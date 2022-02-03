New oil deposits discovered at the field in Mangistau

At the Uzen field in the Mangistau region, new oil deposits were discovered through additional exploration. As a result, the increase in recoverable oil reserves amounted to 39.9 million tons, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of NC KazMunayGas JSC.

The increase in hydrocarbon reserves will significantly affect the economic performance of the national company "KazMunayGas".

In 2017, a team of geologists from NC KazMunayGas JSC, Ozenmunaygas JSC, KMG Engineering LLP and the KMG Engineering branch in Aktau initiated a detailed program for additional exploration of the Uzen field. Within the framework of this program, during 2017-2021, a high-resolution 3D seismic survey (368 sq. km.) was carried out, the entire well stock (more than 7500) was reinterpreted, the geological concept was revised and the geological 3D model was rebuilt.

Based on the results of the work carried out, the structure of the field was detailed and new oil deposits were discovered. As a result of the work carried out, the oil reserves of the Uzen field increased by 8%, which in quantitative terms is 39.9 million tons of recoverable reserves.

The adjusted volumes of hydrocarbons at the end of 2021 were accepted on the balance sheet by the State Commission on Reserves of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the company said.

At the moment, the field development project is being adjusted to take into account new reserves and plan to put them into production.

For reference: Ozenmunaygas JSC is a 100% subsidiary of NC KazMunayGas JSC. In 2020, the enterprise occupied 6% in the structure of oil and gas condensate production in Kazakhstan. The enterprise is engaged in oil and gas condensate production at the Uzen and Karamandybas fields in the Mangistau region.

The Uzen field is one of the largest fields with unique initial geological reserves not only in Kazakhstan, but throughout the world. This is a multilayer field with a complex structure, the oil and gas deposits of which are concentrated in the terrigenous section of the Jurassic-Cretaceous deposits.