s ranking and highlighted high level of women representation in entrepreneurship sector, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
Katrina Fotovat, Senior Official, Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues, U.S. Department of State noted that the U.S. leverages diverse resources and expertise of the federal government to support women's businesses in Kazakhstan. One example of that is the project of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs. Fotovat emphasized that she is especially pleased that the U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan has chosen the Astana International Financial Centre as an implementation partner this year, thereby one hundred women from the southern regions of Kazakhstan will become U.S. Government programs alumni.
 
Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Magzhan Ilyassov noted that the expansion of women's economic opportunities requires constant investment. Increasing women's access to economic resources and decision-making will increase their participation in peace and security, political, social, economic, judicial, scientific, technological and cultural processes. Separately, the adoption by Kazakhstan of the first National Plan on of the U.N. Security Council resolution 1325 "Women, Peace, Security" was highlighted.
 
Saadia Zahidi, Head of the World Economic Forum’s Centre for the New Economy and Society, noted that the pandemic had a negative impact on progress made on the gender equality. Two years ago it would have taken 100 years to achieve gender parity, but now that figure has increased to 132 years. At the same time, Saadia Zahidi emphasized that in just one year since the launch of the WEF Closing the Gender Gap accelerator in Kazakhstan, the country's ranking went up by 15 positions. The speaker urged to follow this example.
 
Closing the event, the Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority, Yernur Rysmagambetov, highlighted that, as part of its activities, the AIFC supports state and international initiatives to expand women's economic opportunities, since investing in women's education and entrepreneurship can become one of the key factors in the sustainable development of the financial centre.
 
Kazakhstan became the first country in Eurasia to launch the Closing the Gender Gap accelerator of the World Economic Forum. The program aims to improve gender indicators in key areas of political, economic and social life through public and private partnerships. Kazakhstan joined the programme at the initiative of the Women’s Economic Empowerment, Education, and Entrepreneurship (W4E) Center of the Astana International Financial Centre.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
www.aifc.kz
 
Source: kazinform 
 
50 companies to relocate their businesses to Kazakhstan - PM

22.09.2022, 17:26 3066
50 foreign companies are planning to relocate to Kazakhstan, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov informed, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh government.
 

As of today, around 50 foreign companies shut down their businesses in the neighboring country and are willing to relocate to Kazakhstan," reads the statement.

 
Kazakhstan saw investments in fixed capital up 6% in real terms in eight months, and the inflow of DFI rise by 54% in Q1 2022.
 
Kazakh government supports construction of gas processing plant at Kashagan

21.09.2022, 20:07 8696
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with, Eni’s Natural Resources Chief Operating Officer Guido Brusco and Director Upstream Luca Vignati, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.
 
During the meeting, Smailov noted that the Kazakh government commends the company’s contribution to the development of oil and gas sector of Kazakhstan and is committed to the further strengthening of long-term cooperation.
 
He added that the government supports the Consortium’s plans to build a gas processing plant at Kashagan with a capacity of 1bn cubic meters with QazaqGaz.
 
In his turn, Guido Brusco confirmed the company’s long-term work plan in the country. 
 
Investment attraction in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry discussed in Jordan

21.09.2022, 18:02 8786
Images | gov.kz
As part of the work carried out by the Embassy of Kazakhstan to Jordan to attract investments, Ambassador Aidarbek Toumatov held a meeting with the heads of several leading Jordanian pharmaceutical companies, during which the investment climate and the potential of the pharmaceutical industry of Kazakhstan were presented, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.
 
There was also a visit to one of the leading Jordanian enterprises "Al-Taqaddom Pharmaceutical Industries" (TQ PHARMA), which produces a wide range of modern medical products for local and foreign markets.
 
During a visit to the headquarters and production facilities of "TQ PHARMA", the practical aspects of investing in the pharmaceutical complex of Kazakhstan, in particular, state support measures, the possibility of concluding an off-take contract, registration and certification of medicines were discussed.
 
General Director of "TQ PHARMA" Faruk Murad noting his interest in the capacious and rapidly growing pharmaceutical market of Kazakhstan, expressed his readiness to explore the possibility of launching an investment project of medicines production in Kazakhstan.
 
Romania debates new niches of trade and economic coop with Kazakhstan

21.09.2022, 15:08 8876
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Nurbakh Rustemov met with the Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Romanian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (IGC), Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil Popescu, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
The sides discussed the agenda of the 16th IGC meeting scheduled for October 6-7, 2022 in Astana. As part of the event, the parties intend to give a qualitative impetus and discover new promising areas in energy, agriculture, finance, medicine, transport and logistics, education and science.
 
In addition, the sides agreed to deepen interaction on launching direct flights between the countries, as well as on creation of a working group on cargo transportation with the participation of government agencies and national companies of the two countries to unlock the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
 
The parties discussed also the course of preparation for the Kazakh-Romanian business forum with the participation of entrepreneurs from the two countries. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan to export grain to Pakistan, Iran

21.09.2022, 14:56 8966
On September 10, 2022, Kazakhstan lifted ban on grain export.
 

We have enough reserves of grain. The Food Corporation has also purchased [some - editor]. We do not see any threat [of grain shortage - editor]," Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Trade and Integration, said answering journalists’ questions after the Government’s sitting.

 
In his words, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with the leaders of Pakistan and Iran during his trip to Samarkand and gave certain instructions to the Cabinet.
 

Next week, we will discuss supply issues, transport logistics expansion, the activity of the Intergovernmental Commission. A whole package of issues. We have huge plans on export, because we were set a task to double non-resource exports," the Minister said.

 
Source: kazinform
 
It is imperative to exclude food and fertilizers from any sanctions and restrictions - Tokayev

21.09.2022, 09:52 9231
Kazakhstan will continue to act as a reliable supplier of grain and other food-staples. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session in New York, Kazinform reports.
 

My country, as the world’s seventh largest grain producer, is the breadbasket of Central Asia. We are committed to utilizing this agricultural potential to fight global food insecurity. Kazakhstan will continue to act as a reliable supplier of grain and other food-staples," Tokayev said.

 

We also intend to grow our cooperation with the Islamic Food Security Organization, located in Kazakhstan, as well as UN agencies. It is imperative in this connection to exclude food and fertilizers from any sanctions and restrictions whatsoever," the Kazakh President stressed. 

 
