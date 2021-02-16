Over KZT 490 bn came to Kazakhstan budget in January

The plan for tax revenues to the state budget for January 2021 was executed by 104.9%, including the republican budget - by 88% and the local budget - by 137%. During the reporting period, tax revenues to the state budget amounted to 490.4 billion tenge, with a decrease in 2020 by 5.8% (by 30.5 billion tenge). Including the republican budget decreased by 14.6% (by 46.1 billion tenge), the local budget increased by 7.6% (by 15.6 billion tenge) ", - the release says.
According to the ministry, in the context of republican taxes, the largest amounts of non-fulfillment of the republican budget plan for tax are attributable to added value on domestic goods - by 22.5 billion tenge, corporate income tax - by 14.2 billion tenge (90.5%) and tax value added for imports from third countries - by 6.6 billion tenge (86.8%).
The largest amount of on-year reduction falls on export customs duties on oil - by 7.5%.
The following factors influenced the decline in revenues. Compared to the same term in 2020, there is a decrease in oil prices by 13.6%. Trade turnover with third countries in January 2021 decreased by 22.2% (exports decreased by 31.0%, imports increased by 1.2%) Sales turnover in January 2021 decreased by 13.8% on-year (from KZT 6,415 billion to KZT 5,529 billion).The average revenue of online cash registers per taxpayer for the specified period decreased by 5.0% (from 3.8 million tenge to 3.6 million tenge). The plan for tax revenues to the local budget for January 202 1 was fulfilled by 137%, with an overfulfilment of 59.8 billion tenge ", - the press service added.
It is noted that tax revenues to the local budget amounted to 221.5 billion tenge, with an increase of 7.6% by January 2020 (by 15.6 billion tenge).
Source: Kazpravda.kz
