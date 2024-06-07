This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Locust control measures to be intensified in Aktobe and Kostanay regions
Kazakhstan starts developing Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar oil fields
This large-scale project will contribute to the country’s economic potential growth. The project will also enable to train professionals meeting global standards, create new jobs and have a favorable multiplicative effect on socio-economic development," says the Ministry of Energy.
Deflation on food products recorded in Kazakhstan for first time in 4 years
Agreement for construction of $1.5bn copper smelter signed in Kazakhstan Government
The Head of State has set the task of sustainable economic growth. The construction of the new copper smelter is a major industrial project that will increase the processing of copper raw materials mined in the country and will make a great contribution to the economy of our country. Copper industry is one of the priority sectors of our industry and its dynamic development is very important for us," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Volume of investment in the furniture industry increased 11-fold
Olzhas Bektenov: Rates in new Tax Code to be linked to complexity of products. Higher redistribution, lower rate
In the draft of the new Tax Code, tax rates will be determined depending on the complexity of production output. If the enterprise will produce products of high conversion, the tax rates are lower, and if they produce raw materials, the tax rate is correspondingly higher. This important measure will contribute to the development of production," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Shymkent oil refinery to boost capacity to up to 12mln tons of oil a year
Kazakhstan plans to increase fertiliser application to 3.2 million tonnes in next few years
If they increase the norms, we will be able to double till the land and improve the soil," he said.
This year 35 billion tenge is allocated for subsidies for fertilisers in the country, we plan to contribute about 1.5 million tonnes, for this purpose we will increase the volume of subsidies already this year. We plan to increase the volume to 3.2 million tonnes in the next few years. You also have the opportunity to get fertilisers this year, you need to apply," he said.
I wanted to take a combine harvester for harvesting John Deere on credit for 140 million tenge, and I was told that at 6% as before will not be given, but only at 15%, because there are no more subsidies. Is this true?" he asked.
We have allocated 376 thousand tonnes of diesel fuel at a reduced price for this year's sowing campaign. At first 340 thousand, and after clarifying the needs we increased it by another 36 thousand tonnes. Now we allocate 580 billion tenge at 5% per annum for farmers for spring field work. Submit applications, take money for development," Serik Zhumangarin addressed to cotton growers.
Olzhas Bektenov and Tobias Bartz, head of German company Rhenus Group, discuss cooperation in logistics and transport sector
The Government of Kazakhstan intends to maximise the transport and logistics potential of the country. We are open to co-operation in the implementation of joint investment projects. For our part, we guarantee a stable and predictable investment climate with the creation of favourable conditions for business," Olzhas Bektenov said.
