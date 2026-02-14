This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, U.S. sign major $1.1bn deal on critical minerals
relevant news
KazMunayGas boosts oil and gas condensate production by 10% in 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan targets 660 MW expansion of hydropower capacity by 2030
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana and Al-Kuwait Strengthen Cooperation in the Oil and Gas Sector
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ulytau region named as possible site for new oil refinery
We are currently reviewing several options for the refinery’s construction, and one of them is the Ulytau Region. Expert assessments are under way, and as soon as the technical specifications and location are confirmed, we will share additional information," Vice Minister of Energy Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev said on the sidelines of the Majilis.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Cooperation in Transport and Logistics
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov: More Than 200 New Industrial Facilities Commissioned Over the Year
The necessary decisions have been taken to ensure 100% infrastructure provision for SEZs and IZs. Over the next three years, large-scale investments totaling 1 trillion tenge will be made in the construction of infrastructure for special economic and industrial zones through the привлечения of funds from the Islamic Development Bank," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
- by a decree of the Head of State, the functions of the investment ombudsman have been assigned to the Prosecutor General. Prosecutorial oversight has strengthened legal support measures for investors;
- the Baiterek holding has begun a proactive search for large investors interested in implementing major projects in Kazakhstan;
- to strengthen the external investment attraction framework, foreign representative offices of Kazakh Invest will be opened in countries with high investment potential.
Relevant ministries have been tasked with proactively addressing issues related to launching further-stage processing facilities. Overall, more than 200 new industrial facilities were commissioned last year, and the same number are currently at the final stage of construction," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Bektenov Reported to the President on the Implementation of Instructions to Strengthen the Country’s Economy
The decisions adopted in tax, tariff, and budgetary policy, as well as in the digital and construction sectors and the social sphere, are aimed at the consistent elimination of structural imbalances that hinder economic development. Tax and budget reforms made it possible to form the country’s three-year budget without targeted transfers from the National Fund, with a gradual reduction of the budget deficit to 0.9% of GDP by 2028. Dependence of local budgets on the republican budget is decreasing from 50% in 2025 to 34% in 2028," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The growth rate of wages lags behind the dynamics of business profits obtained both independently and with state support. The Government is currently developing comprehensive measures to increase household incomes. Financial, tax, and other incentive measures are envisaged to raise wages, increase the number of jobs with decent pay, develop professional skills and qualifications, as well as reduce the financial burden on citizens," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President assigns to reduce inflation within 3 years
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
07.02.2026, 13:10Kazakhstan to introduce new direct railway route 08.02.2026, 09:45113986Brucellosis cases up in Akmola region 09.02.2026, 20:1298251Brussels Marked the 95th Anniversary of Mukagali Makataev with a Poetry Event 07.02.2026, 19:3290906President Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the Prime Minister of Japan 07.02.2026, 07:4587451Kazakhstan braces for heavy snow, rain, and temperature swings 20.01.2026, 12:45174856Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week" 16.01.2026, 18:38168776Four bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region 20.01.2026, 12:35162111Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev 20.01.2026, 11:53158366Kazakh Artists Perform in New Delhi 25.01.2026, 20:25151946FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk