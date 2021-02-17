National Bank: Kazakhstanis withdrawn over 408bn tenge from USPF for housing

More than T408 billion have already been withdrawn by people in Kazakhstan from the Unified Saving Pension Fund (UAPF) for housing, said Erbolat Dossayev, chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

As of February 12, the USPF transferred pension payments for 75 186 applications in the amount of KZT408.2 billion," said Dossayev.

In his words, people in Kazakhstan are going to use 87% of the withdrawn savings to resolve housing issues: 45.5% - for the purchase of housing, 28.3% - for repayment of mortgage debt, 10.5% - for obtaining a mortgage in Otbasy Bank.





