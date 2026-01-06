This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
OPEC+ to continue to pause oil output increase
relevant news
Monthly inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 0.9% in December 2025
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Gold rises more than 1% Monday
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Vehicle production in Kazakhstan rises by 25.5%
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Almaty region to build pet food plant
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to add over 1,800 new railcars and locomotives to its fleet in 2026
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Xinjiang Lihua increases the investment volume in Kazakhstan to 600 million US dollars
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Investments in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector reached $3.2 billion
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to build soft drink manufacturing plant
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
05.01.2026, 11:30President outlines key priorities for Kazakhstan’s development in 2026 05.01.2026, 13:205066OPEC+ to continue to pause oil output increase 05.01.2026, 14:454771Gold rises more than 1% Monday 05.01.2026, 11:594396Tokayev rejects speculation about the "personalization" of parliamentary reform 05.01.2026, 20:154316Monthly inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 0.9% in December 2025 30.12.2025, 18:49137666Tokayev welcomes progress in Ukraine settlement talks 30.12.2025, 18:50137041Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Hold Telephone Conversation 30.12.2025, 20:29136776Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of China 30.12.2025, 20:32136496Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Georgia Hold Telephone Conversation 30.12.2025, 16:12124731Chairman of Asset Recovery Committee relieved of office 17.12.2025, 19:58192311Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 07.12.2025, 15:20186226Samodelkina claims bronze at Golden Spin of Zagreb 17.12.2025, 13:50184721Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 13.12.2025, 12:01176166Two people dead after explosion at roadside cafe in Karaganda region 19.12.2025, 21:40169656Kazakhstan to establish six new forest nurseries in 2026