Over KZT 490 bn came to Kazakhstan budget in January

In January 2021, the state budget received 490.4 billion tenge of tax revenues, the press service of Finance Ministry reported.





The plan for tax revenues to the state budget for January 2021 was executed by 104.9%, including the republican budget - by 88% and the local budget - by 137%. During the reporting period, tax revenues to the state budget amounted to 490.4 billion tenge, with a decrease in 2020 by 5.8% (by 30.5 billion tenge). Including the republican budget decreased by 14.6% (by 46.1 billion tenge), the local budget increased by 7.6% (by 15.6 billion tenge) ", - the release says.





According to the ministry, in the context of republican taxes, the largest amounts of non-fulfillment of the republican budget plan for tax are attributable to added value on domestic goods - by 22.5 billion tenge, corporate income tax - by 14.2 billion tenge (90.5%) and tax value added for imports from third countries - by 6.6 billion tenge (86.8%).





The largest amount of on-year reduction falls on export customs duties on oil - by 7.5%.





The following factors influenced the decline in revenues. Compared to the same term in 2020, there is a decrease in oil prices by 13.6%. Trade turnover with third countries in January 2021 decreased by 22.2% (exports decreased by 31.0%, imports increased by 1.2%) Sales turnover in January 2021 decreased by 13.8% on-year (from KZT 6,415 billion to KZT 5,529 billion).The average revenue of online cash registers per taxpayer for the specified period decreased by 5.0% (from 3.8 million tenge to 3.6 million tenge). The plan for tax revenues to the local budget for January 202 1 was fulfilled by 137%, with an overfulfilment of 59.8 billion tenge ", - the press service added.





It is noted that tax revenues to the local budget amounted to 221.5 billion tenge, with an increase of 7.6% by January 2020 (by 15.6 billion tenge).













