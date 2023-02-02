Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Hungarian companies keen on implementing projects in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
QazaqGaz, Eni discuss possibilities of gas processing cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan exports its Sergek road safety system to Uzbekistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Chinese trade turnover hits historic high
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Türkiye's company interested in TPP construction in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, UAE sign agrts worth over $2.5bln
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
01.02.2023, 15:41President stresses importance of completing aviation hub construction in Shymkent 01.02.2023, 12:502456Kazakhstan and Lithuania plan to launch direct air service 01.02.2023, 11:432221World Bank appoints New Country Manager for Kazakhstan 01.02.2023, 12:232221Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed 01.02.2023, 15:03Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 20302096Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030 26.01.2023, 15:3679166Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 26.01.2023, 11:0475616Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate 27.01.2023, 09:5869571Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package 27.01.2023, 10:2369446Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran 27.01.2023, 12:5869201Kazakhstan’s tourism industry recovering from pandemic, Vice Minister 26.01.2023, 15:3679166Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 26.01.2023, 11:0475616Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate 20.01.2023, 16:1072461OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan 27.01.2023, 09:5869571Kazakh Government debates investment climate improvement package 27.01.2023, 10:2369446Kazakhstan ready to boost agricultural trade with Iran