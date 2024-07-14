This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan plans to export plums to China, Türkiye and Uzbekistan
National Bank of Kazakhstan reduces base rate to 14.25%
QR code for meat quality is introduced in Kazakhstan
Volume of aluminum exports increased 4.7 times
Kazakhstan has developed a standard for commercial facilities
- multifunctional building (complex) in commercial activity;
- wholesale distribution center;
- shopping and entertainment center;
- shopping center;
- trading house;
- hypermarket;
- supermarket;
- minimarket;
- modernized trading market;
- shop (shop at home);
- outlet center;
- discount center;
- trading market;
- remote counter;
- tent (pavilion);
- kiosk;
- automatic;
- vending machine;
- car counter.
Primary housing prices surge in Kazakhstan
EBRD to double its investment in Kazakhstan economy
Our country is ready for mutually beneficial work with the EBRD to attract investment for the implementation of energy, transport-logistics, RES and private business projects," the Vice Prime Minister noted.
Kazakhstan keen on revamping trade and transportation routes in South Caucasus - official
At the moment, there is an intensification of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. As such, it is significant to mention the recent visit of our president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Azerbaijan during the spring of this year.
Because it is well-known that conventional routes have been obstructed as a result of numerous sanctions clashes. The significance of increasing freight deliveries along this route is recognized by all countries in the region. Significant endeavors are being made by Kazakhstan in this regard. Establishing a cooperative system of key ports and logistics hubs is a commendable endeavor," she added.
Cargo volumes between Kazakhstan and China reach over 25 mln tons
The projects will soon begin contributing to our economy. As part of the visit, a meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council was held. We signed a number of investment agreements. These commercial agreements pave the way for stronger economic ties. We also drew attention to the need to intensify integration in the transport and logistics sector. In particular, we discussed potential collaboration within the context of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR)," Tokayev noted.
